First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year Results

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "First Midwest"), the holding company of First Midwest Bank (the "Bank"), today reported results of operations and financial condition for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $52.1 million, or $0.47 per share, compared to $54.5 million, or $0.49 per share, for the third quarter of 2019, and $41.4 million, or $0.39 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year of 2019, the Company reported net income of $199.7 million, or $1.82 per share, compared to $157.9 million, or $1.52 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Reported results for all periods were impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses and implementation costs related to the Company's Delivering Excellence initiative ("Delivering Excellence"). In addition, results for full year 2018 were impacted by certain income tax benefits resulting from federal income tax reform legislation ("Tax Reform"). For additional detail on these adjustments, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release.

Earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted(1) was $0.51 for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $0.52 for the third quarter of 2019 and $0.48 for the fourth quarter of 2018. EPS, adjusted(1) was $1.98 and $1.67 for the full years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Generated EPS of $0.47 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $1.82 for the full year of 2019, up from $0.39 and $1.52 from the same periods in 2018, respectively.
    • Increased EPS, adjusted(1) by 6% and 19% from the fourth quarter and full year of 2018, respectively.
  • Produced returns on average tangible common equity, adjusted(1) of 15.7% for the full year of 2019, up 58 basis points versus a year ago.
  • Expanded net interest income to $148 million and $588 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, up 7% and 14% from the same periods in 2018.
    • Reported net interest margin of 3.72% for the fourth quarter of 2019, down 24 basis points from the same period in 2018, reflective of lower rates, and 3.90% for the full year of 2019, consistent with 2018.
  • Increased noninterest income to $46 million and $163 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, up 28% and 13% from the same periods in 2018.
  • Maintained net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.33% and 0.31% for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, reflective of the benign credit environment.
  • Improved operating efficiency, lowering the efficiency ratio(1) to 55% for the full year of 2019 from 58% for 2018; realized an efficiency ratio(1) of 56% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 55% for the same period in 2018.
  • Grew loans to nearly $13 billion, up 2%, annualized, from September 30, 2019 and 12% from December 31, 2018.
  • Increased total average deposits to $13 billion, consistent with the third quarter of 2019 and up 12% from the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Generated 34 basis points of common equity Tier 1 capital from September 30, 2019 and 32 basis points from December 31, 2018, ending the year at 10.52%; replenished to levels last achieved prior to 2019 acquisitions.

"2019 was another strong year for First Midwest," said Michael L. Scudder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Against a difficult rate backdrop, we continued to expand our balance sheet, adding clients across our businesses while building operational efficiency. The success of these efforts helped to offset the revenue pressure resulting from lower interest rates. As a result, operating performance as reflected in adjusted EPS for the quarter and full year improved by a robust 6% and 19%, respectively, as compared to 2018."

Mr. Scudder concluded, "While our momentum in early 2020 will continue to be impacted by the transition to lower rates, we believe the economy remains solid. The strength of our funding and capital foundation provides the flexibility for continued investment in our businesses, communities, and colleagues as we navigate the year. We expect the environment will provide both the opportunity and incentive to invest in and leverage our infrastructure, processes, and capabilities to better serve our clients and manage risk. As always, we will remain focused on those actions that help our clients achieve financial success and inure to the long-term benefit of our shareholders."

PENDING ACQUISITION

Park Bank

On August 27, 2019, the Company entered into a merger agreement to acquire Bankmanagers Corp. ("Bankmanagers"), the holding company for Park Bank, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. As of September 30, 2019, Bankmanagers had approximately $1.0 billion of assets, $875 million of deposits, and $700 million of loans. The merger agreement provides for a fixed exchange ratio of 29.9675 shares of Company common stock, plus $623.02 in cash, for each share of Bankmanagers common stock, subject to certain adjustments. As of the date of announcement, the overall transaction was valued at approximately $195 million. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and the completion of various closing conditions.

(1) These metrics are non-GAAP financial measures. For details on the calculation of these metrics, see the sections titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Net Interest Income and Margin Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

  Quarters Ended
  December 31, 2019     September 30, 2019     December 31, 2018
  Average
Balance		   Interest
Earned/
Paid		   Yield/
Rate
(%)		     Average
Balance		   Interest
Earned/
Paid		   Yield/
Rate
(%)		     Average
Balance		   Interest
Earned/
Paid		   Yield/
Rate
(%)
Assets                                      
Other interest-earning assets $ 204,001       $ 1,223       2.38       $ 283,178       $ 1,702       2.38       $ 145,436       $ 476       1.30  
Securities(1) 2,893,856       19,989       2.76       2,869,461       19,906       2.77       2,359,083       15,907       2.70  
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and
  Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock		 117,994       881       2.99       108,735       831       3.06       85,427       709       3.32  
Loans(1) 12,753,436       155,863       4.85       12,539,541       160,756       5.09       11,408,062       143,561       4.99  
Total interest-earning assets(1) 15,969,287       177,956       4.43       15,800,915       183,195       4.60       13,998,008       160,653       4.56  
Cash and due from banks 241,616                 224,127                 211,312            
Allowance for loan losses  (112,623 )               (110,616 )               (104,681 )          
Other assets 1,790,878                 1,784,754                 1,398,760            
Total assets  $ 17,889,158                 $ 17,699,180                 $ 15,503,399            
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                                      
Savings deposits  $ 2,044,386       220       0.04       $ 2,056,128       308       0.06       $ 2,044,312       358       0.07  
NOW accounts  2,291,667       2,172       0.38       2,483,176       3,462       0.55       2,128,722       1,895       0.35  
Money market deposits  2,178,518       3,980       0.72       2,080,274       4,111       0.78       1,831,311       1,990       0.43  
Time deposits  3,033,903       13,554       1.77       3,026,423       13,873       1.82       2,311,453       8,894       1.53  
Borrowed funds 1,559,326       4,579       1.17       1,369,079       5,639       1.63       1,031,249       4,469       1.72  
Senior and subordinated debt  233,848       3,740       6.35       233,642       3,783       6.42       204,030       3,292       6.40  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,341,648       28,245       0.99       11,248,722       31,176       1.10       9,551,077       20,898       0.87  
Demand deposits  3,862,157                 3,800,569                 3,685,806            
Total funding sources 15,203,805           0.74       15,049,291           0.82       13,236,883           0.63  
Other liabilities  326,156                 322,610                 251,299            
Stockholders' equity - common  2,359,197                 2,327,279                 2,015,217            
Total liabilities and
  stockholders' equity		 $ 17,889,158                 $ 17,699,180                 $ 15,503,399            
Tax-equivalent net interest
  income/margin(1) 		    149,711       3.72           152,019       3.82           139,755       3.96  
Tax-equivalent adjustment     (1,352 )               (1,232 )               (1,126 )      
Net interest income (GAAP)(1)     $ 148,359                 $ 150,787                 $ 138,629        
Impact of acquired loan accretion(1)     $ 9,657       0.24           $ 9,244       0.23           $ 5,426       0.15  
Tax-equivalent net interest income/
  margin, adjusted(1) 		    $ 140,054       3.48           $ 142,775       3.59           $ 134,329       3.81  

(1) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax of 21%. The corresponding income tax impact related to tax-exempt items is recorded in income tax expense. These adjustments have no impact on net income. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased by 1.6% from the third quarter of 2019 and increased by 7.0% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2019 resulted primarily from lower interest rates, partially offset by lower cost of funds and higher acquired loan accretion. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, the increase in net interest income was driven primarily by the acquisition of interest-earning assets from the Bridgeview Bancorp, Inc. ("Bridgeview") transaction that closed in May 2019, growth in loans and securities, and higher acquired loan accretion, partially offset by higher cost of funds.

