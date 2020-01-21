United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- EPS of $0.61, Return on Assets of 1.50% and Return on Equity of 12.07%



GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (“United”) today announced its fourth quarter financial results, including strong year-over-year loan and deposit growth, operating efficiency and asset quality. Diluted earnings per share were $0.61, an increase of $0.05 or 9% from a year ago. Excluding a nominal amount of merger-related and other charges, diluted operating earnings per share were also $0.61, up 7% over last year. United’s return on assets was 1.50% and its return on common equity was 12.1% for the quarter. On an operating basis, United’s return on assets was also 1.50% and its return on tangible common equity was 15.5%.



During the quarter, the company sold its remaining investment in its indirect auto portfolio, completing its exit from that business. Excluding indirect auto, loans grew at a 2% annualized rate in the fourth quarter. United's net interest margin decreased as expected due to falling interest rates. Other items that impacted the net interest margin included seasonally higher average public deposits invested at lower yielding overnight rates and lower purchased loan accretion when compared to previous quarters. Core transaction deposits remained stable and total deposits grew by $140 million.

For the full year of 2019, United's return on assets increased 11 basis points to 1.46% and EPS increased by 12%. Operating return on assets increased 11 basis points to 1.51% and operating EPS increased 11%, as the company continued to execute on its plans to deliver top quartile performance. 2019 saw strong operating leverage, resulting in a company best efficiency ratio of 55.8% and an operating efficiency ratio of 54.5%.

“Our fourth quarter caps off what has been an outstanding year for United. Our team continued delivering best in class customer service, which has led to the achievement of our top quartile performance goals,” said Lynn Harton, Chairman and CEO of United. “We are proud and honored that United was named one of the 'Best Banks to Work For' by American Banker for the third year in a row, as well as one of the 'World’s Best Banks in 2019' by Forbes. These accolades are totally due to the passion and caring of our 2,341 employees and their efforts to build a great company where they can develop fulfilling careers, reach ambitious financial goals and serve United's customers and communities at the highest level. We look forward to continued success in 2020.”

2019 Highlights:

2019 earnings per diluted share were $2.31, a 12% increase over 2018

-- Excluding merger-related and other charges, operating earnings per diluted share for 2019 were $2.38 compared to $2.14 in 2018, an increase of 11%

Return on assets was 1.46% in 2019, an increase of 11 basis points from 2018

-- Excluding merger-related and other charges, operating return on assets was 1.51%, an increase of 11 basis points from 2018

Efficiency ratio of 55.8% in 2019 improved 154 basis points as compared to 2018

-- Excluding merger-related and other charges, efficiency ratio of 54.5% improved 144 basis points as compared to 2018

End of period loans grew $430 million in 2019, up 5% over December 31, 2018

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 13.0% at December 31, 2019, compared to 12.2% at December 31, 2018

Dividends of $0.68 per share were declared in 2019, up 17% over 2018

United completed the acquisition of First Madison Bank & Trust on May 1, 2019

Share repurchases of 500,495 shares were accomplished during the year at an average price of $26.01

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

EPS of $0.61, representing growth of 9% over last year, or 7% on an operating basis

Return on assets of 1.50%

Return on common equity of 12.1%

Operating return on tangible common equity of 15.5%, excluding merger-related and other charges

End of period total loans fell by $90 million, but excluding indirect auto, end of period loans grew at a 2% annualized pace

Loan production was strong at $854 million, but was offset by higher than usual paydowns

Despite weaker seasonality, our mortgage business remained strong with loan locks of $411 million, compared to $251 million a year ago due to a favorable rate environment and the impact of new hires

Net interest margin of 3.93% was down 19 basis points compared to the third quarter and down 4 basis points compared to a year ago

Efficiency ratio of 54.9%

Net charge-offs of 18 basis points, up six basis points from last quarter and remaining at historically low levels

Nonperforming assets of 0.28% of total assets, compared with 0.24% at September 30, 2019 and 0.20% at December 31, 2018

Unusual items in the quarter netted to a slight gain, with a $1.6 million bank owned life insurance gain offset by $0.9 million in securities losses. Additionally, our indirect portfolio sales resulted in a $0.7 million loss offset by a $0.5 million indirect portfolio loan loss reserve release

Conference Call

United will hold a conference call, Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. To access the call, dial (877) 380-5665 and use the conference number 7081477. The conference call also will be webcast and available for replay for 30 days by selecting “Events & Presentations” within the Investor Relations section of United’s website at www.ucbi.com .

