LiDAR Drone Market to 2025 - Analysis Top players 3D Robotics, DJI, FARO Technology, YellowScan, Velodyne LiDAR, SICK AG

LiDAR Drone Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component, Product, and Application. LiDAR Drone Market, Key Company Profiles analysis

US, January 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiDAR Drone Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component, Product, and Application. LiDAR is known as Light Detection and Ranging technique that is typically used in surveying and graphing geographical information. This technology integrated into a drone is then used for applications such as mapping, forestry, geography, entertainment, geology, seismology, archaeology, precision farming, and construction. The unmatched results and usefulness in the field of Geographical Information Systems that is applied in many industry verticals is benefitting the adoptions of these systems.

The key companies operating in the LiDAR Drone Market includes are - Phoenix Aerial Systems, Velodyne LiDAR, Inc, Leica Geosystems AG, SICK AG, Riegl Laser Measurement Systems, 3D Robotics Inc., DJI , FARO Technology , YellowScan, and 3D Laser Mapping.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global LiDAR Drone Market along with detailed segmentation of the market by component, product, application, and five major geographical regions. Global LiDAR drone market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to rising demands of automation for simplifying operations and reducing human errors.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

-To provide overview of the global LiDAR drone market

-To analyze and forecast the global LiDAR drone market on the basis of application, component and product

-To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall LiDAR drone market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

-To profiles key LiDAR Drone players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Table of Content:

10 Industry Landscape

10.1 Mergers & acquisitions

10.2 Market Initiatives

10.3 New developments

10.4 Investment scenarios

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Product mapping

11.2 Market positioning

12LiDAR Drone Market, Key Company Profiles

12.1 Phoenix Aerial Systems

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Velodyne LiDAR, Inc

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Leica Geosystems AG

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

Continue… LiDAR Drone Market to 2025--