Acquired loan accretion contributed $9.7 million, $9.2 million, and $5.4 million to net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019, the third quarter of 2019, and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.72%, decreasing by 10 basis points from the third quarter of 2019 and 24 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of acquired loan accretion, tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.48%, down 11 basis points from the third quarter of 2019 and 33 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2018. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased as a result of lower interest rates, partially offset by lower cost of funds. The decline in tax-equivalent net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was due primarily to lower interest rates, actions taken to reduce rate sensitivity, and higher cost of funds.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, total average interest-earning assets rose by $168.4 million from the third quarter of 2019 and $2.0 billion from the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase compared to the third quarter of 2019 resulted primarily from loan growth, while the increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was driven primarily by interest-earning assets acquired in the Bridgeview transaction, loan growth, and securities purchases.

Total average funding sources for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by $154.5 million from the third quarter of 2019 and $2.0 billion from the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase compared to the third quarter of 2019 resulted primarily from higher levels of borrowed funds. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, the increase was driven mainly by funding sources acquired in the Bridgeview transaction, higher levels of borrowed funds, and organic deposit growth.

Noninterest Income Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    Quarters Ended   December 31, 2019
Percent Change From
    December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   December 31,
2018		   September 30,
2019		   December 31,
2018
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 12,664       $ 13,024     $ 12,627     (2.8 )   0.3  
Wealth management fees   12,484       12,063     10,951     3.5     14.0  
Capital market products income   6,337       4,161     1,408     52.3     350.1  
Card-based fees, net   4,512       4,694     4,574     (3.9 )   (1.4 )
Mortgage banking income   4,134       3,066     1,304     34.8     217.0  
Merchant servicing fees, net   330       385     365     (14.3 )   (9.6 )
Other service charges, commissions, and fees   2,616       2,638     2,353     (0.8 )   11.2  
Total fee-based revenues   43,077       40,031     33,582     7.6     28.3  
Other income   3,461       2,920     2,880     18.5     20.2  
Net securities losses   (42 )             N/M     N/M  
Total noninterest income    $ 46,496        $ 42,951      $ 36,462      8.3      27.5   

N/M – Not meaningful.

Total noninterest income of $46.5 million was up by 8.3% and 27.5% from the third quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively. The increase in wealth management fees compared to the third quarter of 2019 resulted from continued sales of fiduciary and investment advisory services to new and existing customers and a strong market environment. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, growth in wealth management fees was driven primarily by customers acquired in the Northern Oak Wealth Management, Inc. ("Northern Oak") transaction completed in January 2019.

Capital market products income increased in the fourth quarter of 2019 as a result of higher sales to corporate clients reflecting the lower long-term rate environment. Mortgage banking income for the fourth quarter of 2019 resulted from sales of $173.0 million of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market, compared to $141.0 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $51.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. In addition, mortgage banking income for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased compared to both prior periods due to positive changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, which fluctuate from quarter to quarter. Other income was higher compared to both prior periods due primarily to benefit settlements on bank-owned life insurance.

Noninterest Expense Analysis
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    Quarters Ended   December 31, 2019
Percent Change From
    December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   December 31,
2018		   September 30,
2019		   December 31,
2018
Salaries and employee benefits:                    
Salaries and wages    $ 53,043       $ 50,686       $ 45,011       4.7       17.8    
Retirement and other employee benefits   9,930       10,795       10,378       (8.0 )     (4.3 )  
Total salaries and employee benefits    62,973       61,481       55,389       2.4       13.7    
Net occupancy and equipment expense    13,990       13,903       12,827       0.6       9.1    
Professional services   12,136       9,550       8,859       27.1       37.0    
Technology and related costs    5,192       5,062       4,849       2.6       7.1    
Advertising and promotions   2,896       2,955       2,011       (2.0 )     44.0    
Net other real estate owned ("OREO") expense    1,080       381       763       183.5       41.5    
Other expenses   13,000       11,432       13,418       13.7       (3.1 )  
Acquisition and integration related expenses    5,258       3,397       9,553       54.8       (45.0 )  
Delivering Excellence implementation costs    223       234       3,159       (4.7 )     (92.9 )  
Total noninterest expense    $ 116,748        $ 108,395        $ 110,828        7.7        5.3     
Acquisition and integration related expenses    (5,258 )     (3,397 )     (9,553 )     54.8       (45.0 )  
Delivering Excellence implementation costs    (223 )     (234 )     (3,159 )     (4.7 )     (92.9 )  
Total noninterest expense, adjusted(1)   $ 111,267       $ 104,764       $ 98,116       6.2       13.4    

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 7.7% and 5.3% compared to the third quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively. Noninterest expense for all periods presented was impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses and costs related to the implementation of the Delivering Excellence initiative. Excluding these items, noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was up by 6.2% and 13.4% from the third quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2018, respectively, which resulted in an efficiency ratio of 56% for the fourth quarter of 2019, up from 54% and 55% compared to the same prior periods.

Operating costs associated with the Bridgeview and Northern Oak transactions completed during the first half of 2019 contributed to the increase in noninterest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. These costs primarily occurred within salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy and equipment expense, professional services, advertising and promotions, and other expenses.

The increase in salaries and employee benefits compared to both prior periods was due to higher commissions resulting from sales of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market and the timing of certain compensation accruals. In addition, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, salaries and employee benefits were impacted by merit increases. Professional services increased compared to both prior periods as a result of technology and process enhancements due to organizational growth. The increase in net OREO expenses compared to both prior periods was due mainly to sales of properties at a loss, partially offset by positive valuation adjustments.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, net occupancy and equipment expense increased due to a deferred gain no longer being included as a quarterly reduction to expense upon adoption of lease accounting guidance at the beginning of 2019.

Other expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were impacted by a reduction in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums due to small bank assessments credits received.

