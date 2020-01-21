There were 720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,001 in the last 365 days.

TrustCo's Fourth Quarter Caps Off A Solid 2019

/EIN News/ -- GLENVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, Nasdaq: TRST) today announced full year 2019 net income of $57.8 million or $0.597 diluted earnings per share, and income of $13.9 million or $0.143 diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Average residential loan growth increased 5.6% or $187.7 million to a record $3.5 billion for the fourth quarter 2019.

Summary

Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer noted, “We are pleased to report an increase in average residential loans of 5.6% or $187.7 million in the fourth quarter 2019 compared to the fourth quarter 2018.  Our focus on foundational principles of strong increasing book value, capital and asset growth, and operational efficiencies has allowed us to continue to grow our business and take advantage of changes in market and competitive conditions.  Our strong financial condition is evidenced by our continued recognition as a BauerFinancial, Inc. 5-Star Superior Bank Rating.  We continue to add core customer relationships, which ultimately drive future growth.  Loan growth and stabilizing cost of funds as a result of federal interest rate cuts have put us in a good position as we move forward.”

“TrustCo continued to invest in the community and our business and consumers throughout 2019.  Evidenced by the record levels of residential loan balances achieved in 2019, the more than 10,000 hours of community service by our employees, and thousands of dollars of direct contributions to charitable organizations throughout the regions we serve.  We are particularly pleased that we have continued our over 100 year tradition of direct capital distributions to our shareholders in the form of cash dividends which in 2019 amounted to $26.2 million.”  Loan portfolio expansion was funded by a combination of utilizing our strong cash balances and growth in our deposit base.  TrustCo’s strong liquidity position continues to allow us to take advantage of opportunities when interest rate conditions change.

Details

Average loans were up $167.8 million or 4.4% in the fourth quarter 2019 over the same period in 2018.  Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $187.7 million or 5.6% in the fourth quarter 2019, over the same period in 2018.  Average deposits were up $218.8 million or 5.2% for the fourth quarter 2019 over the same period a year earlier.  The increase in deposits was the result of a $195.0 million or 15.9% increase in average time deposits in the fourth quarter 2019 over the same period last year.  Excluding time deposits, total average core deposit accounts, which consist of checking, savings and money market deposit accounts, were up $23.8 million or 0.8% for the fourth quarter 2019 compared to the fourth quarter 2018.   

The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased to 0.90% in the fourth quarter 2019 from 0.61% in the fourth quarter 2018.  The cost of savings and interest bearing checking decreased slightly by 3 basis points and by 4 basis points, respectively, in the fourth quarter 2019 over the same period in 2018.  Money market deposits increased by 32 basis points to 0.81% versus 0.49% from the fourth quarter 2018.  The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2019 was 3.02%.  A strategy executed during 2019 included offering competitive shorter term time deposit rates, which we expect will help stabilize net interest margin in the first and second quarter of 2020 as our shorter term time deposits would be expected to reprice lower and provide opportunity for increased margin expansion.

The Bank continued to demonstrate its ability to grow shareholders’ equity as average equity was up $47.3 million or 9.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.  On this expanded equity, return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.06% and 10.41%, respectively, compared to 1.30% and 13.18% for the fourth quarter 2018.  Diluted earnings per share were $0.143 for the fourth quarter 2019, compared to $0.166 for the fourth quarter 2018.  Total operating expenses decreased by $1.0 million in the fourth quarter 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter 2018, driven by decreases in net occupancy expense, professional services, advertising expense, FDIC and other insurance expense, other real estate expense, and other expense, partially offset by an increase primarily in salaries and employee benefits.

Asset quality and the resulting loan loss reserve measures continued to improve.  Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $20.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $25.0 million at December 31, 2018.  NPLs were equal to 0.51% of total loans at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.64% at December 31, 2018.  The coverage ratio, or allowance for loan losses to NPLs, was 212.4% at December 31, 2019, compared to 179.2% at December 31, 2018.  Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $22.4 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $26.7 million at December 31, 2018.  The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.09% as of December 31, 2019, compared to 1.16% at December 31, 2018 and reflects both the continued improvement in asset quality and the economic conditions in our primary markets.  The allowance for loan losses was $44.3 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $44.8 million at December 31, 2018.  The provision for loan losses for the year was $159 thousand for 2019, compared to $1.4 million in 2018.  Net chargeoffs decreased to $608 thousand for 2019 from $804 thousand for 2018.  The quarterly annualized net chargeoff ratio was 0.02% for 2019, compared to 0.05% in 2018. 

