First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year Results

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "First Midwest"), the holding company of First Midwest Bank (the "Bank"), today reported results of operations and financial condition for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $52.1 million, or $0.47 per share, compared to $54.5 million, or $0.49 per share, for the third quarter of 2019, and $41.4 million, or $0.39 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year of 2019, the Company reported net income of $199.7 million, or $1.82 per share, compared to $157.9 million, or $1.52 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.



Reported results for all periods were impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses and implementation costs related to the Company's Delivering Excellence initiative ("Delivering Excellence"). In addition, results for full year 2018 were impacted by certain income tax benefits resulting from federal income tax reform legislation ("Tax Reform"). For additional detail on these adjustments, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release.

Earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted(1) was $0.51 for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $0.52 for the third quarter of 2019 and $0.48 for the fourth quarter of 2018. EPS, adjusted(1) was $1.98 and $1.67 for the full years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Generated EPS of $0.47 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $1.82 for the full year of 2019, up from $0.39 and $1.52 from the same periods in 2018, respectively. Increased EPS, adjusted (1) by 6% and 19% from the fourth quarter and full year of 2018, respectively.

Produced returns on average tangible common equity, adjusted (1) of 15.7% for the full year of 2019, up 58 basis points versus a year ago.

Expanded net interest income to $148 million and $588 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, up 7% and 14% from the same periods in 2018. Reported net interest margin of 3.72% for the fourth quarter of 2019, down 24 basis points from the same period in 2018, reflective of lower rates, and 3.90% for the full year of 2019, consistent with 2018.

Increased noninterest income to $46 million and $163 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, up 28% and 13% from the same periods in 2018.

Maintained net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.33% and 0.31% for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, reflective of the benign credit environment.

Improved operating efficiency, lowering the efficiency ratio (1) to 55% for the full year of 2019 from 58% for 2018; realized an efficiency ratio (1) of 56% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 55% for the same period in 2018.

Grew loans to nearly $13 billion, up 2%, annualized, from September 30, 2019 and 12% from December 31, 2018.

Increased total average deposits to $13 billion, consistent with the third quarter of 2019 and up 12% from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Generated 34 basis points of common equity Tier 1 capital from September 30, 2019 and 32 basis points from December 31, 2018, ending the year at 10.52%; replenished to levels last achieved prior to 2019 acquisitions.

"2019 was another strong year for First Midwest," said Michael L. Scudder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Against a difficult rate backdrop, we continued to expand our balance sheet, adding clients across our businesses while building operational efficiency. The success of these efforts helped to offset the revenue pressure resulting from lower interest rates. As a result, operating performance as reflected in adjusted EPS for the quarter and full year improved by a robust 6% and 19%, respectively, as compared to 2018."

Mr. Scudder concluded, "While our momentum in early 2020 will continue to be impacted by the transition to lower rates, we believe the economy remains solid. The strength of our funding and capital foundation provides the flexibility for continued investment in our businesses, communities, and colleagues as we navigate the year. We expect the environment will provide both the opportunity and incentive to invest in and leverage our infrastructure, processes, and capabilities to better serve our clients and manage risk. As always, we will remain focused on those actions that help our clients achieve financial success and inure to the long-term benefit of our shareholders."

PENDING ACQUISITION

Park Bank

On August 27, 2019, the Company entered into a merger agreement to acquire Bankmanagers Corp. ("Bankmanagers"), the holding company for Park Bank, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. As of September 30, 2019, Bankmanagers had approximately $1.0 billion of assets, $875 million of deposits, and $700 million of loans. The merger agreement provides for a fixed exchange ratio of 29.9675 shares of Company common stock, plus $623.02 in cash, for each share of Bankmanagers common stock, subject to certain adjustments. As of the date of announcement, the overall transaction was valued at approximately $195 million. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and the completion of various closing conditions.

(1) These metrics are non-GAAP financial measures. For details on the calculation of these metrics, see the sections titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Net Interest Income and Margin Analysis

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Quarters Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate

(%) Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate

(%) Average

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate

(%) Assets Other interest-earning assets $ 204,001 $ 1,223 2.38 $ 283,178 $ 1,702 2.38 $ 145,436 $ 476 1.30 Securities(1) 2,893,856 19,989 2.76 2,869,461 19,906 2.77 2,359,083 15,907 2.70 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and

Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock 117,994 881 2.99 108,735 831 3.06 85,427 709 3.32 Loans(1) 12,753,436 155,863 4.85 12,539,541 160,756 5.09 11,408,062 143,561 4.99 Total interest-earning assets(1) 15,969,287 177,956 4.43 15,800,915 183,195 4.60 13,998,008 160,653 4.56 Cash and due from banks 241,616 224,127 211,312 Allowance for loan losses (112,623 ) (110,616 ) (104,681 ) Other assets 1,790,878 1,784,754 1,398,760 Total assets $ 17,889,158 $ 17,699,180 $ 15,503,399 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Savings deposits $ 2,044,386 220 0.04 $ 2,056,128 308 0.06 $ 2,044,312 358 0.07 NOW accounts 2,291,667 2,172 0.38 2,483,176 3,462 0.55 2,128,722 1,895 0.35 Money market deposits 2,178,518 3,980 0.72 2,080,274 4,111 0.78 1,831,311 1,990 0.43 Time deposits 3,033,903 13,554 1.77 3,026,423 13,873 1.82 2,311,453 8,894 1.53 Borrowed funds 1,559,326 4,579 1.17 1,369,079 5,639 1.63 1,031,249 4,469 1.72 Senior and subordinated debt 233,848 3,740 6.35 233,642 3,783 6.42 204,030 3,292 6.40 Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,341,648 28,245 0.99 11,248,722 31,176 1.10 9,551,077 20,898 0.87 Demand deposits 3,862,157 3,800,569 3,685,806 Total funding sources 15,203,805 0.74 15,049,291 0.82 13,236,883 0.63 Other liabilities 326,156 322,610 251,299 Stockholders' equity - common 2,359,197 2,327,279 2,015,217 Total liabilities and

stockholders' equity $ 17,889,158 $ 17,699,180 $ 15,503,399 Tax-equivalent net interest