For more information:

Jefferson Harralson

Chief Financial Officer

(864) 240-6208

Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Selected Financial Information 2019 2018 Fourth Quarter 2019 - 2018 Change For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, YTD 2019 - 2018 Change (in thousands, except per share data) Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter 2019 2018 INCOME SUMMARY Interest revenue $ 136,419 $ 140,615 $ 139,156 $ 136,516 $ 133,854 $ 552,706 $ 500,080 Interest expense 19,781 21,277 21,372 20,882 18,975 83,312 61,330 Net interest revenue 116,638 119,338 117,784 115,634 114,879 2 % 469,394 438,750 7 % Provision for credit losses 3,500 3,100 3,250 3,300 2,100 13,150 9,500 Noninterest income 30,183 29,031 24,531 20,968 23,045 31 104,713 92,961 13 Total revenue 143,321 145,269 139,065 133,302 135,824 6 560,957 522,211 7 Expenses 81,424 82,924 81,813 76,084 78,242 4 322,245 306,285 5 Income before income tax expense 61,897 62,345 57,252 57,218 57,582 238,712 215,926 Income tax expense 12,885 13,983 13,167 12,956 12,445 52,991 49,815 Net income 49,012 48,362 44,085 44,262 45,137 185,721 166,111 Merger-related and other charges (74 ) 2,605 4,087 739 1,234 7,357 7,345 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges 17 (600 ) (940 ) (172 ) (604 ) (1,695 ) (1,494 ) Net income - operating (1) $ 48,955 $ 50,367 $ 47,232 $ 44,829 $ 45,767 7 $ 191,383 $ 171,962 11 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Diluted net income - GAAP $ 0.61 $ 0.60 $ 0.55 $ 0.55 $ 0.56 9 $ 2.31 $ 2.07 12 Diluted net income - operating (1) 0.61 0.63 0.59 0.56 0.57 7 2.38 2.14 11 Cash dividends declared 0.18 0.17 0.17 0.16 0.16 13 0.68 0.58 17 Book value 20.53 20.16 19.65 18.93 18.24 13 20.53 18.24 13 Tangible book value (3) 16.28 15.90 15.38 14.93 14.24 14 16.28 14.24 14 Key performance ratios: Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4) 12.07 % 12.16 % 11.45 % 11.85 % 12.08 % 11.89 % 11.60 % Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4) 12.06 12.67 12.27 12.00 12.25 12.25 12.01 Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4) 15.49 16.38 15.88 15.46 15.88 15.81 15.69 Return on assets - GAAP (4) 1.50 1.51 1.40 1.44 1.43 1.46 1.35 Return on assets - operating (1)(4) 1.50 1.58 1.50 1.45 1.45 1.51 1.40 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4) 3.93 4.12 4.12 4.10 3.97 4.07 3.91 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 54.87 55.64 57.28 55.32 56.73 55.77 57.31 Efficiency ratio - operating (1) 54.92 53.90 54.42 54.78 55.83 54.50 55.94 Equity to total assets 12.66 12.53 12.25 12.06 11.59 12.66 11.59 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 10.32 10.16 9.86 9.76 9.29 10.32 9.29 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans $ 35,341 $ 30,832 $ 26,597 $ 23,624 $ 23,778 49 $ 35,341 $ 23,778 49 Foreclosed properties 476 102 75 1,127 1,305 (64 ) 476 1,305 (64 ) Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") 35,817 30,934 26,672 24,751 25,083 43 35,817 25,083 43 Allowance for loan losses 62,089 62,514 62,204 61,642 61,203 1 62,089 61,203 1 Net charge-offs 3,925 2,723 2,438 3,130 1,787 120 12,216 6,113 100 Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.70 % 0.70 % 0.70 % 0.73 % 0.73 % 0.70 % 0.73 % Net charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.18 0.12 0.11 0.15 0.09 0.14 0.07 NPAs to loans and foreclosed properties 0.41 0.35 0.30 0.29 0.30 0.41 0.30 NPAs to total assets 0.28 0.24 0.21 0.20 0.20 0.28 0.20 AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in millions) Loans $ 8,890 $ 8,836 $ 8,670 $ 8,430 $ 8,306 7 $ 8,708 $ 8,170 7 Investment securities 2,486 2,550 2,674 2,883 3,004 (17 ) 2,647 2,899 (9 ) Earning assets 11,832 11,568 11,534 11,498 11,534 3 11,609 11,282 3 Total assets 12,946 12,681 12,608 12,509 12,505 4 12,687 12,284 3 Deposits 10,924 10,531 10,493 10,361 10,306 6 10,579 10,000 6 Shareholders’ equity 1,623 1,588 1,531 1,478 1,420 14 1,556 1,380 13 Common shares - basic (thousands) 79,659 79,663 79,673 79,807 79,884 — 79,700 79,662 — Common shares - diluted (thousands) 79,669 79,667 79,678 79,813 79,890 — 79,708 79,671 — AT PERIOD END ($ in millions) Loans $ 8,813 $ 8,903 $ 8,838 $ 8,493 $ 8,383 5 $ 8,813 $ 8,383 5 Investment securities 2,559 2,515 2,620 2,720 2,903 (12 ) 2,559 2,903 (12 ) Total assets 12,916 12,809 12,779 12,506 12,573 3 12,916 12,573 3 Deposits 10,897 10,757 10,591 10,534 10,535 3 10,897 10,535 3 Shareholders’ equity 1,636 1,605 1,566 1,508 1,458 12 1,636 1,458 12 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 79,014 78,974 79,075 79,035 79,234 — 79,014 79,234 —