At December 31, 2019 the equity to asset ratio was 10.31%, compared to 9.88% at December 31, 2018.  Book value per share at December 31, 2019 was $5.55 compared to $5.07 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $5.2 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, TrustCo Bank, operated 148 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at December 31, 2019.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services.  The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2019 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 22, 2020.  Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll‑free 1‑888‑339‑0764.  International callers must dial 1‑412‑902‑4195.  Please ask to be joined into the TrustCo Bank Corp NY / TRST call.  A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing 1‑877‑344‑7529 (1‑412‑317‑0088 for international callers), Conference Number 10138363.  The call will also be audio webcast at https://services.choruscall.com/links/trst200122.html and will be available for one year.

Safe Harbor Statement 
All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2020, including our expectations for the repricing of our CD portfolio and the stabilizing of our net interest margin, the impact of Federal Reserve actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network, our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate and the extent to which higher expenses to fulfill operating and regulatory requirements recur or diminish over time.  Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement:  our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; unanticipated effects from the Tax Cut and Jobs Act that may limit its benefits or adversely impact our business;  the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and saving habits; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.



TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY        
GLENVILLE, NY        
         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS        
         
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)        
(Unaudited)        
    Three months ended        
    12/31/19   9/30/19   12/31/18        
Summary of operations                    
  Net interest income (TE) $ 38,243     38,644     40,740          
  Provision for loan losses   200     -     500          
  Noninterest income   4,115     4,925     4,452          
  Noninterest expense   23,891     24,070     24,919          
  Net income   13,907     14,708     16,033          
                     
Per common share                    
  Net income per share:                    
  - Basic $ 0.143     0.152     0.166          
  - Diluted   0.143     0.152     0.166          
  Cash dividends   0.068     0.068     0.068          
  Tangible Book value at period end   5.55     5.42     5.06          
  Market price at period end   8.67     8.15     6.86          
                     
At period end                    
  Full time equivalent employees   814     823     854          
  Full service banking offices   148     148     148          
                     
Performance ratios                    
  Return on average assets   1.06   % 1.12     1.30          
  Return on average equity   10.41     11.19     13.18          
  Efficiency (1)   57.31     55.17     55.06          
  Net interest spread (TE)   2.86     2.88     3.27          
  Net interest margin (TE)   3.02     3.04     3.38          
  Dividend payout ratio   47.48     44.85     41.07          
                     
Capital ratios at period end                    
  Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2)   10.30   % 10.07     9.87          
  Consolidated equity to assets   10.31   % 10.07     9.88          
                     
Asset quality analysis at period end                    
  Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.51     0.53     0.64          
  Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.43     0.45     0.54          
  Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.09     1.11     1.16          
  Coverage ratio (3)   2.1x   2.1x   1.8x        
                     
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable        
  equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income.      
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less            
  $553 of intangible assets.      
(3) Calculated as allowance for loan losses divided by total nonperforming loans.      
       
TE = Taxable equivalent      
                     
                     
                     
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued      
       
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)      
(Unaudited)      
    Year ended            
    12/31/19   12/31/18            
Summary of operations                    
  Net interest income (TE) $ 155,812     160,698              
  Provision for loan losses   159     1,400              
  Noninterest income   18,591     18,081              
  Noninterest expense   97,730     97,713              
  Net income   57,840     61,445              
                     
Per common share                    
  Net income per share:                    
  - Basic $ 0.597     0.637              
  - Diluted   0.597     0.636              
  Cash dividends   0.273     0.268              
  Tangible Book value at period end   5.55     5.06              
  Market price at period end   8.67     6.86              
                     
Performance ratios                    
  Return on average assets   1.12     1.25              
  Return on average equity   11.26     13.05              
  Efficiency (1)   56.13     53.97              
  Net interest spread (TE)   2.94     3.25              
  Net interest margin (TE)   3.10     3.33              
  Dividend payout ratio   45.60     42.02              
                     
(1) Calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest        
  income plus noninterest income (excluding net securities transactions and gain on sale of building and            
  nonperforming loans).                    
                     