income/margin(1) 149,711 3.72 152,019 3.82 139,755 3.96 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1,352 ) (1,232 ) (1,126 ) Net interest income (GAAP)(1) $ 148,359 $ 150,787 $ 138,629 Impact of acquired loan accretion(1) $ 9,657 0.24 $ 9,244 0.23 $ 5,426 0.15 Tax-equivalent net interest income/

margin, adjusted(1) $ 140,054 3.48 $ 142,775 3.59 $ 134,329 3.81

(1) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax of 21%. The corresponding income tax impact related to tax-exempt items is recorded in income tax expense. These adjustments have no impact on net income. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased by 1.6% from the third quarter of 2019 and increased by 7.0% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2019 resulted primarily from lower interest rates, partially offset by lower cost of funds and higher acquired loan accretion. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, the increase in net interest income was driven primarily by the acquisition of interest-earning assets from the Bridgeview Bancorp, Inc. ("Bridgeview") transaction that closed in May 2019, growth in loans and securities, and higher acquired loan accretion, partially offset by higher cost of funds.

Acquired loan accretion contributed $9.7 million, $9.2 million, and $5.4 million to net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019, the third quarter of 2019, and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.72%, decreasing by 10 basis points from the third quarter of 2019 and 24 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of acquired loan accretion, tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.48%, down 11 basis points from the third quarter of 2019 and 33 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2018. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased as a result of lower interest rates, partially offset by lower cost of funds. The decline in tax-equivalent net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was due primarily to lower interest rates, actions taken to reduce rate sensitivity, and higher cost of funds.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, total average interest-earning assets rose by $168.4 million from the third quarter of 2019 and $2.0 billion from the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase compared to the third quarter of 2019 resulted primarily from loan growth, while the increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was driven primarily by interest-earning assets acquired in the Bridgeview transaction, loan growth, and securities purchases.

Total average funding sources for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by $154.5 million from the third quarter of 2019 and $2.0 billion from the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase compared to the third quarter of 2019 resulted primarily from higher levels of borrowed funds. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, the increase was driven mainly by funding sources acquired in the Bridgeview transaction, higher levels of borrowed funds, and organic deposit growth.

Noninterest Income Analysis

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Quarters Ended December 31, 2019

Percent Change From December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 12,664 $ 13,024 $ 12,627 (2.8 ) 0.3 Wealth management fees 12,484 12,063 10,951 3.5 14.0 Capital market products income 6,337 4,161 1,408 52.3 350.1 Card-based fees, net 4,512 4,694 4,574 (3.9 ) (1.4 ) Mortgage banking income 4,134 3,066 1,304 34.8 217.0 Merchant servicing fees, net 330 385 365 (14.3 ) (9.6 ) Other service charges, commissions, and fees 2,616 2,638 2,353 (0.8 ) 11.2 Total fee-based revenues 43,077 40,031 33,582 7.6 28.3 Other income 3,461 2,920 2,880 18.5 20.2 Net securities losses (42 ) — — N/M N/M Total noninterest income $ 46,496 $ 42,951 $ 36,462 8.3 27.5

N/M – Not meaningful.

Total noninterest income of $46.5 million was up by 8.3% and 27.5% from the third quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively. The increase in wealth management fees compared to the third quarter of 2019 resulted from continued sales of fiduciary and investment advisory services to new and existing customers and a strong market environment. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, growth in wealth management fees was driven primarily by customers acquired in the Northern Oak Wealth Management, Inc. ("Northern Oak") transaction completed in January 2019.

Capital market products income increased in the fourth quarter of 2019 as a result of higher sales to corporate clients reflecting the lower long-term rate environment. Mortgage banking income for the fourth quarter of 2019 resulted from sales of $173.0 million of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market, compared to $141.0 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $51.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. In addition, mortgage banking income for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased compared to both prior periods due to positive changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, which fluctuate from quarter to quarter. Other income was higher compared to both prior periods due primarily to benefit settlements on bank-owned life insurance.

Noninterest Expense Analysis

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Quarters Ended December 31, 2019

Percent Change From December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Salaries and employee benefits: Salaries and wages $ 53,043 $ 50,686 $ 45,011 4.7 17.8 Retirement and other employee benefits 9,930 10,795 10,378 (8.0 ) (4.3 ) Total salaries and employee benefits 62,973 61,481 55,389 2.4 13.7 Net occupancy and equipment expense 13,990 13,903 12,827 0.6 9.1 Professional services 12,136 9,550 8,859 27.1 37.0 Technology and related costs 5,192 5,062 4,849 2.6 7.1 Advertising and promotions 2,896 2,955 2,011 (2.0 ) 44.0 Net other real estate owned ("OREO") expense 1,080 381 763 183.5 41.5 Other expenses 13,000 11,432 13,418 13.7 (3.1 ) Acquisition and integration related expenses 5,258 3,397 9,553 54.8 (45.0 ) Delivering Excellence implementation costs 223 234 3,159 (4.7 ) (92.9 ) Total noninterest expense $ 116,748 $ 108,395 $ 110,828 7.7 5.3 Acquisition and integration related expenses (5,258 ) (3,397 ) (9,553 ) 54.8 (45.0 ) Delivering Excellence implementation costs (223 ) (234 ) (3,159 ) (4.7 ) (92.9 ) Total noninterest expense, adjusted(1) $ 111,267 $ 104,764 $ 98,116 6.2 13.4

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 7.7% and 5.3% compared to the third quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively. Noninterest expense for all periods presented was impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses and costs related to the implementation of the Delivering Excellence initiative. Excluding these items, noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was up by 6.2% and 13.4% from the third quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2018, respectively, which resulted in an efficiency ratio of 56% for the fourth quarter of 2019, up from 54% and 55% compared to the same prior periods.

Operating costs associated with the Bridgeview and Northern Oak transactions completed during the first half of 2019 contributed to the increase in noninterest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. These costs primarily occurred within salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy and equipment expense, professional services, advertising and promotions, and other expenses.

The increase in salaries and employee benefits compared to both prior periods was due to higher commissions resulting from sales of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market and the timing of certain compensation accruals. In addition, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, salaries and employee benefits were impacted by merit increases. Professional services increased compared to both prior periods as a result of technology and process enhancements due to organizational growth. The increase in net OREO expenses compared to both prior periods was due mainly to sales of properties at a loss, partially offset by positive valuation adjustments.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, net occupancy and equipment expense increased due to a deferred gain no longer being included as a quarterly reduction to expense upon adoption of lease accounting guidance at the beginning of 2019.