Acquisition and integration related expenses for the fourth and third quarters of 2019 resulted from the acquisition of Bridgeview and the pending acquisition of Park Bank. Acquisition and integration related expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 resulted from the acquisition of Northern States Financial Corporation.

Delivering Excellence implementation costs for all periods presented resulted from certain actions initiated by the Company in connection with its Delivering Excellence initiative and include property valuation adjustments on locations identified for closure, employee severance, and general restructuring and advisory services.

LOAN PORTFOLIO AND ASSET QUALITY

Loan Portfolio Composition
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    As of   December 31, 2019
Percent Change From
    December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   December 31,
2018		   September 30,
2019		   December 31,
2018
Commercial and industrial   $ 4,481,525     $ 4,570,361     $ 4,120,293     (1.9 )     8.8    
Agricultural   405,616     417,740     430,928     (2.9 )     (5.9 )  
Commercial real estate:                    
Office, retail, and industrial   1,848,718     1,892,877     1,820,917     (2.3 )     1.5    
Multi-family   856,553     817,444     764,185     4.8       12.1    
Construction   593,093     637,256     649,337     (6.9 )     (8.7 )  
Other commercial real estate   1,383,708     1,425,292     1,361,810     (2.9 )     1.6    
Total commercial real estate   4,682,072     4,772,869     4,596,249     (1.9 )     1.9    
Total corporate loans   9,569,213     9,760,970     9,147,470     (2.0 )     4.6    
Home equity   851,454     833,955     851,607     2.1          
1-4 family mortgages   1,927,078     1,686,967     1,017,181     14.2       89.5    
Installment   492,585     491,427     430,525     0.2       14.4    
Total consumer loans   3,271,117     3,012,349     2,299,313     8.6       42.3    
   Total loans   $ 12,840,330     $ 12,773,319     $ 11,446,783     0.5       12.2    

Total loans of $12.8 billion grew by 2.1%, annualized, from September 30, 2019 and 12.2% from December 31, 2018. Excluding loans acquired in the Bridgeview transaction as of December 31, 2019, total loans grew by 7.1% from December 31, 2018. Commercial and industrial loans decreased compared to September 30, 2019 as a result of higher than expected paydowns due to favorable customer business conditions, partially offset by growth in certain sector-based lending businesses. Compared to both prior periods, total corporate loans benefited from growth in multi-family loans. Strong production within commercial real estate loans was offset by the impact of certain customers selling their commercial business or investment real estate properties, as well as refinancing with institutions offering loan terms outside of our credit parameters compared to both prior periods. In addition, compared to December 31, 2018 total corporate loans benefited from growth in commercial and industrial loans, primarily within our sector-based lending and middle market business units.

Growth in consumer loans compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from purchases of 1-4 family mortgages and home equity loans, as well as organic growth.

Asset Quality
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    As of   December 31, 2019
Percent Change From
    December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   December 31,
2018		   September 30,
2019		   December 31,
2018
Asset quality                    
Non-accrual loans   $ 82,269     $ 77,692     $ 56,935     5.9       44.5    
90 days or more past due loans, still accruing
  interest(1) 		  5,001     4,657     8,282     7.4       (39.6 )  
Total non-performing loans   87,270     82,349     65,217     6.0       33.8    
Accruing troubled debt restructurings
  ("TDRs")		   1,233     1,422     1,866     (13.3 )     (33.9 )  
Foreclosed assets(2)   20,458     25,266     12,821     (19.0 )     59.6    
Total non-performing assets   $ 108,961     $ 109,037     $ 79,904     (0.1 )     36.4    
30-89 days past due loans(1)   $ 31,958     $ 46,171     $ 37,524          
Non-accrual loans to total loans   0.64 %   0.61 %   0.50 %        
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.68 %   0.64 %   0.57 %        
Non-performing assets to total loans plus
  foreclosed assets		   0.85 %   0.85 %   0.70 %        
Allowance for credit losses    $ 109,222     $ 110,228     $ 103,419          
Allowance for credit losses to total loans(3)   0.85 %   0.86 %   0.90 %        
Allowance for credit losses to loans, excluding
  acquired loans		   0.95 %   0.98 %   1.01 %        
Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual
  loans		   132.76 %   141.88 %   181.64 %        

(1) Purchased credit impaired loans with an accretable yield are considered current and are not included in past due loan totals.
(2) Foreclosed assets consist of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of default loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition.
(3) This ratio includes acquired loans that are recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment, which incorporates credit risk as of the acquisition date with no allowance for credit losses being established at that time. As the acquisition adjustment is accreted into income over future periods, an allowance for credit losses on acquired loans is established as necessary to reflect credit deterioration.

Total non-performing assets represented 0.85% of total loans and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2019 compared to 0.85% and 0.70% at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, reflective of normal fluctuations. These fluctuations occurred within non-accrual loans and foreclosed assets, and are isolated to certain credits for which the Company has remediation plans in place.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 0.85% at December 31, 2019, consistent with September 30, 2019 and down from 0.90% at December 31, 2018. The decrease compared to December 31, 2018 was driven primarily by loans acquired in the Bridgeview transaction, for which no allowance for credit losses was established at the time of acquisition in accordance with accounting guidance applicable to business combinations.

Charge-Off Data
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    Quarters Ended
    December 31,
2019		   % of
Total		   September 30,
2019		   % of
Total		   December 31,
2018		   % of
Total
Net loan charge-offs(1)                        
Commercial and industrial    $ 6,799       64.2       $ 5,532       60.1       $ 5,558       73.9    
Agricultural    15       0.1       439       4.8       71       0.9    
Commercial real estate:                         
Office, retail, and industrial   256       2.4       219       2.4       713       9.5    
Multi-family   (439 )     (4.1 )     (38 )     (0.4 )     (3 )        
Construction    3             (2 )           (99 )     (1.3 )  
Other commercial real estate   13       0.1       (43 )     (0.5 )     (817 )     (10.9 )  
Consumer    3,953       37.3       3,092       33.6       2,094       27.9    
Total net loan charge-offs    $ 10,600       100.0       $ 9,199       100.0       $ 7,517       100.0    
Total recoveries included above    $ 2,135           $ 2,073           $ 2,810        
Net loan charge-offs to average loans(1)(2)                        
Quarter-to-date   0.33   %       0.29   %       0.26   %    
Year-to-date   0.31   %       0.31   %       0.38   %    

(1) Amounts represent charge-offs, net of recoveries.
(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.

Net loan charge-offs to average loans, annualized, were 0.33% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 0.29% for the third quarter of 2019 and 0.26% for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net loan charge-offs to average loans was 0.31%, down from 0.38% for the same period in 2018.

DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO

Deposit Composition
(Dollar amounts in thousands)

    Average for Quarters Ended   December 31, 2019
Percent Change From
    December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   December 31,
2018		   September 30,
2019		   December 31,
2018
Demand deposits    $ 3,862,157     $ 3,800,569     $ 3,685,806     1.6       4.8  
Savings deposits    2,044,386     2,056,128     2,044,312     (0.6 )      
NOW accounts    2,291,667     2,483,176     2,128,722     (7.7 )     7.7  
Money market accounts    2,178,518     2,080,274     1,831,311     4.7       19.0  
Core deposits   10,376,728     10,420,147     9,690,151     (0.4 )     7.1  
Time deposits    3,033,903     3,026,423     2,311,453     0.2       31.3  
Total deposits    $ 13,410,631     $ 13,446,570     $ 12,001,604     (0.3 )     11.7  

Total average deposits were $13.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, consistent with the third quarter of 2019 and up 11.7% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in total average deposits compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was driven primarily by deposits assumed in the Bridgeview transaction during the second quarter of 2019, various time deposit marketing initiatives, and organic growth.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Capital Ratios

    As of
    December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   December 31,
2018
Company regulatory capital ratios:
Total capital to risk-weighted assets    12.96 %   12.62 %   12.62 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets    10.52 %   10.18 %   10.20 %
Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets    10.52 %   10.18 %   10.20 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets    8.81 %   8.67 %   8.90 %
Company tangible common equity ratios(1)(2):        
Tangible common equity to tangible assets    8.81 %   8.54 %   8.59 %
Tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive
  income ("AOCI"), to tangible assets		   8.82 %   8.50 %   8.95 %
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets    10.51 %   10.24 %   9.81 %

(1)  These ratios are not subject to formal Federal Reserve regulatory guidance.
(2)  Tangible common equity represents common stockholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. For details of the calculation of these ratios, see the sections titled, "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release.

Capital ratios generally increased compared to December 31, 2018, as strong earnings and deferred gains recognized due to the adoption of lease accounting guidance at the beginning of 2019 more than offset capital deployed for the Bridgeview and Northern Oak acquisitions, the impact of loan growth and securities purchases on risk-weighted assets, and stock repurchases.

During the first quarter of 2019, the Company announced a new stock repurchase program that authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $180 million of its common stock. Stock repurchases under this program may be made from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, at the discretion of the Company. The Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2019 and repurchased 1.7 million shares of its common stock at a total cost of $33.9 million for the full year of 2019. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had remaining authorization to purchase $146.1 million of its common stock.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share during the fourth quarter of 2019, which is a 17% increase from the fourth quarter of 2018. This dividend represents the 148th consecutive cash dividend paid by the Company since its inception in 1983.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the Company's results, outlook, and related matters will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. (ET). Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (877) 507-0639 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-6003 (International) and ask for the First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. The number should be dialed 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. There is no charge to access the call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (International) conference I.D. 10138434 beginning one hour after completion of the live call until 8:00 A.M. (ET) on February 5, 2020. Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference call to First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Investor Relations, via e-mail, at investor.relations@firstmidwest.com.

Press Release, Presentation Materials, and Additional Information Available on Website

This press release, the presentation materials to be discussed during the conference call, and the accompanying unaudited Selected Financial Information are available through the "Investor Relations" section of First Midwest's website at www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, as well as any oral statements made by or on behalf of First Midwest, may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "outlook," "predict," "project," "probable," "potential," "possible," "target," "continue," "look forward," or "assume" and words of similar import. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and events may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or events indicated in these forward-looking statements. First Midwest cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and First Midwest undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to First Midwest's future financial performance, including the related outlook for 2020, the performance of First Midwest's loan or securities portfolio, the expected amount of future credit reserves or charge-offs, corporate strategies or objectives, including the impact of certain actions and initiatives, First Midwest's Delivering Excellence initiative, including costs and benefits associated therewith and the timing thereof, anticipated trends in First Midwest's business, regulatory developments, the impact of federal income tax reform legislation, acquisition transactions, including First Midwest's proposed acquisition of Bankmanagers, estimated synergies, cost savings and financial benefits of announced and completed transactions, and growth strategies, including possible future acquisitions. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those discussed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in First Midwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in First Midwest's subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive, and other sections of these reports describe additional factors that could adversely impact First Midwest's business and financial performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include EPS, adjusted, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, adjusted, tax-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), tax-equivalent net interest margin, tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, noninterest expense, adjusted, effective income tax rate, adjusted, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets, return on average common equity, adjusted, return on average tangible common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, adjusted.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, all adjusted for certain significant transactions. These transactions include acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions (all periods), Delivering Excellence implementation costs (all periods), and certain income tax benefits aligned with Tax Reform (full year 2018). In addition, the calculation of the efficiency ratio is adjusted for net OREO expense. Management believes excluding these transactions from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these transactions do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding acquisition and integration related expenses from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these transactions from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents noninterest expense, adjusted, which excludes acquisition and integration related expenses and Delivering Excellence implementation costs. In addition, the Company presents the effective income tax rate, adjusted, which excludes certain income tax benefits aligned with Tax Reform. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense and the effective income tax rate may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. In addition, management believes that presenting tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes and is useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since acquired loan accretion income may fluctuate based on the size of each acquisition, as well as from period to period.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

About the Company

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $18 billion of assets and $12 billion of assets under management. First Midwest's principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services through locations in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

CONTACTS:

Investors
Patrick S. Barrett
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
(708) 831-7231
pat.barrett@firstmidwest.com		 Media
Maurissa Kanter
SVP, Director of Corporate Communications
(708) 831-7345
maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com


