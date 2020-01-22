Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market: Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product (Low Density, Medium Density, High Density), By End-use (Automotive, Packaging, Consumer Goods, Appliances), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global expanded polypropylene foam market size is expected to reach USD 1.28 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.



The rapid growth of the automotive industry in recent years has been a major factor driving market growth. Further, the increasing application scope of the product in the consumer goods, construction, and packaging industries is expected to have significant impacts on the overall EPP foam market growth over the coming years.



The product witnessed wide application in the automotive industry for the manufacture of floor, door and hood panels, primarily for noise and thermal insulation in passenger and commercial cars. The considerable growth of the automotive industry in Germany, China, and India is expected to drive product demand over the projected period.



The increasing use of molded EPP foam products in protective and flexible packaging applications for numerous verticals, including medical, consumer electronics, food & beverages, household appliances, and industrial equipment, is expected to drive the industry growth over the forecast period.



The consumer goods vertical is expected to witness the highest growth over the coming years, projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, in terms of revenue. The rapidly growing consumer goods industry across major economies of Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America is expected to drive the product demand over the forecast years.



Further key findings from the repot suggest:

The expanded polypropylene foam market was estimated at USD 879.9 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period on account of increasing application scope of the product in consumer goods and protective packaging industry verticals

The medium density segment accounted for a considerable share in 2018 and is expected to witness the highest growth of 5.6% over the forecast period owing to increasing application scope in consumer goods and furniture applications

The product demand in the consumer goods segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, primarily on account of increasing application scope in the rapidly-growing consumer goods industry worldwide

The Asia Pacific region dominated the overall industry revenue in 2018 and is expected to witness the highest growth of 6.2% during the forecast period, on account of high product application scope in the growing automotive, consumer goods, and packaging verticals

The key strategies adopted by the industry players include capacity expansions, mergers & acquisitions, technical collaborations, and distribution agreements

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market segmentation and scope

3.2 Market lineage outlook

3.2.1 Global Polymer Foam Market

3.3 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.4 Global expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam industry value chain analysis

3.4.1 Raw Material Trends

3.4.1.1 Polypropylene (PP)

3.4.1.2 Propylene

3.4.1.3 Metallocene

3.4.1.4 Ziegler-Natta

3.4.2 Manufacturing Process

3.5 Technology overview

3.5.1 Injection Molding

3.5.2 Extrusion

3.5.3 Thermoforming

3.6 Regulatory framework

3.7 Expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market dynamics

3.7.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.7.1.1 Robust growth in the automotive industry

3.7.1.2 Increasing demand from various application industries

3.7.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.2.1 Fluctuating raw material prices

3.8 Expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market-Porter's analysis

3.9 Expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market-PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market: Product Estimates & Analysis

4.1 Expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market: Product movement analysis

4.2 Low density expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam

4.3 Medium density expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam

4.4 High density expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam



Chapter 5 Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market: End use Estimates & Analysis

5.1 Expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market: End use movement analysis

5.2 Automotive

5.3 Packaging

5.4 Consumer Goods

5.5 Appliances

5.6 Others



Chapter 6 Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market: Region Estimates & Analysis

6.1 Regional Market Snapshot

6.2 Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market: Region Movement Analysis

6.3 North America

6.4 Europe

6.5 Asia Pacific

6.6 Central And South America

6.7 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Key company/Competition categorization

7.2 Competitive environment

7.3 Competitive market positioning

7.4 Strategy framework

7.5 Vendor landscape



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 JSP Corporation

8.2 BASF SE

8.3 Kaneka Corporation

8.4 DS Smith plc

8.5 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

8.6 Hanwha Corporation

8.7 Sonoco Products Company

8.8 Knauf Industries

8.9 IZOBLOK

8.10 Dongshin Industry, Inc.

8.11 Clark Foam Products Corporation

8.12 Paracoat Products Ltd.

8.13 Molan Pino South Africa (PTY) Ltd.

8.14 PDM Foam

8.15 Armacell International S.A.