Other expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were impacted by a reduction in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums due to small bank assessments credits received.

Acquisition and integration related expenses for the fourth and third quarters of 2019 resulted from the acquisition of Bridgeview and the pending acquisition of Park Bank. Acquisition and integration related expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 resulted from the acquisition of Northern States Financial Corporation.

Delivering Excellence implementation costs for all periods presented resulted from certain actions initiated by the Company in connection with its Delivering Excellence initiative and include property valuation adjustments on locations identified for closure, employee severance, and general restructuring and advisory services.

LOAN PORTFOLIO AND ASSET QUALITY

Loan Portfolio Composition

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

As of December 31, 2019

Percent Change From December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Commercial and industrial $ 4,481,525 $ 4,570,361 $ 4,120,293 (1.9 ) 8.8 Agricultural 405,616 417,740 430,928 (2.9 ) (5.9 ) Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 1,848,718 1,892,877 1,820,917 (2.3 ) 1.5 Multi-family 856,553 817,444 764,185 4.8 12.1 Construction 593,093 637,256 649,337 (6.9 ) (8.7 ) Other commercial real estate 1,383,708 1,425,292 1,361,810 (2.9 ) 1.6 Total commercial real estate 4,682,072 4,772,869 4,596,249 (1.9 ) 1.9 Total corporate loans 9,569,213 9,760,970 9,147,470 (2.0 ) 4.6 Home equity 851,454 833,955 851,607 2.1 — 1-4 family mortgages 1,927,078 1,686,967 1,017,181 14.2 89.5 Installment 492,585 491,427 430,525 0.2 14.4 Total consumer loans 3,271,117 3,012,349 2,299,313 8.6 42.3 Total loans $ 12,840,330 $ 12,773,319 $ 11,446,783 0.5 12.2

Total loans of $12.8 billion grew by 2.1%, annualized, from September 30, 2019 and 12.2% from December 31, 2018. Excluding loans acquired in the Bridgeview transaction as of December 31, 2019, total loans grew by 7.1% from December 31, 2018. Commercial and industrial loans decreased compared to September 30, 2019 as a result of higher than expected paydowns due to favorable customer business conditions, partially offset by growth in certain sector-based lending businesses. Compared to both prior periods, total corporate loans benefited from growth in multi-family loans. Strong production within commercial real estate loans was offset by the impact of certain customers selling their commercial business or investment real estate properties, as well as refinancing with institutions offering loan terms outside of our credit parameters compared to both prior periods. In addition, compared to December 31, 2018 total corporate loans benefited from growth in commercial and industrial loans, primarily within our sector-based lending and middle market business units.

Growth in consumer loans compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from purchases of 1-4 family mortgages and home equity loans, as well as organic growth.

Asset Quality

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

As of December 31, 2019

Percent Change From December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Asset quality Non-accrual loans $ 82,269 $ 77,692 $ 56,935 5.9 44.5 90 days or more past due loans, still accruing

interest(1) 5,001 4,657 8,282 7.4 (39.6 ) Total non-performing loans 87,270 82,349 65,217 6.0 33.8 Accruing troubled debt restructurings

("TDRs") 1,233 1,422 1,866 (13.3 ) (33.9 ) Foreclosed assets(2) 20,458 25,266 12,821 (19.0 ) 59.6 Total non-performing assets $ 108,961 $ 109,037 $ 79,904 (0.1 ) 36.4 30-89 days past due loans(1) $ 31,958 $ 46,171 $ 37,524 Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.64 % 0.61 % 0.50 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.68 % 0.64 % 0.57 % Non-performing assets to total loans plus

foreclosed assets 0.85 % 0.85 % 0.70 % Allowance for credit losses $ 109,222 $ 110,228 $ 103,419 Allowance for credit losses to total loans(3) 0.85 % 0.86 % 0.90 % Allowance for credit losses to loans, excluding

acquired loans 0.95 % 0.98 % 1.01 % Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual

loans 132.76 % 141.88 % 181.64 %

(1) Purchased credit impaired loans with an accretable yield are considered current and are not included in past due loan totals.

(2) Foreclosed assets consist of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of default loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition.

(3) This ratio includes acquired loans that are recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment, which incorporates credit risk as of the acquisition date with no allowance for credit losses being established at that time. As the acquisition adjustment is accreted into income over future periods, an allowance for credit losses on acquired loans is established as necessary to reflect credit deterioration.

Total non-performing assets represented 0.85% of total loans and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2019 compared to 0.85% and 0.70% at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, reflective of normal fluctuations. These fluctuations occurred within non-accrual loans and foreclosed assets, and are isolated to certain credits for which the Company has remediation plans in place.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 0.85% at December 31, 2019, consistent with September 30, 2019 and down from 0.90% at December 31, 2018. The decrease compared to December 31, 2018 was driven primarily by loans acquired in the Bridgeview transaction, for which no allowance for credit losses was established at the time of acquisition in accordance with accounting guidance applicable to business combinations.

Charge-Off Data

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Quarters Ended December 31,

2019 % of

Total September 30,

2019 % of

Total December 31,

2018 % of

Total Net loan charge-offs(1) Commercial and industrial $ 6,799 64.2 $ 5,532 60.1 $ 5,558 73.9 Agricultural 15 0.1 439 4.8 71 0.9 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 256 2.4 219 2.4 713 9.5 Multi-family (439 ) (4.1 ) (38 ) (0.4 ) (3 ) — Construction 3 — (2 ) — (99 ) (1.3 ) Other commercial real estate 13 0.1 (43 ) (0.5 ) (817 ) (10.9 ) Consumer 3,953 37.3 3,092 33.6 2,094 27.9 Total net loan charge-offs $ 10,600 100.0 $ 9,199 100.0 $ 7,517 100.0 Total recoveries included above $ 2,135 $ 2,073 $ 2,810 Net loan charge-offs to average loans(1)(2) Quarter-to-date 0.33 % 0.29 % 0.26 % Year-to-date 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.38 %

(1) Amounts represent charge-offs, net of recoveries.