Accompanying Unaudited Selected Financial Information

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
   
  As of
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
  2019   2019   2019   2019   2018
Period-End Balance Sheet                  
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks  $ 214,894       $ 273,613       $ 199,684       $ 186,230       $ 211,189    
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  84,327       202,054       126,966       76,529       78,069    
Equity securities, at fair value  42,136       40,723       40,690       33,304       30,806    
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  2,873,386       2,905,738       2,793,316       2,350,195       2,272,009    
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 21,997       22,566       23,277       12,842       10,176    
FHLB and FRB stock 115,409       112,845       109,466       85,790       80,302    
Loans:                  
Commercial and industrial  4,481,525       4,570,361       4,524,401       4,183,262       4,120,293    
Agricultural  405,616       417,740       430,589       438,461       430,928    
Commercial real estate:                  
Office, retail, and industrial  1,848,718       1,892,877       1,936,577       1,806,892       1,820,917    
Multi-family  856,553       817,444       787,155       752,943       764,185    
Construction  593,093       637,256       654,607       683,475       649,337    
Other commercial real estate  1,383,708       1,425,292       1,447,673       1,309,878       1,361,810    
Home equity 851,454       833,955       874,686       862,068       851,607    
1-4 family mortgages  1,927,078       1,686,967       1,391,814       1,086,264       1,017,181    
Installment 492,585       491,427       472,102       445,760       430,525    
Total loans  12,840,330       12,773,319       12,519,604       11,569,003       11,446,783    
Allowance for loan losses  (108,022 )     (109,028 )     (105,729 )     (103,579 )     (102,219 )  
Net loans  12,732,308       12,664,291       12,413,875       11,465,424       11,344,564    
OREO  8,750       12,428       15,313       10,818       12,821    
Premises, furniture, and equipment, net 147,996       147,064       148,347       131,014       132,502    
Investment in bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") 296,351       297,610       297,118       295,899       296,733    
Goodwill and other intangible assets  875,262       876,219       878,802       808,852       790,744    
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  437,581       458,303       415,379       360,872       245,734    
Total assets $ 17,850,397       $ 18,013,454       $ 17,462,233       $ 15,817,769       $ 15,505,649    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits  $ 3,802,422       $ 3,832,744       $ 3,748,316       $ 3,588,943       $ 3,642,989    
Interest-bearing deposits  9,448,856       9,608,183       9,440,272       8,572,039       8,441,123    
Total deposits  13,251,278       13,440,927       13,188,588       12,160,982       12,084,112    
Borrowed funds  1,658,758       1,653,490       1,407,378       973,852       906,079    
Senior and subordinated debt 233,948       233,743       233,538       203,984       203,808    
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  335,620       345,695       332,156       319,480       256,652    
Stockholders' equity  2,370,793       2,339,599       2,300,573       2,159,471       2,054,998    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,850,397       $ 18,013,454       $ 17,462,233       $ 15,817,769       $ 15,505,649    
Stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI  $ 2,372,747       $ 2,332,861       $ 2,303,383       $ 2,191,630       $ 2,107,510    
Stockholders' equity, common  2,370,793       2,339,599       2,300,573       2,159,471       2,054,998    


 
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
                             
  Quarters Ended     Years Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,     December 31,   December 31,
  2019   2019   2019   2019   2018     2019   2018
Income Statement                            
Interest income  $ 176,604       $ 181,963     $ 177,682     $ 162,490     $ 159,527       $ 698,739       $ 582,492  
Interest expense  28,245       31,176     27,370     23,466     20,898       110,257       65,870  
Net interest income  148,359       150,787     150,312     139,024     138,629       588,482       516,622  
Provision for loan losses 9,594       12,498     11,491     10,444     9,811       44,027       47,854  
Net interest income after
  provision for loan losses 		 138,765       138,289     138,821     128,580     128,818       544,455       468,768  
Noninterest Income                            
Service charges on deposit 
  accounts 		 12,664       13,024     12,196     11,540     12,627       49,424       48,715  
Wealth management fees  12,484       12,063     12,190     11,600     10,951       48,337       43,512  
Card-based fees, net  4,512       4,694     4,549     4,378     4,574       18,133       17,024  
Capital market products 
  income 		 6,337       4,161     2,154     1,279     1,408       13,931       7,721  
Mortgage banking income  4,134       3,066     1,901     1,004     1,304       10,105       7,094  
Merchant servicing fees, net  330       385     371     337     365       1,423       1,465  
Other service charges,
  commissions, and fees 		 2,616       2,638     2,412     2,274     2,353       9,940       9,425  
Total fee-based revenues  43,077       40,031     35,773     32,412     33,582       151,293       134,956  
Other income 3,461       2,920     2,753     2,494     2,880       11,628       9,636  
Net securities losses  (42 )                       (42 )      
Total noninterest
  income		 46,496       42,951     38,526     34,906     36,462       162,879       144,592  
Noninterest Expense                            
Salaries and employee benefits:                          
Salaries and wages  53,043       50,686     47,776     46,135     45,011       197,640       181,164  
Retirement and other
  employee benefits		 9,930       10,795     10,916     11,238     10,378       42,879       43,104  
Total salaries and
  employee benefits		 62,973       61,481     58,692     57,373     55,389       240,519       224,268  
Net occupancy and
  equipment expense		 13,990       13,903     13,671     14,770     12,827       56,334       53,434  
Professional services  12,136       9,550     10,467     7,788     8,859       39,941       32,681  
Technology and related costs  5,192       5,062     4,908     4,596     4,849       19,758       19,220  
Advertising and promotions  2,896       2,955     3,167     2,372     2,011       11,561       9,248  
Net OREO expense  1,080       381     294     681     763       2,436       1,162  
Other expenses  13,000       11,432     12,987     10,581     13,418       47,829       46,264  
Delivering Excellence 
  implementation costs 		 223       234     442     258     3,159       1,157       20,413  
Acquisition and integration related expenses  5,258       3,397     9,514     3,691     9,553       21,860       9,613  
Total noninterest expense 116,748       108,395     114,142     102,110     110,828       441,395       416,303  
Income before income
  tax expense		 68,513       72,845     63,205     61,376     54,452       265,939       197,057  
Income tax expense  16,392       18,300     16,191     15,318     13,044       66,201       39,187  
Net income  $ 52,121       $ 54,545     $ 47,014     $ 46,058     $ 41,408       $ 199,738       $ 157,870  
Net income applicable to
  common shares		 $ 51,697       $ 54,080     $ 46,625     $ 45,655     $ 41,088       $ 198,057       $ 156,558  
Net income applicable to
  common shares, adjusted(1) 		$ 55,807       $ 56,803     $ 54,091     $ 48,616     $ 50,622       $ 215,317       $ 171,279  

Footnotes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(1) See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.


