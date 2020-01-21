TFI International to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (TSX: TFII, OTCQX: TFIFF), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 via news release on Monday, February 10, 2020 after market close.



The Company will host a conference call for the investment community with Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss results. Business media are also invited to listen to the call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Details of conference call:

Date: Monday, February 10, 2020

Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time

Call-in number: 1-877-223-4471

A recording of the call will be available until midnight, February 24, 2020, by dialing 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and entering passcode 1594371.

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

Package and Courier;

Less-Than-Truckload;

Truckload;

Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: TFII) and the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. (OTCQX: TFIFF). For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.

For further information:

Alain Bédard

Chairman, President and CEO

TFI International Inc.

647-729-4079

abedard@tfiintl.com