(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.

Net loan charge-offs to average loans, annualized, were 0.33% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 0.29% for the third quarter of 2019 and 0.26% for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net loan charge-offs to average loans was 0.31%, down from 0.38% for the same period in 2018.

DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO

Deposit Composition

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Average for Quarters Ended December 31, 2019

Percent Change From December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Demand deposits $ 3,862,157 $ 3,800,569 $ 3,685,806 1.6 4.8 Savings deposits 2,044,386 2,056,128 2,044,312 (0.6 ) — NOW accounts 2,291,667 2,483,176 2,128,722 (7.7 ) 7.7 Money market accounts 2,178,518 2,080,274 1,831,311 4.7 19.0 Core deposits 10,376,728 10,420,147 9,690,151 (0.4 ) 7.1 Time deposits 3,033,903 3,026,423 2,311,453 0.2 31.3 Total deposits $ 13,410,631 $ 13,446,570 $ 12,001,604 (0.3 ) 11.7

Total average deposits were $13.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, consistent with the third quarter of 2019 and up 11.7% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in total average deposits compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was driven primarily by deposits assumed in the Bridgeview transaction during the second quarter of 2019, various time deposit marketing initiatives, and organic growth.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Capital Ratios

As of December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Company regulatory capital ratios: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.96 % 12.62 % 12.62 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.52 % 10.18 % 10.20 % Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets 10.52 % 10.18 % 10.20 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.81 % 8.67 % 8.90 % Company tangible common equity ratios(1)(2): Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.81 % 8.54 % 8.59 % Tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive

income ("AOCI"), to tangible assets 8.82 % 8.50 % 8.95 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets 10.51 % 10.24 % 9.81 %

(1) These ratios are not subject to formal Federal Reserve regulatory guidance.

(2) Tangible common equity represents common stockholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. For details of the calculation of these ratios, see the sections titled, "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release.

Capital ratios generally increased compared to December 31, 2018, as strong earnings and deferred gains recognized due to the adoption of lease accounting guidance at the beginning of 2019 more than offset capital deployed for the Bridgeview and Northern Oak acquisitions, the impact of loan growth and securities purchases on risk-weighted assets, and stock repurchases.

During the first quarter of 2019, the Company announced a new stock repurchase program that authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $180 million of its common stock. Stock repurchases under this program may be made from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, at the discretion of the Company. The Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2019 and repurchased 1.7 million shares of its common stock at a total cost of $33.9 million for the full year of 2019. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had remaining authorization to purchase $146.1 million of its common stock.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share during the fourth quarter of 2019, which is a 17% increase from the fourth quarter of 2018. This dividend represents the 148th consecutive cash dividend paid by the Company since its inception in 1983.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the Company's results, outlook, and related matters will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (877) 507-0639 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-6003 (International) and ask for the First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. The number should be dialed 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. There is no charge to access the call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (International) conference I.D. 10138434 beginning one hour after completion of the live call until 8:00 A.M. (ET) on February 5, 2020. Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference call to First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Investor Relations, via e-mail, at investor.relations@firstmidwest.com.

Press Release, Presentation Materials, and Additional Information Available on Website

This press release, the presentation materials to be discussed during the conference call, and the accompanying unaudited Selected Financial Information are available through the "Investor Relations" section of First Midwest's website at www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, as well as any oral statements made by or on behalf of First Midwest, may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "outlook," "predict," "project," "probable," "potential," "possible," "target," "continue," "look forward," or "assume" and words of similar import. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and events may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or events indicated in these forward-looking statements. First Midwest cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and First Midwest undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to First Midwest's future financial performance, including the related outlook for 2020, the performance of First Midwest's loan or securities portfolio, the expected amount of future credit reserves or charge-offs, corporate strategies or objectives, including the impact of certain actions and initiatives, First Midwest's Delivering Excellence initiative, including costs and benefits associated therewith and the timing thereof, anticipated trends in First Midwest's business, regulatory developments, the impact of federal income tax reform legislation, acquisition transactions, including First Midwest's proposed acquisition of Bankmanagers, estimated synergies, cost savings and financial benefits of announced and completed transactions, and growth strategies, including possible future acquisitions. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those discussed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in First Midwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in First Midwest's subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive, and other sections of these reports describe additional factors that could adversely impact First Midwest's business and financial performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include EPS, adjusted, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, adjusted, tax-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), tax-equivalent net interest margin, tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, noninterest expense, adjusted, effective income tax rate, adjusted, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets, return on average common equity, adjusted, return on average tangible common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, adjusted.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, all adjusted for certain significant transactions. These transactions include acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions (all periods), Delivering Excellence implementation costs (all periods), and certain income tax benefits aligned with Tax Reform (full year 2018). In addition, the calculation of the efficiency ratio is adjusted for net OREO expense. Management believes excluding these transactions from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these transactions do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding acquisition and integration related expenses from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these transactions from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents noninterest expense, adjusted, which excludes acquisition and integration related expenses and Delivering Excellence implementation costs. In addition, the Company presents the effective income tax rate, adjusted, which excludes certain income tax benefits aligned with Tax Reform. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense and the effective income tax rate may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. In addition, management believes that presenting tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes and is useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since acquired loan accretion income may fluctuate based on the size of each acquisition, as well as from period to period.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

About the Company

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $18 billion of assets and $12 billion of assets under management. First Midwest's principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services through locations in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

CONTACTS:

