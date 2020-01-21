VMware Announces Intent to Acquire Nyansa

/EIN News/ -- VMware Continues Scope Expansion of SD-WAN with end-to-end monitoring and troubleshooting capabilities for LAN/WAN deployments



Combination of Nyansa and VMware will help customers better operate and troubleshoot the virtual cloud network and enable self-healing networks

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), today announced its intent to acquire Nyansa, Inc. (“knee-ans-sah”), a fast-growing innovator of AI-based network analytics. Nyansa will enable VMware to deliver an end-to-end network visibility, monitoring and remediation solution within VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud that can proactively predict client problems, optimize application and network performance and better assure the behavior of critical IoT devices. The addition of Nyansa’s AI/ML capabilities to VMware’s existing network and security portfolio will make it easier for customers to operate and troubleshoot the Virtual Cloud Network and further VMware’s ability to enable Self-Healing Networks.

“The acquisition of Nyansa will accelerate VMware’s delivery of end-to-end monitoring and troubleshooting capabilities for LAN/WAN deployments within our industry-leading SD-WAN solution,” said Sanjay Uppal, vice president and general manager, VeloCloud Business Unit, VMware. “Nyansa is a proven solution that solves many of the shortcomings of today’s vendor-specific solutions. Nyansa currently analyzes user network traffic from more than 20 million client devices across thousands of customer sites at companies including Tesla, Uber, Lululemon, Rooms To Go, GE Healthcare, SF International Airport, Stanford, Northeast Georgia Healthcare System and many others.”

“Joining forces with VMware provides an amazing platform for Nyansa to continue executing on the vision of a new networking paradigm: an analytic-powered and software-defined virtual cloud network that connects clients to containers in dynamic and distributed enterprises,” said Abe Ankumah, chief executive officer, Nyansa. “Nyansa and VMware are perfectly aligned in technology, products and culture. Following the close of the acquisition, we will continue to advance our AI-driven multi-vendor network analytics platform and double-down on end-to-end user experience and IoT operational assurance.”

SD-WAN is a transformational approach to simplifying branch office networking, enabling optimal application performance, and accelerating cloud adoption. Unlike traditional wide-area networks, SD-WAN delivers increased network agility and with lower costs. As SD-WAN is becoming the de facto connectivity and security platform for distributed enterprises, the overall scope of SD-WAN solutions continues to expand. Customers are now looking for a single platform to provide visibility into network and application performance not only across the WAN, but into the wired/wireless local area network, and back out to the cloud and on premises data centers.

Nyansa Voyance is a vendor-agnostic, cloud-based AIOps platform. The solution consolidates key functionality within conventional network monitoring tools into a single, multifunction analytics platform to deliver visibility into and behavioral analysis of critical device performance across the entire infrastructure. Consolidating network infrastructure monitoring into Voyance dramatically simplifies the way network staff, engineers and architects plan, deploy, and manage the evolving enterprise edge, and can significantly reduce the cost and complexity of managing enterprise networks. With Voyance, organizations can automate the end-to-end analysis and correlation of critical infrastructure data to improve the productivity, performance and security of critical devices on the wired and wireless network.

The transaction is expected to close in VMware's fiscal Q1 FY2021, subject to customary closing conditions. This acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on fiscal 2021 operating results.