 
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                             
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended     Years Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,     December 31,   December 31,
  2019   2019   2019   2019   2018     2019   2018
EPS                            
Basic EPS  $ 0.47     $ 0.49     $ 0.43     $ 0.43     $ 0.39       $ 1.83     $ 1.52  
Diluted EPS  $ 0.47     $ 0.49     $ 0.43     $ 0.43     $ 0.39       $ 1.82     $ 1.52  
Diluted EPS, adjusted(1) $ 0.51     $ 0.52     $ 0.50     $ 0.46     $ 0.48       $ 1.98     $ 1.67  
Common Stock and Related Per Common Share Data          
Book value  $ 21.56     $ 21.27     $ 20.80     $ 20.20     $ 19.32       $ 21.56     $ 19.32  
Tangible book value  $ 13.60     $ 13.31     $ 12.86     $ 12.63     $ 11.88       $ 13.60     $ 11.88  
Dividends declared per share  $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.12     $ 0.12       $ 0.54     $ 0.45  
Closing price at period end  $ 23.06     $ 19.48     $ 20.47     $ 20.46     $ 19.81       $ 23.06     $ 19.81  
Closing price to book value  1.1     0.9     1.0     1.0     1.0       1.1     1.0  
Period end shares outstanding  109,972     109,970     110,589     106,900     106,375       109,972     106,375  
Period end treasury shares  10,443     10,441     9,818     8,775     9,297       10,443     9,297  
Common dividends  $ 15,404     $ 15,406     $ 15,503     $ 12,837     $ 12,774       $ 59,150     $ 46,782  
Dividend payout ratio 29.79 %   28.57 %   32.56 %   27.91 %   30.77 %     29.51 %   29.61 %
Dividend payout ratio, adjusted 27.45 %   26.92 %   28.00 %   26.09 %   25.00 %     27.27 %   26.95 %
Key Ratios/Data                            
Return on average common
  equity(2) 		8.69 %   9.22 %   8.34 %   8.66 %   8.09 %     8.74 %   8.14 %
Return on average common
  equity, adjusted(1)(2) 		9.38 %   9.68 %   9.68 %   9.22 %   9.97 %     9.50 %   8.91 %
Return on average tangible
  common equity(1)(2) 		14.37 %   15.36 %   13.83 %   14.41 %   13.42 %     14.50 %   13.87 %
Return on average tangible
  common equity, adjusted(1)(2) 		15.47 %   16.10 %   15.95 %   15.31 %   16.42 %     15.71 %   15.13 %
Return on average assets(2) 1.16 %   1.22 %   1.13 %   1.19 %   1.06 %     1.17 %   1.07 %
Return on average assets,
  adjusted(1)(2) 		1.25 %   1.28 %   1.31 %   1.27 %   1.30 %     1.28 %   1.17 %
Loans to deposits 96.90 %   95.03 %   94.93 %   95.13 %   94.73 %     96.90 %   94.73 %
Efficiency ratio(1) 56.15 %   53.54 %   54.67 %   55.69 %   55.25 %     55.00 %   57.87 %
Net interest margin(2)(3) 3.72 %   3.82 %   4.06 %   4.04 %   3.96 %     3.90 %   3.90 %
Net interest margin,
  adjusted(1)(2)(3) 		3.48 %   3.59 %   3.78 %   3.86 %   3.81 %     3.67 %   3.75 %
Yield on average interest-earning
  assets(2)(3) 		4.43 %   4.60 %   4.80 %   4.72 %   4.56 %     4.63 %   4.39 %
Cost of funds(2)(4) 0.74 %   0.82 %   0.77 %   0.72 %   0.63 %     0.76 %   0.52 %
Net noninterest expense to
  average assets(2) 		1.56 %   1.47 %   1.81 %   1.74 %   1.90 %     1.64 %   1.84 %
Effective income tax rate  23.93 %   25.12 %   25.62 %   24.96 %   23.96 %     24.89 %   19.89 %
Effective income tax rate,
  adjusted(1) 		23.93 %   25.12 %   25.62 %   24.96 %   23.96 %     24.89 %   23.84 %
Capital Ratios                            
Total capital to risk-weighted
  assets(1) 		12.96 %   12.62 %   12.57 %   12.91 %   12.62 %     12.96 %   12.62 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted
  assets(1) 		10.52 %   10.18 %   10.11 %   10.52 %   10.20 %     10.52 %   10.20 %
CET1 to risk-weighted assets(1) 10.52 %   10.18 %   10.11 %   10.52 %   10.20 %     10.52 %   10.20 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets(1) 8.81 %   8.67 %   8.96 %   9.28 %   8.90 %     8.81 %   8.90 %
Tangible common equity to
  tangible assets(1) 		8.81 %   8.54 %   8.57 %   9.00 %   8.59 %     8.81 %   8.59 %
Tangible common equity,
  excluding AOCI, to tangible
  assets(1) 		8.82 %   8.50 %   8.59 %   9.21 %   8.95 %     8.82 %   8.95 %
Tangible common equity to risk-
  weighted assets(1) 		10.51 %   10.24 %   10.11 %   10.29 %   9.81 %     10.51 %   9.81 %
Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.


 
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                             
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended     Years Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,     December 31,   December 31,
  2019   2019   2019   2019   2018     2019   2018
Asset quality Performance Data                          
Non-performing assets                            
Commercial and industrial  $ 29,995       $ 26,739       $ 19,809       $ 34,694     $ 33,507         $ 29,995       $ 33,507    
Agricultural  5,954       6,242       6,712       2,359     1,564         5,954       1,564    
Commercial real estate:                            
Office, retail, and industrial 25,857       26,812       17,875       17,484     6,510         25,857       6,510    
Multi-family  2,697       2,152       5,322       2,959     3,107         2,697       3,107    
Construction  152       152       152           144         152       144    
Other commercial real estate  4,729       4,680       3,982       2,971     2,854         4,729       2,854    
Consumer 12,885       10,915       9,625       9,738     9,249         12,885       9,249    
Total non-accrual loans  82,269       77,692       63,477       70,205     56,935         82,269       56,935    
90 days or more past due loans, 
  still accruing interest 		 5,001       4,657       2,615       8,446     8,282         5,001       8,282    
Total non-performing loans  87,270       82,349       66,092       78,651     65,217         87,270       65,217    
Accruing TDRs  1,233       1,422       1,441       1,844     1,866         1,233       1,866    
Foreclosed assets(5) 20,458       25,266       28,488       10,818     12,821         20,458       12,821    
Total non-performing assets  $ 108,961       $ 109,037       $ 96,021       $ 91,313     $ 79,904         $ 108,961       $ 79,904    
30-89 days past due loans $ 31,958       $ 46,171       $ 34,460       $ 45,764     $ 37,524         $ 31,958       $ 37,524    
Allowance for credit losses                            
Allowance for loan losses $ 108,022       $ 109,028       $ 105,729       $ 103,579     $ 102,219         $ 108,022       $ 102,219    
Reserve for unfunded
  commitments		 1,200       1,200       1,200       1,200     1,200         1,200       1,200    
Total allowance for credit 
  losses 		 $ 109,222       $ 110,228       $ 106,929       $ 104,779     $ 103,419         $ 109,222       $ 103,419    
Provision for loan losses $ 9,594       $ 12,498       $ 11,491       $ 10,444     $ 9,811         $ 44,027       $ 47,854    
Net charge-offs by category                            
Commercial and industrial  $ 6,799       $ 5,532       $ 4,600       $ 5,061     $ 5,558         $ 21,992       $ 31,018    
Agricultural  15       439       658       89     71         1,201       2,513    
Commercial real estate:                            
Office, retail, and industrial 256       219       1,454       618     713         2,547       1,952    
Multi-family  (439 )     (38 )           339     (3 )       (138 )     2    
Construction  3       (2 )     (10 )         (99 )       (9 )     (124 )  
Other commercial real estate  13       (43 )     284       189     (817 )       443       (1,122 )  
Consumer 3,953       3,092       2,355       2,788     2,094         12,188       7,125    
Total net charge-offs  10,600       9,199       9,341       9,084     7,517         38,224       41,364    
Total recoveries included above  $ 2,135       $ 2,073       $ 2,083       $ 1,693     $ 2,810         $ 7,984       $ 6,621    
Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.