Investors

Patrick S. Barrett

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

(708) 831-7231

pat.barrett@firstmidwest.com Media

Maurissa Kanter

SVP, Director of Corporate Communications

(708) 831-7345

maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com





Accompanying Unaudited Selected Financial Information

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Period-End Balance Sheet Assets Cash and due from banks $ 214,894 $ 273,613 $ 199,684 $ 186,230 $ 211,189 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 84,327 202,054 126,966 76,529 78,069 Equity securities, at fair value 42,136 40,723 40,690 33,304 30,806 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 2,873,386 2,905,738 2,793,316 2,350,195 2,272,009 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 21,997 22,566 23,277 12,842 10,176 FHLB and FRB stock 115,409 112,845 109,466 85,790 80,302 Loans: Commercial and industrial 4,481,525 4,570,361 4,524,401 4,183,262 4,120,293 Agricultural 405,616 417,740 430,589 438,461 430,928 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 1,848,718 1,892,877 1,936,577 1,806,892 1,820,917 Multi-family 856,553 817,444 787,155 752,943 764,185 Construction 593,093 637,256 654,607 683,475 649,337 Other commercial real estate 1,383,708 1,425,292 1,447,673 1,309,878 1,361,810 Home equity 851,454 833,955 874,686 862,068 851,607 1-4 family mortgages 1,927,078 1,686,967 1,391,814 1,086,264 1,017,181 Installment 492,585 491,427 472,102 445,760 430,525 Total loans 12,840,330 12,773,319 12,519,604 11,569,003 11,446,783 Allowance for loan losses (108,022 ) (109,028 ) (105,729 ) (103,579 ) (102,219 ) Net loans 12,732,308 12,664,291 12,413,875 11,465,424 11,344,564 OREO 8,750 12,428 15,313 10,818 12,821 Premises, furniture, and equipment, net 147,996 147,064 148,347 131,014 132,502 Investment in bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") 296,351 297,610 297,118 295,899 296,733 Goodwill and other intangible assets 875,262 876,219 878,802 808,852 790,744 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 437,581 458,303 415,379 360,872 245,734 Total assets $ 17,850,397 $ 18,013,454 $ 17,462,233 $ 15,817,769 $ 15,505,649 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,802,422 $ 3,832,744 $ 3,748,316 $ 3,588,943 $ 3,642,989 Interest-bearing deposits 9,448,856 9,608,183 9,440,272 8,572,039 8,441,123 Total deposits 13,251,278 13,440,927 13,188,588 12,160,982 12,084,112 Borrowed funds 1,658,758 1,653,490 1,407,378 973,852 906,079 Senior and subordinated debt 233,948 233,743 233,538 203,984 203,808 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 335,620 345,695 332,156 319,480 256,652 Stockholders' equity 2,370,793 2,339,599 2,300,573 2,159,471 2,054,998 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,850,397 $ 18,013,454 $ 17,462,233 $ 15,817,769 $ 15,505,649 Stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI $ 2,372,747 $ 2,332,861 $ 2,303,383 $ 2,191,630 $ 2,107,510 Stockholders' equity, common 2,370,793 2,339,599 2,300,573 2,159,471 2,054,998





First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Quarters Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income Statement Interest income $ 176,604 $ 181,963 $ 177,682 $ 162,490 $ 159,527 $ 698,739 $ 582,492 Interest expense 28,245 31,176 27,370 23,466 20,898 110,257 65,870 Net interest income 148,359 150,787 150,312 139,024 138,629 588,482 516,622 Provision for loan losses 9,594 12,498 11,491 10,444 9,811 44,027 47,854 Net interest income after

provision for loan losses 138,765 138,289 138,821 128,580 128,818 544,455 468,768 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposit

accounts 12,664 13,024 12,196 11,540 12,627 49,424 48,715 Wealth management fees 12,484 12,063 12,190 11,600 10,951 48,337 43,512 Card-based fees, net 4,512 4,694 4,549 4,378 4,574 18,133 17,024 Capital market products

income 6,337 4,161 2,154 1,279 1,408 13,931 7,721 Mortgage banking income 4,134 3,066 1,901 1,004 1,304 10,105 7,094 Merchant servicing fees, net 330 385 371 337 365 1,423 1,465 Other service charges,

commissions, and fees 2,616 2,638 2,412 2,274 2,353 9,940 9,425 Total fee-based revenues 43,077 40,031 35,773 32,412 33,582 151,293 134,956 Other income 3,461 2,920 2,753 2,494 2,880 11,628 9,636 Net securities losses (42 ) — — — — (42 ) — Total noninterest

income 46,496 42,951 38,526 34,906 36,462 162,879 144,592 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits: Salaries and wages 53,043 50,686 47,776 46,135 45,011 197,640 181,164 Retirement and other

employee benefits 9,930 10,795 10,916 11,238 10,378 42,879 43,104 Total salaries and

employee benefits 62,973 61,481 58,692 57,373 55,389 240,519 224,268 Net occupancy and

equipment expense 13,990 13,903 13,671 14,770 12,827 56,334 53,434 Professional services 12,136 9,550 10,467 7,788 8,859 39,941 32,681 Technology and related costs 5,192 5,062 4,908 4,596 4,849 19,758 19,220 Advertising and promotions 2,896 2,955 3,167 2,372 2,011 11,561 9,248 Net OREO expense 1,080 381 294 681 763 2,436 1,162 Other expenses 13,000 11,432 12,987 10,581 13,418 47,829 46,264 Delivering Excellence

implementation costs 223 234 442 258 3,159 1,157 20,413 Acquisition and integration related expenses 5,258 3,397 9,514 3,691 9,553 21,860 9,613 Total noninterest expense 116,748 108,395 114,142 102,110 110,828 441,395 416,303 Income before income

tax expense 68,513 72,845 63,205 61,376 54,452 265,939 197,057 Income tax expense 16,392 18,300 16,191 15,318 13,044 66,201 39,187 Net income $ 52,121 $ 54,545 $ 47,014 $ 46,058 $ 41,408 $ 199,738 $ 157,870 Net income applicable to

common shares $ 51,697 $ 54,080 $ 46,625 $ 45,655 $ 41,088 $ 198,057 $ 156,558 Net income applicable to

common shares, adjusted(1) $ 55,807 $ 56,803 $ 54,091 $ 48,616 $ 50,622 $ 215,317 $ 171,279

Footnotes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.





