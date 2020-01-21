The automotive Ethernet market is projected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2019 to USD 4.4 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.7% from 2019 to 2024

Major factors expected to drive the growth of the automotive Ethernet market include increasing demand for higher bandwidth, rise in deployment of ADAS and infotainment systems, rising vehicle production, and growing demand for passenger and safety and convenience.

However, interoperability among components and application compatibility could pose challenges to the market growth.

• By component, the hardware segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period



Automotive Ethernet provides connectivity for various automotive applications such as powertrain, chassis, body and comfort, ADAS, and infotainment systems.It supports high bandwidth applications operating at high or low speed.



Moreover, it also reduces cable and labor cost by simplifying the network complexities that includes configuration, management, and optimization aligned with in-vehicle networks.Increase in demand for ADAS and infotainment systems have propelled automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to adopt Ethernet hardware components.



Ethernet offers a range of benefits, including higher bandwidth, scalability, speed, and low latency.

• By application, the infotainment segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Infotainment and Human Machine Interface (HMI) sensor communicate with other domains within the vehicle.This requires higher bandwidth, secure connectivity, and low latency.



Therefore, Ethernet adoption in vehicle for the infotainment system is growing exponentially over the last few years.Ethernet offers all the features and functionalities that help the infotainment system to function smoothly.



Innovative and high-quality infotainment technologies enhance the driving experience as well as the attractiveness of a vehicle. The integration of personal mobile devices and web-based services can also enhance the vehicle’s safety aspect. Automotive infotainment is one of the fastest-growing technologies in the market



Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market by volume for the automotive Ethernet technology.



One of the key factors driving the growth of the market in APAC is the increased production of passenger cars.China, Japan, South Korea, and India are considered as manufacturing hubs for the automotive industry.



According to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA) vehicle production data, China, Japan, India, and South Korea together produced more than 46 million vehicles in 2018.With an increase in the production of vehicles, the demand for in-vehicle networking component is expected to increase during the forecast period.



This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the automotive Ethernet market in the region.