           
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.          
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
          
                             
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended     Years Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,     December 31,   December 31,
  2019   2019   2019   2019   2018     2019   2018
Asset quality ratios                            
Non-accrual loans to total loans  0.64 %   0.61 %   0.51 %   0.61 %   0.50 %     0.64 %   0.50 %
Non-performing loans to total 
  loans 		 0.68 %   0.64 %   0.53 %   0.68 %   0.57 %     0.68 %   0.57 %
Non-performing assets to total 
  loans plus foreclosed assets		 0.85 %   0.85 %   0.77 %   0.79 %   0.70 %     0.85 %   0.70 %
Non-performing assets to
  tangible common equity plus 
  allowance for credit losses 		 6.79 %   6.93 %   6.28 %   6.27 %   5.84 %     6.79 %   5.84 %
Non-accrual loans to total assets 0.46 %   0.43 %   0.36 %   0.44 %   0.37 %     0.46 %   0.37 %
Allowance for credit losses and net charge-off ratios          
Allowance for credit losses to
  total loans(6) 		0.85 %   0.86 %   0.85 %   0.91 %   0.90 %     0.85 %   0.90 %
Allowance for credit losses to
  loans, excluding acquired loans 		 0.95 %   0.98 %   0.98 %   1.00 %   1.01 %     0.95 %   1.01 %
Allowance for credit losses to
  non-accrual loans 		 132.76 %   141.88 %   168.45 %   149.25 %   181.64 %     132.76 %   181.64 %
Allowance for credit losses to
  non-performing loans 		 125.15 %   133.85 %   161.79 %   133.22 %   158.58 %     125.15 %   158.58 %
Net charge-offs to average
  loans(2) 		0.33 %   0.29 %   0.31 %   0.32 %   0.26 %     0.31 %   0.38 %

Footnotes to Selected Financial Information
(1) See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.
(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.
(3) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%.
(4) Cost of funds expresses total interest expense as a percentage of total average funding sources.
(5) Foreclosed assets consist of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition.
(6) This ratio includes acquired loans that are recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment, which incorporates credit risk, as of the acquisition date with no allowance for credit losses being established at that time. As the acquisition adjustment is accreted into income over future periods, an allowance for credit losses is established on acquired loans as necessary to reflect credit deterioration.


 
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                             
  Quarters Ended     Years Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,     December 31,   December 31,
  2019   2019   2019   2019   2018     2019   2018
EPS                            
Net income  $ 52,121       $ 54,545       $ 47,014       $ 46,058       $ 41,408         $ 199,738       $ 157,870    
Net income applicable to non-
  vested restricted shares		 (424 )     (465 )     (389 )     (403 )     (320 )       (1,681 )     (1,312 )  
Net income applicable to
  common shares		 51,697       54,080       46,625       45,655       41,088         198,057       156,558    
Adjustments to net income:                            
Acquisition and integration related expenses  5,258       3,397       9,514       3,691       9,553         21,860       9,613    
Tax effect of acquisition and
  integration related expenses 		 (1,315 )     (849 )     (2,379 )     (923 )     (2,388 )       (5,466 )     (2,403 )  
Delivering Excellence 
  implementation costs		 223       234       442       258       3,159         1,157       20,413    
Tax effect of Delivering
  Excellence implementation
  costs		 (56 )     (59 )     (111 )     (65 )     (790 )       (291 )     (5,104 )  
Income tax benefits(1)                                       (7,798 )  
Total adjustments to net 
  income, net of tax 		 4,110       2,723       7,466       2,961       9,534         17,260       14,721    
Net income applicable to
  common shares,
  adjusted(1) 		$ 55,807       $ 56,803       $ 54,091       $ 48,616       $ 50,622         $ 215,317       $ 171,279    
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                          
Weighted-average common 
  shares outstanding (basic)		 109,059       109,281       108,467       105,770       105,116         108,156       102,850    
Dilutive effect of common 
  stock equivalents 		 519       381                           428       4    
Weighted-average diluted
  common shares 
  outstanding 		 109,578       109,662       108,467       105,770       105,116         108,584       102,854    
Basic EPS  $ 0.47       $ 0.49       $ 0.43       $ 0.43       $ 0.39         $ 1.83       $ 1.52    
Diluted EPS  $ 0.47       $ 0.49       $ 0.43       $ 0.43       $ 0.39         $ 1.82       $ 1.52    
Diluted EPS, adjusted(1) $ 0.51       $ 0.52       $ 0.50       $ 0.46       $ 0.48         $ 1.98       $ 1.67    
Anti-dilutive shares not included 
  in the computation of diluted
  EPS 		                                       27    
Dividend Payout Ratio                            
Dividends declared per share $ 0.14       $ 0.14       $ 0.14       $ 0.12       $ 0.12         $ 0.54       $ 0.45    
Dividend payout ratio 29.79   %   28.57   %   32.56   %   27.91   %   30.77   %     29.51   %   29.61   %
Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1) 27.45   %   26.92   %   28.00   %   26.09   %   25.00   %     27.27   %   26.95   %
Effective Tax Rate                            
Income before income tax
  expense 		 $ 68,513       $ 72,845       $ 63,205       $ 61,376       $ 54,452         $ 265,939       $ 197,057    
Income tax expense  $ 16,392       $ 18,300       $ 16,191       $ 15,318       $ 13,044         $ 66,201       $ 39,187    
Income tax benefits                                        7,798    
Income tax expense, adjusted  $ 16,392       $ 18,300       $ 16,191       $ 15,318       $ 13,044         $ 66,201       $ 46,985    
Effective income tax rate  23.93   %   25.12   %   25.62   %   24.96   %   23.96   %     24.89   %   19.89   %
Effective income tax rate, 
  adjusted 		 23.93   %   25.12   %   25.62   %   24.96   %   23.96   %     24.89   %   23.84   %
                             
Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.