(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges which includes termination of pension plan in the third quarter of 2019, executive retirement charges in the second quarter of 2019 and amortization of certain executive change of control benefits.

(2) Net income divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

(3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization.

(4) Annualized.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Selected Financial Information For the Years Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 INCOME SUMMARY Interest revenue $ 552,706 $ 500,080 $ 389,720 $ 335,020 $ 278,532 Interest expense 83,312 61,330 33,735 25,236 21,109 Net interest revenue 469,394 438,750 355,985 309,784 257,423 Provision for credit losses 13,150 9,500 3,800 (800 ) 3,700 Noninterest income 104,713 92,961 88,260 93,697 72,529 Total revenue 560,957 522,211 440,445 404,281 326,252 Expenses 322,245 306,285 267,611 241,289 211,238 Income before income tax expense 238,712 215,926 172,834 162,992 115,014 Income tax expense 52,991 49,815 105,013 62,336 43,436 Net income 185,721 166,111 67,821 100,656 71,578 Merger-related and other charges 7,357 7,345 14,662 8,122 17,995 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (1,695 ) (1,494 ) (3,745 ) (3,074 ) (6,388 ) Impact of remeasurement of deferred tax asset resulting from 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act — — 38,199 — — Impairment of deferred tax asset on cancelled non-qualified stock options — — — 976 — Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI — — 3,400 — — Net income - operating (1) $ 191,383 $ 171,962 $ 120,337 $ 106,680 $ 83,185 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Diluted net income - GAAP $ 2.31 $ 2.07 $ 0.92 $ 1.40 $ 1.09 Diluted net income - operating (1) 2.38 2.14 1.63 1.48 1.27 Cash dividends declared 0.68 0.58 0.38 0.30 0.22 Book value 20.53 18.24 16.67 15.06 14.02 Tangible book value (3) 16.28 14.24 13.65 12.95 12.06 Key performance ratios: Return on common equity - GAAP (2) 11.89 % 11.60 % 5.67 % 9.41 % 8.15 % Return on common equity - operating (1)(2) 12.25 12.01 10.07 9.98 9.48 Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3) 15.81 15.69 12.02 11.86 10.24 Return on assets - GAAP 1.46 1.35 0.62 1.00 0.85 Return on assets - operating (1) 1.51 1.40 1.09 1.06 0.98 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 4.07 3.91 3.52 3.36 3.30 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 55.77 57.31 59.95 59.80 63.96 Efficiency ratio - operating (1) 54.50 55.94 56.67 57.78 58.51 Equity to total assets 12.66 11.59 10.94 10.05 10.58 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 10.32 9.29 9.14 8.77 9.15 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans $ 35,341 $ 23,778 $ 23,658 $ 21,539 $ 22,653 Foreclosed properties 476 1,305 3,234 7,949 4,883 Total nonperforming assets (NPAs) 35,817 25,083 26,892 29,488 27,536 Allowance for loan losses 62,089 61,203 58,914 61,422 68,448 Net charge-offs 12,216 6,113 5,998 6,766 6,259 Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.70 % 0.73 % 0.76 % 0.89 % 1.14 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.14 0.07 0.08 0.11 0.12 NPAs to loans and foreclosed properties 0.41 0.30 0.35 0.43 0.46 NPAs to total assets 0.28 0.20 0.23 0.28 0.29 AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in millions) Loans $ 8,708 $ 8,170 $ 7,150 $ 6,413 $ 5,298 Investment securities 2,647 2,899 2,847 2,691 2,368 Earning assets 11,609 11,282 10,162 9,257 7,834 Total assets 12,687 12,284 11,015 10,054 8,462 Deposits 10,579 10,000 8,950 8,177 7,055 Shareholders’ equity 1,556 1,380 1,180 1,059 869 Common shares - basic (thousands) 79,700 79,662 73,247 71,910 65,488 Common shares - diluted (thousands) 79,708 79,671 73,259 71,915 65,492 AT PERIOD END ($ in millions) Loans $ 8,813 $ 8,383 $ 7,736 $ 6,921 $ 5,995 Investment securities 2,559 2,903 2,937 2,762 2,656 Total assets 12,916 12,573 11,915 10,709 9,616 Deposits 10,897 10,535 9,808 8,638 7,873 Shareholders’ equity 1,636 1,458 1,303 1,076 1,018 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 79,014 79,234 77,580 70,899 71,484