First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 EPS Basic EPS $ 0.47 $ 0.49 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.39 $ 1.83 $ 1.52 Diluted EPS $ 0.47 $ 0.49 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.39 $ 1.82 $ 1.52 Diluted EPS, adjusted(1) $ 0.51 $ 0.52 $ 0.50 $ 0.46 $ 0.48 $ 1.98 $ 1.67 Common Stock and Related Per Common Share Data Book value $ 21.56 $ 21.27 $ 20.80 $ 20.20 $ 19.32 $ 21.56 $ 19.32 Tangible book value $ 13.60 $ 13.31 $ 12.86 $ 12.63 $ 11.88 $ 13.60 $ 11.88 Dividends declared per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.54 $ 0.45 Closing price at period end $ 23.06 $ 19.48 $ 20.47 $ 20.46 $ 19.81 $ 23.06 $ 19.81 Closing price to book value 1.1 0.9 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.1 1.0 Period end shares outstanding 109,972 109,970 110,589 106,900 106,375 109,972 106,375 Period end treasury shares 10,443 10,441 9,818 8,775 9,297 10,443 9,297 Common dividends $ 15,404 $ 15,406 $ 15,503 $ 12,837 $ 12,774 $ 59,150 $ 46,782 Dividend payout ratio 29.79 % 28.57 % 32.56 % 27.91 % 30.77 % 29.51 % 29.61 % Dividend payout ratio, adjusted 27.45 % 26.92 % 28.00 % 26.09 % 25.00 % 27.27 % 26.95 % Key Ratios/Data Return on average common

equity(2) 8.69 % 9.22 % 8.34 % 8.66 % 8.09 % 8.74 % 8.14 % Return on average common

equity, adjusted(1)(2) 9.38 % 9.68 % 9.68 % 9.22 % 9.97 % 9.50 % 8.91 % Return on average tangible

common equity(1)(2) 14.37 % 15.36 % 13.83 % 14.41 % 13.42 % 14.50 % 13.87 % Return on average tangible

common equity, adjusted(1)(2) 15.47 % 16.10 % 15.95 % 15.31 % 16.42 % 15.71 % 15.13 % Return on average assets(2) 1.16 % 1.22 % 1.13 % 1.19 % 1.06 % 1.17 % 1.07 % Return on average assets,

adjusted(1)(2) 1.25 % 1.28 % 1.31 % 1.27 % 1.30 % 1.28 % 1.17 % Loans to deposits 96.90 % 95.03 % 94.93 % 95.13 % 94.73 % 96.90 % 94.73 % Efficiency ratio(1) 56.15 % 53.54 % 54.67 % 55.69 % 55.25 % 55.00 % 57.87 % Net interest margin(2)(3) 3.72 % 3.82 % 4.06 % 4.04 % 3.96 % 3.90 % 3.90 % Net interest margin,

adjusted(1)(2)(3) 3.48 % 3.59 % 3.78 % 3.86 % 3.81 % 3.67 % 3.75 % Yield on average interest-earning

assets(2)(3) 4.43 % 4.60 % 4.80 % 4.72 % 4.56 % 4.63 % 4.39 % Cost of funds(2)(4) 0.74 % 0.82 % 0.77 % 0.72 % 0.63 % 0.76 % 0.52 % Net noninterest expense to

average assets(2) 1.56 % 1.47 % 1.81 % 1.74 % 1.90 % 1.64 % 1.84 % Effective income tax rate 23.93 % 25.12 % 25.62 % 24.96 % 23.96 % 24.89 % 19.89 % Effective income tax rate,

adjusted(1) 23.93 % 25.12 % 25.62 % 24.96 % 23.96 % 24.89 % 23.84 % Capital Ratios Total capital to risk-weighted

assets(1) 12.96 % 12.62 % 12.57 % 12.91 % 12.62 % 12.96 % 12.62 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted

assets(1) 10.52 % 10.18 % 10.11 % 10.52 % 10.20 % 10.52 % 10.20 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets(1) 10.52 % 10.18 % 10.11 % 10.52 % 10.20 % 10.52 % 10.20 % Tier 1 capital to average assets(1) 8.81 % 8.67 % 8.96 % 9.28 % 8.90 % 8.81 % 8.90 % Tangible common equity to

tangible assets(1) 8.81 % 8.54 % 8.57 % 9.00 % 8.59 % 8.81 % 8.59 % Tangible common equity,

excluding AOCI, to tangible

assets(1) 8.82 % 8.50 % 8.59 % 9.21 % 8.95 % 8.82 % 8.95 % Tangible common equity to risk-

weighted assets(1) 10.51 % 10.24 % 10.11 % 10.29 % 9.81 % 10.51 % 9.81 % Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.





First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Asset quality Performance Data Non-performing assets Commercial and industrial $ 29,995 $ 26,739 $ 19,809 $ 34,694 $ 33,507 $ 29,995 $ 33,507 Agricultural 5,954 6,242 6,712 2,359 1,564 5,954 1,564 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 25,857 26,812 17,875 17,484 6,510 25,857 6,510 Multi-family 2,697 2,152 5,322 2,959 3,107 2,697 3,107 Construction 152 152 152 — 144 152 144 Other commercial real estate 4,729 4,680 3,982 2,971 2,854 4,729 2,854 Consumer 12,885 10,915 9,625 9,738 9,249 12,885 9,249 Total non-accrual loans 82,269 77,692 63,477 70,205 56,935 82,269 56,935 90 days or more past due loans,

still accruing interest 5,001 4,657 2,615 8,446 8,282 5,001 8,282 Total non-performing loans 87,270 82,349 66,092 78,651 65,217 87,270 65,217 Accruing TDRs 1,233 1,422 1,441 1,844 1,866 1,233 1,866 Foreclosed assets(5) 20,458 25,266 28,488 10,818 12,821 20,458 12,821 Total non-performing assets $ 108,961 $ 109,037 $ 96,021 $ 91,313 $ 79,904 $ 108,961 $ 79,904 30-89 days past due loans $ 31,958 $ 46,171 $ 34,460 $ 45,764 $ 37,524 $ 31,958 $ 37,524 Allowance for credit losses Allowance for loan losses $ 108,022 $ 109,028 $ 105,729 $ 103,579 $ 102,219 $ 108,022 $ 102,219 Reserve for unfunded

commitments 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,200 Total allowance for credit

losses $ 109,222 $ 110,228 $ 106,929 $ 104,779 $ 103,419 $ 109,222 $ 103,419 Provision for loan losses $ 9,594 $ 12,498 $ 11,491 $ 10,444 $ 9,811 $ 44,027 $ 47,854 Net charge-offs by category Commercial and industrial $ 6,799 $ 5,532 $ 4,600 $ 5,061 $ 5,558 $ 21,992 $ 31,018 Agricultural 15 439 658 89 71 1,201 2,513 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 256 219 1,454 618 713 2,547 1,952 Multi-family (439 ) (38 ) — 339 (3 ) (138 ) 2 Construction 3 (2 ) (10 ) — (99 ) (9 ) (124 ) Other commercial real estate 13 (43 ) 284 189 (817 ) 443 (1,122 ) Consumer 3,953 3,092 2,355 2,788 2,094 12,188 7,125 Total net charge-offs 10,600 9,199 9,341 9,084 7,517 38,224 41,364 Total recoveries included above $ 2,135 $ 2,073 $ 2,083 $ 1,693 $ 2,810 $ 7,984 $ 6,621 Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.





