Global Analytics as a Service Market Report 2025, Featuring IBM, Oracle and Microsoft

The global analytics as a service market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The market is segmented on the basis of deployment and industry. Based on the deployment model, the market is segmented into the public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. Among these, hybrid cloud deployment is expected to exhibit considerable growth owing to the increasing adoption of hybrid cloud models among small and medium enterprises. In addition, on the basis of industry, the market is segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, retail & wholesale, and others.



Geographically, the study of the global analytics as a service market report covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, North America is expected to hold a prominent share in the market owing to the presence of well-established IT infrastructure. In addition, the presence of major players in the region, especially in the US, further gives a boost to the growth of the market. The market study covers the analysis of several players operating in the market. Some of the prominent players operating in the global analytics as a service market include Google LLC, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprises Co., and others.



The report is intended for IT services providers, network service providers, cloud services providers, internet services providers (ISPS), enterprises, various end-users, technology investors, and other market participants for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size and growth opportunities. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for making better business decisions.



The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of global analytics as a service market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting global analytics as a service market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating global analytics as a service market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. IBM Corp.

3.3.2. Oracle Corp.

3.3.3. Microsoft Corp.

3.3.4. Google LLC.

3.3.5. Amazon.com Inc.



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Analytics as a Service Market by deployment

5.1.1. Public cloud

5.1.2. Private cloud

5.1.3. Hybrid

5.2. Global Analytics as a Service Market by Industry

5.2.1. IT & Telecom

5.2.2. BFSI

5.2.3. Manufacturing

5.2.4. Healthcare

5.2.5. Retail & Wholesale

5.2.6. Others



6. Regional Analysis



7. Company Profiles



Accenture PLC

ALTERYX, INC.

Amazon.com Inc.

Appnovation Technologies, Inc.

Atos SE

BigML, Inc.

Centrify Corp.

CenturyLink, Inc.

DXC Technology Co

GoodData Corp.

Google LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Host Analytics, Inc.

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NetApp, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Teradata Corp.

ThinkAnalytics Ltd.

