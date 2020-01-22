Air Force undergoes restructuration for future challenges

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 22 - Angola’s National Air Force (FAN) is going through a period of deep restructuration and empowerment to adjust it to the growing challenges of defence and security of the country and strengthen civic and ethical military virtues, the Chief of Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), General Egídio de Sousa Santos, said on Tuesday.,

The Army chief made the statement while addressing a congratulatory message for the 44th anniversary of the National Air Force, marked on January 21.

The high ranking officer explained that the ongoing reforms are indispensable condition for FAN to remain an important factor in the moralization of society.

"Those brave children of the homeland were intrepid, who, at the service of the FAN with their technique and complex means, contributed effectively to maintain the defence of independence and national sovereignty, as well as the conquest and consolidation of peace and stability that we live today", the FAA general stressed.