TE = Taxable equivalent.        
                     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                    
(Unaudited)                    
    Three months ended
    12/31/19   9/30/19   6/30/19   3/31/19   12/31/18
Interest and dividend income:                    
  Interest and fees on loans $ 42,002     41,923     41,432     41,253     41,184  
  Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:                  
  U. S. government sponsored enterprises   609     996     821     783     788  
  State and political subdivisions   2     2     3     1     2  
  Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
  obligations - residential   2,334     2,178     2,152     1,555     1,554  
  Corporate bonds   295     321     272     208     202  
  Small Business Administration - guaranteed                    
  participation securities   253     282     289     297     329  
  Other securities   6     6     5     5     5  
  Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale   3,499     3,785     3,542     2,849     2,880  
                     
Interest on held to maturity securities:                    
  Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
  obligations - residential   184     187     209     217     226  
  Total interest on held to maturity securities   184     187     209     217     226  
                     
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   203     81     199     85     207  
                     
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   1,635     2,552     3,282     3,009     2,367  
  Total interest income   47,523     48,528     48,664     47,413     46,864  
                     
Interest expense:                    
  Interest on deposits:                    
  Interest-bearing checking   21     52     94     121     111  
  Savings   271     323     367     377     401  
  Money market deposit accounts   1,175     1,177     1,119     826     618  
  Time deposits   7,468     7,974     7,512     5,976     4,643  
  Interest on short-term borrowings   347     359     381     381     352  
  Total interest expense   9,282     9,885     9,473     7,681     6,125  
                     
  Net interest income   38,241     38,643     39,191     39,732     40,739  
                     
  Less: (Credit) Provision for loan losses   200     -     (341 )   300     500  
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses   38,041     38,643     39,532     39,432     40,239  
                     
Noninterest income:                    
Trustco Financial Services income   1,454     1,517     1,683     1,733     1,356  
  Fees for services to customers   2,377     2,602     2,611     2,520     2,897  
  Other   284     806     620     384     199  
  Total noninterest income   4,115     4,925     4,914     4,637     4,452  
                     
Noninterest expenses:                    
  Salaries and employee benefits   11,743     11,725     11,711     11,451     10,183  
  Net occupancy expense   4,399     4,094     4,006     4,167     4,800  
  Equipment expense   1,768     1,689     1,709     1,902     1,741  
  Professional services   1,449     1,507     1,568     1,650     1,733  
  Outsourced services   1,925     1,875     1,875     1,925     1,875  
  Advertising expense   464     494     778     785     876  
  FDIC and other insurance   259     282     598     648     522  
  Other real estate (income) expense, net   (385 )   33     210     (24 )   37  
  Other   2,269     2,371     2,447     2,363     3,152  
  Total noninterest expenses   23,891     24,070     24,902     24,867     24,919  
                     
Income before taxes   18,265     19,498     19,544     19,202     19,772  
Income taxes   4,358     4,790     4,877     4,644     3,739  
                     
Net income $ 13,907     14,708     14,667     14,558     16,033  
                     
Net income per common share:                    
  - Basic $ 0.143     0.152     0.152     0.150     0.166  
                     
  - Diluted   0.143     0.152     0.151     0.150     0.166  
                     
Average basic shares (in thousands)   96,919     96,907     96,822     96,744     96,555  
Average diluted shares (in thousands)   97,015     96,977     96,891     96,822     96,689  
                     
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 38,243     38,644     39,192     39,733     40,740  
                     
                     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued          
           
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
(Unaudited)          
    Year ended            
    12/31/19   12/31/18            
Interest and dividend income:                    
  Interest and fees on loans $ 166,610     158,304              
  Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:                  
  U. S. government sponsored enterprises   3,209     3,112              
  State and political subdivisions   8     22              
  Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
  obligations - residential   8,219     6,593              
  Corporate bonds   1,096     687              
  Small Business Administration - guaranteed                    
  participation securities   1,121     1,339              
  Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
  obligations - commercial   -     37              
  Other securities   22     18              
  Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale   13,675     11,808              
                     
Interest on held to maturity securities:                    
  Mortgage-backed securities-residential   797     962              
  Total interest on held to maturity securities   797     962              
                     
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   568     564              
                     
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   10,478     9,276              
  Total interest income   192,128     180,914              
                     