(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges which includes amortization of certain executive change of control benefits, the 2017 impact of remeasurement of United’s deferred tax assets following the passage of tax reform legislation, a 2017 release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI, a 2016 deferred tax asset impairment charge related to cancelled non-qualified stock options and 2015 impairment losses on surplus bank property.

(2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

(3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation Selected Financial Information- Quarterly 2019 2018 (in thousands, except per share data) Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First

Quarter Fourth Quarter Expense reconciliation Expenses (GAAP) $ 81,424 $ 82,924 $ 81,813 $ 76,084 $ 78,242 Merger-related and other charges 74 (2,605 ) (4,087 ) (739 ) (1,234 ) Expenses - operating $ 81,498 $ 80,319 $ 77,726 $ 75,345 $ 77,008 Net income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 49,012 $ 48,362 $ 44,085 $ 44,262 $ 45,137 Merger-related and other charges (74 ) 2,605 4,087 739 1,234 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges 17 (600 ) (940 ) (172 ) (604 ) Net income - operating $ 48,955 $ 50,367 $ 47,232 $ 44,829 $ 45,767 Diluted income per common share reconciliation Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $ 0.61 $ 0.60 $ 0.55 $ 0.55 $ 0.56 Merger-related and other charges — 0.03 0.04 0.01 0.01 Diluted income per common share - operating $ 0.61 $ 0.63 $ 0.59 $ 0.56 $ 0.57 Book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 20.53 $ 20.16 $ 19.65 $ 18.93 $ 18.24 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (4.25 ) (4.26 ) (4.27 ) (4.00 ) (4.00 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 16.28 $ 15.90 $ 15.38 $ 14.93 $ 14.24 Return on tangible common equity reconciliation Return on common equity (GAAP) 12.07 % 12.16 % 11.45 % 11.85 % 12.08 % Merger-related and other charges (0.01 ) 0.51 0.82 0.15 0.17 Return on common equity - operating 12.06 12.67 12.27 12.00 12.25 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 3.43 3.71 3.61 3.46 3.63 Return on tangible common equity - operating 15.49 % 16.38 % 15.88 % 15.46 % 15.88 % Return on assets reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.50 % 1.51 % 1.40 % 1.44 % 1.43 % Merger-related and other charges — 0.07 0.10 0.01 0.02 Return on assets - operating 1.50 % 1.58 % 1.50 % 1.45 % 1.45 % Efficiency ratio reconciliation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 54.87 % 55.64 % 57.28 % 55.32 % 56.73 % Merger-related and other charges 0.05 (1.74 ) (2.86 ) (0.54 ) (0.90 ) Efficiency ratio - operating 54.92 % 53.90 % 54.42 % 54.78 % 55.83 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Equity to total assets (GAAP) 12.66 % 12.53 % 12.25 % 12.06 % 11.59 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (2.34 ) (2.37 ) (2.39 ) (2.30 ) (2.30 ) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.32 % 10.16 % 9.86 % 9.76 % 9.29 %