 
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                             
  As of or for the
  Quarters Ended     Years Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,     December 31,   December 31,
  2019   2019   2019   2019   2018     2019   2018
Return on Average Common and Tangible Common Equity                      
Net income applicable to 
  common shares		 $ 51,697       $ 54,080       $ 46,625       $ 45,655       $ 41,088         $ 198,057       $ 156,558    
Intangibles amortization 2,744       2,750       2,624       2,363       2,077         10,481       7,444    
Tax effect of intangibles 
  amortization		 (686 )     (688 )     (656 )     (591 )     (519 )       (2,621 )     (1,919 )  
Net income applicable to 
  common shares, excluding 
  intangibles amortization		 53,755       56,142       48,593       47,427       42,646         205,917       162,083    
Total adjustments to net
  income, net of tax(1) 		4,110       2,723       7,466       2,961       9,534         17,260       14,721    
Net income applicable to
  common shares, adjusted(1) 		$ 57,865       $ 58,865       $ 56,059       $ 50,388       $ 52,180         $ 223,177       $ 176,804    
Average stockholders' equity $ 2,359,197       $ 2,327,279       $ 2,241,569       $ 2,138,281       $ 2,015,217         $ 2,267,353       $ 1,922,527    
Less: average intangible assets (874,829 )     (877,069 )     (832,263 )     (803,408 )     (754,495 )       (847,171 )     (753,588 )  
Average tangible common 
  equity		 $ 1,484,368       $ 1,450,210       $ 1,409,306       $ 1,334,873       $ 1,260,722         $ 1,420,182       $ 1,168,939    
Return on average common
  equity(2) 		8.69   %   9.22   %   8.34   %   8.66   %   8.09   %     8.74   %   8.14   %
Return on average common
  equity, adjusted(1)(2) 		9.38   %   9.68   %   9.68   %   9.22   %   9.97   %     9.50   %   8.91   %
Return on average tangible
  common equity(2) 		14.37   %   15.36   %   13.83   %   14.41   %   13.42   %     14.50   %   13.87   %
Return on average tangible
  common equity, adjusted(1)(2) 		15.47   %   16.10   %   15.95   %   15.31   %   16.42   %     15.71   %   15.13   %
Return on Average Assets                      
Net income $ 52,121       $ 54,545       $ 47,014       $ 46,058       $ 41,408         $ 199,738       $ 157,870    
Total adjustments to net
  income, net of tax(1) 		4,110       2,723       7,466       2,961       9,534         17,260       14,721    
Net income, adjusted(1) $ 56,231       $ 57,268       $ 54,480       $ 49,019       $ 50,942         $ 216,998       $ 172,591    
Average assets $ 17,889,158       $ 17,699,180       $ 16,740,050       $ 15,667,839       $ 15,503,399         $ 17,007,061       $ 14,801,581    
Return on average assets(2) 1.16   %   1.22   %   1.13   %   1.19   %   1.06   %     1.17   %   1.07   %
Return on average assets,
  adjusted(1)(2) 		1.25   %   1.28   %   1.31   %   1.27   %   1.30   %     1.28   %   1.17   %
Efficiency Ratio Calculation                            
Noninterest expense $ 116,748       $ 108,395       $ 114,142       $ 102,110       $ 110,828         $ 441,395       $ 416,303    
Less:                            
Net OREO expense (1,080 )     (381 )     (294 )     (681 )     (763 )       (2,436 )     (1,162 )  
Acquisition and integration 
  related expenses		 (5,258 )     (3,397 )     (9,514 )     (3,691 )     (9,553 )       (21,860 )     (9,613 )  
Delivering Excellence 
  implementation costs		 (223 )     (234 )     (442 )     (258 )     (3,159 )       (1,157 )     (20,413 )  
Total $ 110,187       $ 104,383       $ 103,892       $ 97,480       $ 97,353         $ 415,942       $ 385,115    
Tax-equivalent net interest  income(3) $ 149,711       $ 152,019       $ 151,492       $ 140,132       $ 139,755         $ 593,354       $ 520,896    
Noninterest income 46,496       42,951       38,526       34,906       36,462         162,879       144,592    
Add: net securities losses 42                                 42          
Total $ 196,249       $ 194,970       $ 190,018       $ 175,038       $ 176,217         $ 756,275       $ 665,488    
Efficiency ratio 56.15   %   53.54   %   54.67   %   55.69   %   55.25   %     55.00   %   57.87   %
                             
Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.


First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                     
    As of or for the
    Quarters Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2019   2019   2019   2019   2018
Risk-Based Capital Data                    
Common stock   $ 1,204       $ 1,204       $ 1,204       $ 1,157       $ 1,157    
Additional paid-in capital   1,211,274       1,208,030       1,205,396       1,103,991       1,114,580    
Retained earnings    1,380,612       1,343,895       1,304,756       1,273,245       1,192,767    
Treasury stock, at cost    (220,343 )     (220,268 )     (207,973 )     (186,763 )     (200,994 )  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities   (875,262 )     (876,219 )     (878,802 )     (808,852 )     (790,744 )  
Disallowed DTAs    (1,437 )     (1,688 )     (2,804 )     (809 )     (1,334 )  
CET1 capital    1,496,048       1,454,954       1,421,777       1,381,969       1,315,432    
Other disallowed DTAs                            (334 )  
Tier 1 capital    1,496,048       1,454,954       1,421,777       1,381,969       1,315,098    
Tier 2 capital   347,549       348,466       345,078       312,840       311,391    
Total capital    $ 1,843,597       $ 1,803,420       $ 1,766,855       $ 1,694,809       $ 1,626,489    
Risk-weighted assets    $ 14,225,444       $ 14,294,011       $ 14,056,482       $ 13,131,237       $ 12,892,180    
Adjusted average assets    $ 16,984,129       $ 16,787,720       $ 15,863,145       $ 14,891,534       $ 14,782,327    
Total capital to risk-weighted assets    12.96   %   12.62   %   12.57   %   12.91   %   12.62   %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets    10.52   %   10.18   %   10.11   %   10.52   %   10.20   %
CET1 to risk-weighted assets    10.52   %   10.18   %   10.11   %   10.52   %   10.20   %
Tier 1 capital to average assets    8.81   %   8.67   %   8.96   %   9.28   %   8.90   %
Tangible Common Equity                    
Stockholders' equity    $ 2,370,793       $ 2,339,599       $ 2,300,573       $ 2,159,471       $ 2,054,998    
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets    (875,262 )     (876,219 )     (878,802 )     (808,852 )     (790,744 )  
Tangible common equity   1,495,531       1,463,380       1,421,771       1,350,619       1,264,254    
Less: AOCI    1,954       (6,738 )     2,810       32,159       52,512    
Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI   $ 1,497,485       $ 1,456,642       $ 1,424,581       $ 1,382,778       $ 1,316,766    
Total assets    $ 17,850,397       $ 18,013,454       $ 17,462,233       $ 15,817,769       $ 15,505,649    
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets    (875,262 )     (876,219 )     (878,802 )     (808,852 )     (790,744 )  
Tangible assets   $ 16,975,135       $ 17,137,235       $ 16,583,431       $ 15,008,917       $ 14,714,905    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets    8.81   %   8.54   %   8.57   %   9.00   %   8.59   %
Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible 
  assets 		   8.82   %   8.50   %   8.59   %   9.21   %   8.95   %
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets    10.51   %   10.24   %   10.11   %   10.29   %   9.81   %
                     

Footnotes to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(1) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the EPS non-GAAP reconciliation above. For additional discussion of adjustments, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section.
(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.
(3) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%.