Interest expense:                    
  Interest on deposits:                    
  Interest-bearing checking   288     442              
  Savings   1,338     1,657              
  Money market deposit accounts   4,297     2,053              
  Time deposits   28,930     14,806              
  Interest on short-term borrowings   1,468     1,270              
  Total interest expense   36,321     20,228              
                     
  Net interest income   155,807     160,686              
                     
  Less: Provision for loan losses   159     1,400              
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses   155,648     159,286              
                     
Noninterest income:                    
Trustco Financial Services income   6,387     6,283              
  Fees for services to customers   10,110     10,912              
  Other   2,094     886              
  Total noninterest income   18,591     18,081              
                     
Noninterest expenses:                    
  Salaries and employee benefits   46,630     42,107              
  Net occupancy expense   16,666     17,213              
  Equipment expense   7,068     7,068              
  Professional services   6,174     6,555              
  Outsourced services   7,600     7,500              
  Advertising expense   2,521     3,020              
  FDIC and other insurance   1,787     2,741              
  Other real estate (income) expense, net   (166 )   1,231              
  Other   9,450     10,278              
  Total noninterest expenses   97,730     97,713              
                     
Income before taxes   76,509     79,654              
Income taxes   18,669     18,209              
                     
Net income $ 57,840     61,445              
                     
Net income per common share:                    
  - Basic $ 0.597     0.637              
                     
  - Diluted   0.597     0.636              
                     
Average basic shares (in thousands)   96,849     96,505              
Average diluted shares (in thousands)   96,927     96,646              
                     
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 155,812     160,698              
                     
                     
                     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    12/31/19   9/30/19   6/30/19   3/31/19   12/31/18
ASSETS:                    
                     
Cash and due from banks $ 48,198     49,526     42,471     43,064     49,260  
Federal funds sold and other short term investments   408,648     401,151     517,684     576,123     454,449  
  Total cash and cash equivalents   456,846     450,677     560,155     619,187     503,709  
                     
Securities available for sale:                    
  U. S. government sponsored enterprises   104,512     164,490     184,448     148,292     152,160  
  States and political subdivisions   162     169     170     172     173  
  Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
  obligations - residential   389,517     406,166     354,679     312,946     262,032  
  Small Business Administration - guaranteed                    
  participation securities   48,511     50,970     53,091     54,113     56,475  
  Corporate bonds   30,436     40,281     40,467     30,258     29,938  
  Other securities   685     683     685     685     685  
  Total securities available for sale   573,823     662,759     633,540     546,466     501,463  
                     
Held to maturity securities:                    
  Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
  obligations-residential   18,618     19,705     20,667     21,609     22,501  
  Total held to maturity securities   18,618     19,705     20,667     21,609     22,501  
                     
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   9,183     9,183     9,183     8,953     8,953  
                     
Loans:                    
  Commercial   199,499     192,443     190,507     190,347     196,146  
  Residential mortgage loans   3,583,774     3,508,647     3,428,829     3,376,193     3,376,708  
  Home equity line of credit   267,922     273,526     277,559     282,034     289,540  
  Installment loans   11,001     10,703     9,514     12,579     11,702  
Loans, net of deferred net costs   4,062,196     3,985,319     3,906,409     3,861,153     3,874,096  
                     
Less: Allowance for loan losses   44,317     44,329     44,365     44,671     44,766  
  Net loans   4,017,879     3,940,990     3,862,044     3,816,482     3,829,330  
                     
Bank premises and equipment, net   34,622     34,168     34,058     34,428     34,694  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   51,475     49,618     51,097     51,559     -  
Other assets   58,876     55,369     56,926     57,637     58,263  
                     
  Total assets $ 5,221,322     5,222,469     5,227,670     5,156,321     4,958,913  
                     
LIABILITIES:                    
Deposits:                    
  Demand $ 463,858     453,439     432,780     408,417     405,069  
  Interest-bearing checking   875,672     869,101     888,433     895,099     904,678  
  Savings accounts   1,113,146     1,110,947     1,132,308     1,150,329     1,182,683  
  Money market deposit accounts   599,163     570,457     562,318     538,043     507,311  
  Time deposits   1,398,177     1,457,223     1,446,428     1,421,181     1,274,506  
  Total deposits   4,450,016     4,461,167     4,462,267     4,413,069     4,274,247  
                     
