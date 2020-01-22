New Scholarship Opportunities for Women in Business or STEM Announced by Mission Sisters Who Work

www.missionsisterswhowork.org

Humanitarian nonprofit provides training, certification, and college scholarships for women ready to start or further their business or STEM careers

Enlarging our scholarship program so we can reach in and provide a hand up to those who will benefit most, aligns with our mission to serve even more.” — Cheryl O'Donoghue, Co-Founder & President, Mission Sisters Who Work

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “As we start a new decade of giving, we want to expand our impact on the lives of women and girls who are ready to start or further their business or STEM careers,” says Cheryl O’Donoghue, co-founder and president of Mission Sisters Who Work. “Enlarging our scholarship program so we can reach in and provide a hand up to those who will benefit most, aligns with our mission to serve even more.”

Mission Sisters Who Work, a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit established in 2018, provides women self-empowerment and emotional intelligence books and programming, as well as scholarships needed to take charge of their lives so they can close their own gender, opportunity, and pay gaps. While all women benefit from the books and programming provided, scholarship opportunities are offered primarily to those from underprivileged communities with limited access to funds.

Scholarships are funded by general donations received by the organization, as well as royalties from O’Donoghue’s books and a portion of proceeds from her for-profit business—Emotional Intelligence Leadership Training Solutions.

Currently, Mission Sisters awards three categories of scholarships. Multiple scholarships may be awarded in each category listed below. The organization also offers named scholarships, providing sponsorship opportunity for individual donors (please contact the organization for more details.)

Those interested in applying can complete the online scholarship application at missionsisterswhowork.org.



Mission Sisters’ EXPLORER Scholarship for Training

Applicants must be registered for a summer, after-school, or special training program focused on a business-, science-, technology-, engineering- or mathematics-related topic. Scholarship awards are to be used to help pay for program tuition, materials, and fees. Selection is based on passion for business or STEM field of study, positive character, commitment to using talents to be of service to others and leadership ability (of self and/or others). Scholarship is open to all as noted; applicants with limited access to funds to pay for their training will receive special consideration.

Deadline:

Open, ongoing

Typical award amount:

$500 to $1,000

Renewable:

Yes, with completed online application for each year requesting scholarship funding

Gender:

Female

Enrollment level:

Student at any grade level

Eligibility:

Scholarship is open to all as noted; applicants with limited access to funds to pay for their training will receive special consideration.



Mission Sisters’ ACHIEVER Scholarship for Certification

Applicants must be incoming or currently enrolled female students pursuing a business-, science-, technology-, engineering- or mathematics-related certification. Applicants must be enrolled in a U.S. school and submit a completed online application. Scholarship awards are to be used to help pay for certification-related tuition, materials and fees. Selection is based on passion for business or STEM field of study, positive character, commitment to using talents to be of service to others and leadership ability (of self and/or others). Scholarship is open to all as noted; applicants with limited access to funds to pay for their certification will receive special consideration.

Deadline:

Open, ongoing

Typical award amount:

$1,000

Renewable:

Yes, with completed online application for each year requesting scholarship funding

Gender:

Female

Certification Type:

All Business, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics certifications from an accredited agency (Certification Program must be accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) or equivalent)

Eligibility:

Scholarship is open to all as noted; applicants with limited access to funds to pay for their certification will receive special consideration.



Mission Sisters’ ASPIRER Scholarship for College Education

Applicants must be incoming freshman or currently enrolled female students pursuing an associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate’s degree. Students must be majoring in business, science, technology, engineering or mathematics. Applicants must be enrolled in a U.S. school and submit a completed online application. Scholarship awards are to be used to help pay for college education tuition, books and fees. Selection is based on passion for business or STEM field of study, positive character, commitment to using talents to be of service to others and leadership ability (of self and/or others). Scholarship is open to all as noted; applicants with limited access to funds to pay for their education will receive special consideration.

Deadline:

Open, ongoing

Typical award amount:

$1,000

Renewable:

Yes, with completed online application for each year requesting scholarship funding

Gender:

Female

Enrollment level:

College student at any level—associate’s; bachelor’s; master’s, doctorate’s

Major:

All Business, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics majors

Eligibility:

Scholarship is open to all as noted; applicants with limited access to funds to pay for their education will receive special consideration.

Apply now.



