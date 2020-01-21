The electrodeionization market is estimated to be USD 827 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,124 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2024

Rising population, rapid urbanization, rising environmental concerns, and rising industrialization are the major factors that have led to the growth of the electrodeionization market across the globe.

High installation and capital intensive electrodeionization systems are restraining the growth of the electrodeionization market.



The plate and frame construction segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the electrodeionization market during the forecast period

Based on design, the plate and frame construction segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2019.This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In this system, the product compartments are identical to each other, as are the reject compartments, due to which, the plate and frame design offers the advantage of equal water flow and electric current distribution among the stacks. This design has lower operating cost, simple design, and high durability



The power generation segment is projected to lead the electrodeionization market during the forecast period

Based on end-use industry, the power generation segment accounted for the largest share of the electrodeionization market in 2018.This can be attributed to the advantage of the availability of ultrapure water to prevent clotting or disruption in boiler tubes as well as high temperature corrosion.



The recognition of the enhanced effect of ultrapure water for power generation has led to an increase in the demand for electrodeionization in the power generation industry.



On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the electrodeionization market between 2019 and 2024

The Asia Pacific electrodeionization market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024.Growth of this market is driven by the increasing demand for electrodeionization from China, Japan, and India.



China is a major consumer of electrodeionization in the Asia Pacific region, with increase in demand for ultrapure water from the power generation, pharmaceuticals, and electronics & semiconductor industries in the country. The electrodeionization market in India is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing demand for electrodeionization from the power generation and electronics & semiconductor industries.



The leading manufacturers of electrodeionization systems profiled in this report include Suez SA (France), Veolia Environnement S.A. (France), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US), Qua Group (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Snowpure LLC (US), Mega a.s. (Czech Republic), Ovivo Inc. (Canada), and Pure Aqua Inc. (US), among others.