Short-term borrowings   148,666     151,095     166,746     159,778     161,893  
Operating lease liabilities   56,553     54,731     56,237     56,723     -  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   27,830     29,313     26,790     25,033     32,902  
                     
  Total liabilities   4,683,065     4,696,306     4,712,040     4,654,603     4,469,042  
                     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:                    
Capital stock   100,205     100,200     100,180     100,180     100,175  
Surplus   176,427     176,395     176,396     176,510     176,710  
Undivided profits   288,067     280,542     272,433     264,364     256,397  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   4,461     (71 )   (1,774 )   (7,011 )   (10,309 )
Treasury stock at cost   (30,903 )   (30,903 )   (31,605 )   (32,325 )   (33,102 )
                     
  Total shareholders' equity   538,257     526,163     515,630     501,718     489,871  
                     
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,221,322     5,222,469     5,227,670     5,156,321     4,958,913  
                     
Outstanding shares (in thousands)   96,922     96,917     96,822     96,746     96,659  
                     



NONPERFORMING ASSETS  
               
(dollars in thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
    12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18  
Nonperforming Assets              
               
  New York and other states*              
  Loans in nonaccrual status:              
  Commercial $ 816   888   905   701   645    
  Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   18,407   18,275   19,633   22,343   22,373    
  Installment   3   13   1   26   4    
  Total non-accrual loans   19,226   19,176   20,539   23,070   23,022    
  Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   29   30   31   33   34    
  Total nonperforming loans   19,255   19,206   20,570   23,103   23,056    
  Other real estate owned   1,579   2,409   2,625   1,262   1,675    
  Total nonperforming assets $ 20,834   21,615   23,195   24,365   24,731    
               
  Florida              
  Loans in nonaccrual status:              
  Commercial $ -   -   -   -   -    
  Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   1,614   1,809   1,564   1,644   1,915    
  Installment   -   -   -   -   15    
  Total non-accrual loans   1,614   1,809   1,564   1,644   1,930    
  Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   -   -   -   -   -    
  Total nonperforming loans   1,614   1,809   1,564   1,644   1,930    
  Other real estate owned   -   -   -   -   -    
  Total nonperforming assets $ 1,614   1,809   1,564   1,644   1,930    
               
  Total              
  Loans in nonaccrual status:              
  Commercial $ 816   888   905   701   645    
  Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   20,021   20,084   21,197   23,987   24,288    
  Installment   3   13   1   26   19    
  Total non-accrual loans   20,840   20,985   22,103   24,714   24,952    
  Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   29   30   31   33   34    
  Total nonperforming loans   20,869   21,015   22,134   24,747   24,986    
  Other real estate owned   1,579   2,409   2,625   1,262   1,675    
  Total nonperforming assets $ 22,448   23,424   24,759   26,009   26,661    
               
               
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs              
               
  New York and other states*              
  Commercial $ (1 ) (28 ) (1 ) 4   99    
  Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   146   39   (54 ) 318   323    
  Installment   67   9   45   23   35    
  Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) $ 212   20   (10 ) 345   457    
               
  Florida              
  Commercial $ -   -   -   -   -    
  Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   (1 ) -   (25 ) 19   (3 )  
  Installment   1   16   -   31   16    
  Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) $ -   16   (25 ) 50   13    
               
  Total              
  Commercial $ (1 ) (28 ) (1 ) 4   99    
  Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   145   39   (79 ) 337   320    
  Installment   68   25   45   54   51    
  Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) $ 212   36   (35 ) 395   470    
               
               
Asset Quality Ratios              
               
Total nonperforming loans (1) $ 20,869   21,015   22,134   24,747   24,986    
Total nonperforming assets (1)   22,448   23,424   24,759   26,009   26,661    
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) (2)   212   36   (35 ) 395   470    
               
Allowance for loan losses (1)   44,317   44,329   44,365   44,671   44,766    
               
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.51 % 0.53 % 0.57 % 0.64 % 0.64 %  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.43 % 0.45 % 0.47 % 0.50 % 0.54 %  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.09 % 1.11 % 1.14 % 1.16 % 1.16 %  
Coverage ratio (1)   212.4 % 210.9 % 200.4 % 180.5 % 179.2 %  
Annualized net chargeoffs to average loans (2)   0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.04 % 0.05 %  
Allowance for loan losses to annualized net chargeoffs (2)   52.3x 307.8x N/A 28.3x 23.8x  
   