First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarters Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Asset quality ratios Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.64 % 0.61 % 0.51 % 0.61 % 0.50 % 0.64 % 0.50 % Non-performing loans to total

loans 0.68 % 0.64 % 0.53 % 0.68 % 0.57 % 0.68 % 0.57 % Non-performing assets to total

loans plus foreclosed assets 0.85 % 0.85 % 0.77 % 0.79 % 0.70 % 0.85 % 0.70 % Non-performing assets to

tangible common equity plus

allowance for credit losses 6.79 % 6.93 % 6.28 % 6.27 % 5.84 % 6.79 % 5.84 % Non-accrual loans to total assets 0.46 % 0.43 % 0.36 % 0.44 % 0.37 % 0.46 % 0.37 % Allowance for credit losses and net charge-off ratios Allowance for credit losses to

total loans(6) 0.85 % 0.86 % 0.85 % 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.85 % 0.90 % Allowance for credit losses to

loans, excluding acquired loans 0.95 % 0.98 % 0.98 % 1.00 % 1.01 % 0.95 % 1.01 % Allowance for credit losses to

non-accrual loans 132.76 % 141.88 % 168.45 % 149.25 % 181.64 % 132.76 % 181.64 % Allowance for credit losses to

non-performing loans 125.15 % 133.85 % 161.79 % 133.22 % 158.58 % 125.15 % 158.58 % Net charge-offs to average

loans(2) 0.33 % 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.32 % 0.26 % 0.31 % 0.38 %

Footnotes to Selected Financial Information

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.

(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.

(3) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%.

(4) Cost of funds expresses total interest expense as a percentage of total average funding sources.

(5) Foreclosed assets consist of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition.

(6) This ratio includes acquired loans that are recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment, which incorporates credit risk, as of the acquisition date with no allowance for credit losses being established at that time. As the acquisition adjustment is accreted into income over future periods, an allowance for credit losses is established on acquired loans as necessary to reflect credit deterioration.





First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Quarters Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 EPS Net income $ 52,121 $ 54,545 $ 47,014 $ 46,058 $ 41,408 $ 199,738 $ 157,870 Net income applicable to non-

vested restricted shares (424 ) (465 ) (389 ) (403 ) (320 ) (1,681 ) (1,312 ) Net income applicable to

common shares 51,697 54,080 46,625 45,655 41,088 198,057 156,558 Adjustments to net income: Acquisition and integration related expenses 5,258 3,397 9,514 3,691 9,553 21,860 9,613 Tax effect of acquisition and

integration related expenses (1,315 ) (849 ) (2,379 ) (923 ) (2,388 ) (5,466 ) (2,403 ) Delivering Excellence

implementation costs 223 234 442 258 3,159 1,157 20,413 Tax effect of Delivering

Excellence implementation

costs (56 ) (59 ) (111 ) (65 ) (790 ) (291 ) (5,104 ) Income tax benefits(1) — — — — — — (7,798 ) Total adjustments to net

income, net of tax 4,110 2,723 7,466 2,961 9,534 17,260 14,721 Net income applicable to

common shares,

adjusted(1) $ 55,807 $ 56,803 $ 54,091 $ 48,616 $ 50,622 $ 215,317 $ 171,279 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Weighted-average common

shares outstanding (basic) 109,059 109,281 108,467 105,770 105,116 108,156 102,850 Dilutive effect of common

stock equivalents 519 381 — — — 428 4 Weighted-average diluted

common shares

outstanding 109,578 109,662 108,467 105,770 105,116 108,584 102,854 Basic EPS $ 0.47 $ 0.49 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.39 $ 1.83 $ 1.52 Diluted EPS $ 0.47 $ 0.49 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.39 $ 1.82 $ 1.52 Diluted EPS, adjusted(1) $ 0.51 $ 0.52 $ 0.50 $ 0.46 $ 0.48 $ 1.98 $ 1.67 Anti-dilutive shares not included

in the computation of diluted

EPS — — — — — — 27 Dividend Payout Ratio Dividends declared per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.54 $ 0.45 Dividend payout ratio 29.79 % 28.57 % 32.56 % 27.91 % 30.77 % 29.51 % 29.61 % Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1) 27.45 % 26.92 % 28.00 % 26.09 % 25.00 % 27.27 % 26.95 % Effective Tax Rate Income before income tax

expense $ 68,513 $ 72,845 $ 63,205 $ 61,376 $ 54,452 $ 265,939 $ 197,057 Income tax expense $ 16,392 $ 18,300 $ 16,191 $ 15,318 $ 13,044 $ 66,201 $ 39,187 Income tax benefits — — — — — — 7,798 Income tax expense, adjusted $ 16,392 $ 18,300 $ 16,191 $ 15,318 $ 13,044 $ 66,201 $ 46,985 Effective income tax rate 23.93 % 25.12 % 25.62 % 24.96 % 23.96 % 24.89 % 19.89 % Effective income tax rate,

adjusted 23.93 % 25.12 % 25.62 % 24.96 % 23.96 % 24.89 % 23.84 % Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.