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation Selected Financial Information- Annual For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Expense reconciliation Expenses (GAAP) $ 322,245 $ 306,285 $ 267,611 $ 241,289 $ 211,238 Merger-related and other charges (7,357 ) (7,345 ) (14,662 ) (8,122 ) (17,995 ) Expenses - operating $ 314,888 $ 298,940 $ 252,949 $ 233,167 $ 193,243 Net income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 185,721 $ 166,111 $ 67,821 $ 100,656 $ 71,578 Merger-related and other charges 7,357 7,345 14,662 8,122 17,995 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (1,695 ) (1,494 ) (3,745 ) (3,074 ) (6,388 ) Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset — — 38,199 — — Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options — — — 976 — Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI — — 3,400 — — Net income - operating $ 191,383 $ 171,962 $ 120,337 $ 106,680 $ 83,185 Diluted income per common share reconciliation Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $ 2.31 $ 2.07 $ 0.92 $ 1.40 $ 1.09 Merger-related and other charges 0.07 0.07 0.14 0.07 0.18 Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset — — 0.52 — — Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options — — — 0.01 — Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI — — 0.05 — — Diluted income per common share - operating $ 2.38 $ 2.14 $ 1.63 $ 1.48 $ 1.27 Book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 20.53 $ 18.24 $ 16.67 $ 15.06 $ 14.02 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (4.25 ) (4.00 ) (3.02 ) (2.11 ) (1.96 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 16.28 $ 14.24 $ 13.65 $ 12.95 $ 12.06 Return on tangible common equity reconciliation Return on common equity (GAAP) 11.89 % 11.60 % 5.67 % 9.41 % 8.15 % Merger-related and other charges 0.36 0.41 0.92 0.48 1.33 Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset — — 3.20 — — Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options — — — 0.09 — Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI — — 0.28 — — Return on common equity - operating 12.25 12.01 10.07 9.98 9.48 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 3.56 3.68 1.95 1.88 0.76 Return on tangible common equity - operating 15.81 % 15.69 % 12.02 % 11.86 % 10.24 % Return on assets reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.46 % 1.35 % 0.62 % 1.00 % 0.85 % Merger-related and other charges 0.05 0.05 0.09 0.05 0.13 Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset — — 0.35 — — Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options — — — 0.01 — Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI — — 0.03 — — Return on assets - operating 1.51 % 1.40 % 1.09 % 1.06 % 0.98 % Efficiency ratio reconciliation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 55.77 % 57.31 % 59.95 % 59.80 % 63.96 % Merger-related and other charges (1.27 ) (1.37 ) (3.28 ) (2.02 ) (5.45 ) Efficiency ratio - operating 54.50 % 55.94 % 56.67 % 57.78 % 58.51 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Equity to total assets (GAAP) 12.66 % 11.59 % 10.94 % 10.05 % 10.58 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (2.34 ) (2.30 ) (1.80 ) (1.28 ) (1.33 ) Effect of preferred equity — — — — (0.10 ) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.32 % 9.29 % 9.14 % 8.77 % 9.15 %







UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End 2019 2018 Linked Quarter Change Year over Year Change (in millions) Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE $ 1,720 $ 1,692 $ 1,658 $ 1,620 $ 1,648 $ 28 $ 72 Income producing commercial RE 2,008 1,934 1,939 1,867 1,812 74 196 Commercial & industrial 1,221 1,271 1,299 1,284 1,278 (50 ) (57 ) Commercial construction 976 1,001 983 866 796 (25 ) 180 Equipment financing 745 729 674 606 565 16 180 Total commercial 6,670 6,627 6,553 6,243 6,099 43 571 Residential mortgage 1,118 1,121 1,108 1,064 1,049 (3 ) 69 Home equity lines of credit 661 669 675 684 694 (8 ) (33 ) Residential construction 236 229 219 200 211 7 25 Consumer 128 257 283 302 330 (129 ) (202 ) Total loans $ 8,813 $ 8,903 $ 8,838 $ 8,493 $ 8,383 $ (90 ) $ 430 LOANS BY MARKET North Georgia $ 967 $ 1,002 $ 1,002 $ 970 $ 981 $ (35 ) $ (14 ) Atlanta 1,762 1,740 1,745 1,524 1,507 22 255 North Carolina 1,156 1,117 1,084 1,074 1,072 39 84 Coastal Georgia 631 611 604 603 588 20 43 Gainesville 246 246 244 243 247 — (1 ) East Tennessee 421 435 446 458 477 (14 ) (56 ) South Carolina 1,708 1,705 1,674 1,674 1,645 3 63 Commercial Banking Solutions 1,922 1,916 1,884 1,766 1,658 6 264 Indirect auto — 131 155 181 208 (131 ) (208 ) Total loans $ 8,813 $ 8,903 $ 8,838 $ 8,493 $ 8,383 $ (90 ) $ 430





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Loan Portfolio Composition at Year-End (in millions) 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE $ 1,720 $ 1,648 $ 1,924 $ 1,650 $ 1,571 Income producing commercial RE 2,008 1,812 1,595 1,282 1,021 Commercial & industrial 1,221 1,278 1,131 1,070 785 Commercial construction 976 796 712 634 518 Equipment financing 745 565 — — — Total commercial 6,670 6,099 5,362 4,636 3,895 Residential mortgage 1,118 1,049 974 857 764 Home equity lines of credit 661 694 731 655 589 Residential construction 236 211 183 190 176 Consumer 128 330 486 583 571 Total loans $ 8,813 $ 8,383 $ 7,736 $ 6,921 $ 5,995 LOANS BY MARKET North Georgia $ 967 $ 981 $ 1,019 $ 1,097 $ 1,125 Atlanta 1,762 1,507 1,510 1,399 1,259 North Carolina 1,156 1,072 1,049 545 549 Coastal Georgia 631 588 630 581 537 Gainesville 246 247 248 248 254 East Tennessee 421 477 475 504 504 South Carolina 1,708 1,645 1,486 1,233 819 Commercial Banking Solutions 1,922 1,658 961 855 492 Indirect auto — 208 358 459 456 Total loans $ 8,813 $ 8,383 $ 7,736 $ 6,921 $ 5,995





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Credit Quality 2019 (in thousands) Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter NONACCRUAL LOANS Owner occupied RE $ 10,544 $ 8,430 $ 8,177 Income producing RE 1,996 2,030 1,331 Commercial & industrial 2,545 2,625 2,366 Commercial construction 2,277 1,894 1,650 Equipment financing 3,141 1,974 2,047 Total commercial 20,503 16,953 15,571 Residential mortgage 10,567 9,475 8,012 Home equity lines of credit 3,173 3,065 1,978 Residential construction 939 597 494 Consumer 159 742 542 Total $ 35,341 $ 30,832 $ 26,597





2019 Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter (in thousands) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) NET CHARGE-OFFS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied RE $ (208 ) (0.05 )% $ (39 ) (0.01 )% $ (58 ) (0.01 )% Income producing RE 95 0.02 431 0.09 241 0.05 Commercial & industrial 1,809 0.58 691 0.21 1,141 0.35 Commercial construction (140 ) (0.06 ) (247 ) (0.10 ) (162 ) (0.07 ) Equipment financing 1,550 0.84 1,174 0.67 890 0.56 Total commercial 3,106 0.19 2,010 0.12 2,052 0.13 Residential mortgage 89 0.03 158 0.06 (125 ) (0.05 ) Home equity lines of credit 198 0.12 83 0.05 (111 ) (0.07 ) Residential construction (24 ) (0.04 ) (5 ) (0.01 ) 199 0.38 Consumer 556 0.90 477 0.70 423 0.58 Total $ 3,925 0.18 $ 2,723 0.12 $ 2,438 0.11 (1) Annualized.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 125,844 $ 126,083 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 389,362 201,182 Cash and cash equivalents 515,206 327,265 Debt securities available-for-sale 2,274,581 2,628,467 Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $287,904 and $268,803) 283,533 274,407 Loans held for sale, at fair value 58,484 18,935 Loans, net of unearned income 8,812,553 8,383,401 Less allowance for loan losses (62,089 ) (61,203 ) Loans, net 8,750,464 8,322,198 Premises and equipment, net 215,976 206,140 Bank owned life insurance 202,664 192,616 Accrued interest receivable 32,660 35,413 Net deferred tax asset 34,059 64,224 Derivative financial instruments 35,007 24,705 Goodwill and other intangible assets 342,247 324,072 Other assets 171,135 154,750 Total assets $ 12,916,016 $ 12,573,192 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 3,477,979 $ 3,210,220 NOW and interest-bearing demand 2,461,895 2,369,631 Money market 2,230,628 2,002,670 Savings 706,467 669,886 Time 1,859,574 1,598,391 Brokered 160,701 683,715 Total deposits 10,897,244 10,534,513 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — 160,000 Long-term debt 212,664 267,189 Derivative financial instruments 15,516 26,433 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 154,900 127,503 Total liabilities 11,280,324 11,115,638 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $1 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized;