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.  
(1) At period-end  
(2) For the period ended  
               



DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)                        
(Unaudited)   Three months ended     Three months ended  
    December 31, 2019     December 31, 2018  
    Average   Interest Average     Average   Interest Average  
    Balance     Rate     Balance     Rate  
Assets                        
                         
Securities available for sale:                        
  U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 127,284     609   1.91 % $ 154,867     788   2.03 %
  Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
  obligations - residential   396,335     2,334   2.36     276,747     1,554   2.25  
  State and political subdivisions   165     4   9.70     172     3   7.82  
  Corporate bonds   37,795     295   3.12     30,068     202   2.68  
  Small Business Administration - guaranteed                        
  participation securities   49,787     253   2.03     59,363     329   2.21  
  Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
  obligations - commercial   -     -   -     -     -   -  
  Other   685     6   3.50     684     5   2.92  
                         
  Total securities available for sale   612,051     3,501   2.29     521,901     2,881   2.21  
                         
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments   395,311     1,635   1.65     416,765     2,367   2.25  
                         
Held to maturity securities:                        
  Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
  obligations - residential   19,185     184   3.84     22,947     226   3.93  
                         
  Total held to maturity securities   19,185     184   3.84     22,947     226   3.93  
                         
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   9,183     203   8.84     8,953     207   9.25  
                         
Commercial loans   192,427     2,517   5.23     191,899     2,577   5.37  
Residential mortgage loans   3,547,219     36,179   4.08     3,359,540     34,808   4.14  
Home equity lines of credit   270,766     3,110   4.59     291,411     3,544   4.82  
Installment loans   10,682     196   7.34     10,486     255   9.65  
                         
Loans, net of unearned income   4,021,094     42,002   4.18     3,853,336     41,184   4.27  
                         
  Total interest earning assets   5,056,824     47,525   3.76     4,823,902     46,865   3.88  
                         
Allowance for loan losses   (44,320 )           (44,887 )        
Cash & non-interest earning assets   188,605             120,646          
                         
                         
Total assets $ 5,201,109           $ 4,899,661          
                         
                         
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                        
                         
Deposits:                        
  Interest bearing checking accounts $ 864,774     21   0.01 % $ 892,241     111   0.05 %
  Money market accounts   583,048     1,175   0.81     499,771     618   0.49  
  Savings   1,111,259     271   0.10     1,200,864     401   0.13  
  Time deposits   1,422,049     7,468   2.10     1,227,034     4,643   1.50  
                         
  Total interest bearing deposits   3,981,130     8,935   0.90     3,819,910     5,773   0.60  
Short-term borrowings   154,898     347   0.90     171,247     352   0.82  
                         
  Total interest bearing liabilities   4,136,028     9,282   0.90     3,991,157     6,125   0.61  
                         
Demand deposits   454,585             396,959          
Other liabilities   80,386             28,748          
Shareholders' equity   530,110             482,797          
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,201,109           $ 4,899,661          
                         
Net interest income, tax equivalent       38,243             40,740      
                         
Net interest spread         2.86 %         3.27 %
                         
                         
Net interest margin (net interest income to                        
total interest earning assets)         3.02 %         3.38 %
                         
Tax equivalent adjustment       (2 )           (1 )    
                         
                         
Net interest income       38,241             40,739      
                         
                         
                         
                         
                         
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
                         
(dollars in thousands)                        
(Unaudited)   Year ended     Year ended  
    December 31, 2019     December 31, 2018  
    Average   Interest Average     Average   Interest Average  
    Balance     Rate     Balance     Rate  
Assets                        
                         
Securities available for sale:                        
  U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 156,292     3,209   2.05 % $ 155,381     3,112   2.00 %
  Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
  obligations - residential   345,718     8,219   2.38     294,732     6,593   2.24  
  State and political subdivisions   167     13   7.78     414     34   8.11  
  Corporate bonds   34,637     1,096   3.16     30,310     687   2.27  
  Small Business Administration - guaranteed                        
  participation securities   53,269     1,121   2.10     63,430     1,339   2.11  
  Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
  obligations - commercial   -     -   -     2,769     37   1.33  
  Other   685     22   3.21     685     18   3.50  
                         
  Total securities available for sale   590,768     13,680   2.32     547,721     11,820   2.88  
                         
