Luanda hosts African constitutional jurisdictions meeting

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 22 - Angolan capital, Luanda, will be the venue of the 12th Plenary Session of the Executive Bureau of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa (CCJA) on Thursday.,

A press release published by the Angolan Constitutional Court states that the meeting will assess the execution of the guidelines of the organisation's V Congress held on 9-13 June 2019 in Luanda.

The previous event approached various topics, with stress to ''the implementation of the rule of law and the independence of the judicial system'', ''Constitutional Court and Legislative Power'' and ''The role of constitutional jurisdictions in electoral matters''

At its Thursday meeting, CCJA, chaired by Angola, will bring together delegations from the states members such as; South Africa, Algeria, Cameroon, Egypt, Seychelles, Mali, Morocco, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.