First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on Average Common and Tangible Common Equity Net income applicable to

common shares $ 51,697 $ 54,080 $ 46,625 $ 45,655 $ 41,088 $ 198,057 $ 156,558 Intangibles amortization 2,744 2,750 2,624 2,363 2,077 10,481 7,444 Tax effect of intangibles

amortization (686 ) (688 ) (656 ) (591 ) (519 ) (2,621 ) (1,919 ) Net income applicable to

common shares, excluding

intangibles amortization 53,755 56,142 48,593 47,427 42,646 205,917 162,083 Total adjustments to net

income, net of tax(1) 4,110 2,723 7,466 2,961 9,534 17,260 14,721 Net income applicable to

common shares, adjusted(1) $ 57,865 $ 58,865 $ 56,059 $ 50,388 $ 52,180 $ 223,177 $ 176,804 Average stockholders' equity $ 2,359,197 $ 2,327,279 $ 2,241,569 $ 2,138,281 $ 2,015,217 $ 2,267,353 $ 1,922,527 Less: average intangible assets (874,829 ) (877,069 ) (832,263 ) (803,408 ) (754,495 ) (847,171 ) (753,588 ) Average tangible common

equity $ 1,484,368 $ 1,450,210 $ 1,409,306 $ 1,334,873 $ 1,260,722 $ 1,420,182 $ 1,168,939 Return on average common

equity(2) 8.69 % 9.22 % 8.34 % 8.66 % 8.09 % 8.74 % 8.14 % Return on average common

equity, adjusted(1)(2) 9.38 % 9.68 % 9.68 % 9.22 % 9.97 % 9.50 % 8.91 % Return on average tangible

common equity(2) 14.37 % 15.36 % 13.83 % 14.41 % 13.42 % 14.50 % 13.87 % Return on average tangible

common equity, adjusted(1)(2) 15.47 % 16.10 % 15.95 % 15.31 % 16.42 % 15.71 % 15.13 % Return on Average Assets Net income $ 52,121 $ 54,545 $ 47,014 $ 46,058 $ 41,408 $ 199,738 $ 157,870 Total adjustments to net

income, net of tax(1) 4,110 2,723 7,466 2,961 9,534 17,260 14,721 Net income, adjusted(1) $ 56,231 $ 57,268 $ 54,480 $ 49,019 $ 50,942 $ 216,998 $ 172,591 Average assets $ 17,889,158 $ 17,699,180 $ 16,740,050 $ 15,667,839 $ 15,503,399 $ 17,007,061 $ 14,801,581 Return on average assets(2) 1.16 % 1.22 % 1.13 % 1.19 % 1.06 % 1.17 % 1.07 % Return on average assets,

adjusted(1)(2) 1.25 % 1.28 % 1.31 % 1.27 % 1.30 % 1.28 % 1.17 % Efficiency Ratio Calculation Noninterest expense $ 116,748 $ 108,395 $ 114,142 $ 102,110 $ 110,828 $ 441,395 $ 416,303 Less: Net OREO expense (1,080 ) (381 ) (294 ) (681 ) (763 ) (2,436 ) (1,162 ) Acquisition and integration

related expenses (5,258 ) (3,397 ) (9,514 ) (3,691 ) (9,553 ) (21,860 ) (9,613 ) Delivering Excellence

implementation costs (223 ) (234 ) (442 ) (258 ) (3,159 ) (1,157 ) (20,413 ) Total $ 110,187 $ 104,383 $ 103,892 $ 97,480 $ 97,353 $ 415,942 $ 385,115 Tax-equivalent net interest income(3) $ 149,711 $ 152,019 $ 151,492 $ 140,132 $ 139,755 $ 593,354 $ 520,896 Noninterest income 46,496 42,951 38,526 34,906 36,462 162,879 144,592 Add: net securities losses 42 — — — — 42 — Total $ 196,249 $ 194,970 $ 190,018 $ 175,038 $ 176,217 $ 756,275 $ 665,488 Efficiency ratio 56.15 % 53.54 % 54.67 % 55.69 % 55.25 % 55.00 % 57.87 % Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.





First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Risk-Based Capital Data Common stock $ 1,204 $ 1,204 $ 1,204 $ 1,157 $ 1,157 Additional paid-in capital 1,211,274 1,208,030 1,205,396 1,103,991 1,114,580 Retained earnings 1,380,612 1,343,895 1,304,756 1,273,245 1,192,767 Treasury stock, at cost (220,343 ) (220,268 ) (207,973 ) (186,763 ) (200,994 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities (875,262 ) (876,219 ) (878,802 ) (808,852 ) (790,744 ) Disallowed DTAs (1,437 ) (1,688 ) (2,804 ) (809 ) (1,334 ) CET1 capital 1,496,048 1,454,954 1,421,777 1,381,969 1,315,432 Other disallowed DTAs — — — — (334 ) Tier 1 capital 1,496,048 1,454,954 1,421,777 1,381,969 1,315,098 Tier 2 capital 347,549 348,466 345,078 312,840 311,391 Total capital $ 1,843,597 $ 1,803,420 $ 1,766,855 $ 1,694,809 $ 1,626,489 Risk-weighted assets $ 14,225,444 $ 14,294,011 $ 14,056,482 $ 13,131,237 $ 12,892,180 Adjusted average assets $ 16,984,129 $ 16,787,720 $ 15,863,145 $ 14,891,534 $ 14,782,327 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.96 % 12.62 % 12.57 % 12.91 % 12.62 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.52 % 10.18 % 10.11 % 10.52 % 10.20 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets 10.52 % 10.18 % 10.11 % 10.52 % 10.20 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.81 % 8.67 % 8.96 % 9.28 % 8.90 % Tangible Common Equity Stockholders' equity $ 2,370,793 $ 2,339,599 $ 2,300,573 $ 2,159,471 $ 2,054,998 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (875,262 ) (876,219 ) (878,802 ) (808,852 ) (790,744 ) Tangible common equity 1,495,531 1,463,380 1,421,771 1,350,619 1,264,254 Less: AOCI 1,954 (6,738 ) 2,810 32,159 52,512 Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI $ 1,497,485 $ 1,456,642 $ 1,424,581 $ 1,382,778 $ 1,316,766 Total assets $ 17,850,397 $ 18,013,454 $ 17,462,233 $ 15,817,769 $ 15,505,649 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (875,262 ) (876,219 ) (878,802 ) (808,852 ) (790,744 ) Tangible assets $ 16,975,135 $ 17,137,235 $ 16,583,431 $ 15,008,917 $ 14,714,905 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.81 % 8.54 % 8.57 % 9.00 % 8.59 % Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible

assets 8.82 % 8.50 % 8.59 % 9.21 % 8.95 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets 10.51 % 10.24 % 10.11 % 10.29 % 9.81 %

Footnotes to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(1) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the EPS non-GAAP reconciliation above. For additional discussion of adjustments, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section.

(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.

(3) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%.