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments   477,181     10,478   2.20     495,066     9,276   1.87  
                         
Held to maturity securities:                        
  Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
  obligations - residential   20,643     797   3.86     24,801     962   3.88  
                         
  Total held to maturity securities   20,643     797   3.86     24,801     962   3.88  
                         
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   9,123     568   6.23     8,907     564   8.44  
                         
Commercial loans   191,636     10,243   5.35     188,362     9,913   5.26  
Residential mortgage loans   3,445,940     141,964   4.12     3,250,800     133,930   4.12  
Home equity lines of credit   277,905     13,551   4.88     297,678     13,562   4.56  
Installment loans   10,718     852   7.95     9,242     899   9.73  
                         
Loans, net of unearned income   3,926,199     166,610   4.24     3,746,082     158,304   4.23  
                         
  Total interest earning assets   5,023,914     192,133   3.82     4,822,577     180,926   3.75  
                         
Allowance for loan losses   (44,639 )           (44,651 )        
Cash & non-interest earning assets   182,545             122,524          
                         
                         
Total assets $ 5,161,820           $ 4,900,450          
                         
                         
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                        
                         
Deposits:                        
  Interest bearing checking accounts $ 874,700     288   0.03 % $ 897,378     442   0.05 %
  Money market accounts   555,547     4,297   0.77     521,233     2,053   0.39  
  Savings   1,134,050     1,338   0.12     1,241,619     1,657   0.13  
  Time deposits   1,417,487     28,930   2.04     1,149,980     14,806   1.29  
                         
  Total interest bearing deposits   3,981,784     34,853   0.88     3,810,210     18,958   0.50  
Short-term borrowings   159,220     1,468   0.92     194,810     1,270   0.65  
                         
  Total interest bearing liabilities   4,141,004     36,321   0.88     4,005,020     20,228   0.51  
                         
Demand deposits   427,276             396,367          
Other liabilities   80,051             28,249          
Shareholders' equity   513,489             470,814          
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,161,820           $ 4,900,450          
                         
Net interest income, tax equivalent       155,812             160,698      
                         
Net interest spread         2.94 %         3.25 %
                         
                         
Net interest margin (net interest income to                        
total interest earning assets)         3.10 %         3.33 %
                         
Tax equivalent adjustment       (5 )           (12 )    
                         
                         
Net interest income       155,807             160,686      
                         

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. 

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income.  We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of nonperforming loans and securities and other non-routine items from this calculation.  We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. 

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures.  However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, net income and net income per share to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION  
   
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
(Unaudited)  
                   
Tangible Book Value Per Share   12/31/19 9/30/19 12/31/18          
                   
Equity (GAAP) $ 538,257   526,163   489,871            
Less: Intangible assets   553   553   553            
  Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)   537,704   525,610   489,318            
                   
Shares outstanding   96,922   96,917   96,659            
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)   5.55   5.42   5.06            
Book value per share (GAAP)   5.55   5.43   5.07            
                   
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets                  
                   
Total Assets (GAAP) $ 5,221,322   5,222,469   4,958,913            
Less: Intangible assets   553   553   553            
  Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)   5,220,769   5,221,916   4,958,360            
                   
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)   10.30 % 10.07 % 9.87 %          
Equity to Assets (GAAP)   10.31 % 10.07 % 9.88 %          
                   
    Three months ended     Year ended  
Efficiency Ratio   12/31/19 9/30/19 12/31/18     12/31/19 12/31/18  
                   
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 38,241   38,643   40,739     $ 155,807   160,686    
Taxable equivalent adjustment   2   1   1       5   12    
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP)   38,243   38,644   40,740       155,812   160,698    
Non-interest income (GAAP)   4,115   4,925   4,452       18,591   18,081    
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)   42,358   43,569   45,192       174,403   178,779    
                   
Total noninterest expense (GAAP)   23,891   24,070   24,919       97,730   97,713    
Less: Other real estate (income) expense, net   (385 ) 33   37       (166 ) 1,231    
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)   24,276   24,037   24,882       97,896   96,482    
                   
Efficiency Ratio   57.31 % 55.17 % 55.06 %     56.13 % 53.97 %  

 


Contact:        

Robert Leonard
Executive Vice President and
Chief Risk Officer
(518) 381-3693

Primary Logo