79,013,729 and 79,234,077 shares issued and outstanding 79,014 79,234 Common stock issuable; 664,640 and 674,499 shares 11,491 10,744 Capital surplus 1,496,641 1,499,584 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 40,152 (90,419 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 8,394 (41,589 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,635,692 1,457,554 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,916,016 $ 12,573,192







UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest revenue: Loans, including fees $ 118,464 $ 112,087 $ 476,039 $ 420,383 Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,155 and $1,140, and $4,564 and $4,189 16,846 21,237 74,484 77,685 Deposits in banks and short-term investments 1,109 530 2,183 2,012 Total interest revenue 136,419 133,854 552,706 500,080 Interest expense: Deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand 3,382 3,166 13,665 7,649 Money market 4,883 3,985 18,983 11,838 Savings 34 33 149 150 Time 8,372 7,006 34,059 19,906 Deposits 16,671 14,190 66,856 39,543 Short-term borrowings — 340 838 1,112 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2 794 2,697 6,345 Long-term debt 3,108 3,651 12,921 14,330 Total interest expense 19,781 18,975 83,312 61,330 Net interest revenue 116,638 114,879 469,394 438,750 Provision for credit losses 3,500 2,100 13,150 9,500 Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 113,138 112,779 456,244 429,250 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 9,368 9,166 36,797 35,997 Mortgage loan gains and related fees 9,395 3,082 27,145 19,010 Brokerage fees 1,526 1,593 6,150 5,191 Gains from other loan sales, net 2,455 2,493 6,867 9,277 Securities (losses) gains, net (903 ) 646 (1,021 ) (656 ) Other 8,342 6,065 28,775 24,142 Total noninterest income 30,183 23,045 104,713 92,961 Total revenue 143,321 135,824 560,957 522,211 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 50,279 45,631 196,440 181,015 Occupancy 5,926 5,842 23,350 22,781 Communications and equipment 6,380 6,206 24,613 21,277 FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges 1,330 1,814 4,901 8,491 Professional fees 5,098 4,105 17,028 15,540 Postage, printing and supplies 1,637 1,520 6,370 6,416 Advertising and public relations 1,914 1,650 6,170 5,991 Amortization of intangibles 1,093 1,420 4,938 6,846 Merger-related and other charges (74 ) 965 6,907 5,414 Other 7,841 9,089 31,528 32,514 Total noninterest expenses 81,424 78,242 322,245 306,285 Net income before income taxes 61,897 57,582 238,712 215,926 Income tax expense 12,885 12,445 52,991 49,815 Net income $ 49,012 $ 45,137 $ 185,721 $ 166,111 Net income available to common shareholders $ 48,617 $ 44,801 $ 184,346 $ 164,927 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.56 $ 2.31 $ 2.07 Diluted 0.61 0.56 2.31 2.07 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 79,659 79,884 79,700 79,662 Diluted 79,669 79,890 79,708 79,671





Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 8,890,272 $ 118,262 5.28 % $ 8,306,270 $ 112,020 5.35 % Taxable securities (3) 2,306,065 15,691 2.72 2,843,085 20,097 2.83 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 179,744 1,551 3.45 161,284 1,535 3.81 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 456,055 1,586 1.39 222,931 845 1.52 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 11,832,136 137,090 4.60 11,533,570 134,497 4.63 Noninterest-earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (63,601 ) (61,992 ) Cash and due from banks 120,936 125,066 Premises and equipment 219,487 214,590 Other assets (3) 836,586 694,215 Total assets $ 12,945,544 $ 12,505,449 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 2,398,396 3,382 0.56 $ 2,134,828 3,166 0.59 Money market 2,321,352 4,883 0.83 2,126,840 3,985 0.74 Savings 704,454 34 0.02 675,265 33 0.02 Time 1,880,174 7,975 1.68 1,584,011 4,297 1.08 Brokered time deposits 85,781 397 1.84 490,748 2,709 2.19 Total interest-bearing deposits 7,390,157 16,671 0.89 7,011,692 14,190 0.80 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings — — — 55,095 340 2.45 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 435 2 1.82 140,869 794 2.24 Long-term debt 232,726 3,108 5.30 272,313 3,651 5.32 Total borrowed funds 233,161 3,110 5.29 468,277 4,785 4.05 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,623,318 19,781 1.03 7,479,969 18,975 1.01 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,533,746 3,294,385 Other liabilities 165,148 311,461 Total liabilities 11,322,212 11,085,815 Shareholders' equity 1,623,332 1,419,634 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,945,544 $ 12,505,449 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 117,309 $ 115,522 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 3.57 % 3.62 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.93 % 3.97 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Securities available for sale are shown at amortized cost. Pretax unrealized gains of $36.0 million in 2019 and unrealized losses of $59.5 million in 2018 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.





Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 8,708,035 $ 475,803 5.46 % $ 8,170,143 $ 420,001 5.14 % Taxable securities (3) 2,475,102 69,920 2.82 2,745,715 73,496 2.68 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 171,549 6,130 3.57 152,855 5,641 3.69 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 254,370 3,499 1.38 213,137 2,968 1.39 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 11,609,056 555,352 4.78 11,281,850 502,106 4.45 Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (62,900 ) (61,443 ) Cash and due from banks 121,649 135,345 Premises and equipment 220,523 216,646 Other assets (3) 798,649 711,671 Total assets $ 12,686,977 $ 12,284,069 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 2,249,713 13,665 0.61 $ 2,107,831 7,649 0.36 Money market 2,221,478 18,983 0.85 2,117,216 11,838 0.56 Savings 690,028 149 0.02 672,735 150 0.02 Time 1,791,319 28,313 1.58 1,547,221 12,585 0.81 Brokered time deposits 240,646 5,746 2.39 347,072 7,321 2.11 Total interest-bearing deposits 7,193,184 66,856 0.93 6,792,075 39,543 0.58 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 33,504 838 2.50 57,376 1,112 1.94 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 106,973 2,697 2.52 328,871 6,345 1.93 Long-term debt 247,732 12,921 5.22 290,004 14,330 4.94 Total borrowed funds 388,209 16,456 4.24 676,251 21,787 3.22 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,581,393 83,312 1.10 7,468,326 61,330 0.82 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,385,431 3,207,625 Other liabilities 164,550 227,980 Total liabilities 11,131,374 10,903,931 Shareholders' equity 1,555,603 1,380,138 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,686,977 $ 12,284,069 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 472,040 $ 440,776 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 3.68 % 3.63 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 4.07 % 3.91 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Securities available for sale are shown at amortized cost. Pretax unrealized gains of $12.8 million in 2019 and unrealized losses of $45.2 million in 2018 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia, with executive offices in Greenville, South Carolina. United is one of the southeast region’s largest full-service financial institutions with $12.9 billion in assets, and 149 offices in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. It operates principally through United Community Bank, its bank subsidiary, which specializes in personalized community banking services for individuals, small businesses and companies. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, advisory, and treasury management. Respected national research firms consistently recognize United Community Bank for outstanding customer service. For five of the past six years, J.D. Power has ranked United Community Bank first in customer satisfaction in the Southeast. In 2019, for the sixth consecutive year, Forbes magazine included United on its list of the 100 Best Banks in America, and for the first time included United on its list of The World’s Best Banks. Additional information about UCBI and the Bank can be found at www.ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.







