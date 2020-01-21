Talend to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on February 13, 2020

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ:TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, after market close on February 13, 2020. The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on that day. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call.



Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing 800-353-6461, using conference code 9337861.





International parties can access the call by dialing +1 334-323-0501, using conference code 9337861.

The webcast will be accessible on Talend’s investor relations website at http://investor.talend.com for one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through February 18, 2020. To access the replay, parties in the United States and Canada should call 888-203-1112 and enter conference code 9337861. International parties should call +1 719-457-0820 and enter conference code 9337861.

About Talend

Talend ( NASDAQ: TLND ), a leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, enables companies to transform by delivering trusted data at the speed of business. Talend Data Fabric offers a single suite of apps that shortens the time to trusted data by solving some of the most complex aspects of the data value chain. Users can collect data across systems, govern it to ensure proper use, transform it to new formats and improve quality, and share it with internal and external stakeholders.

Over 3,500 organizations across the globe choose Talend to rely on trusted data to make business decisions with confidence. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications including Forbes, InfoWorld and SD Times.

For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

Investor Contact:

The Blueshirt Group for Talend

Lisa Laukkanen or Lauren Sloane, 415-217-2632

ir@talend.com

Media Contact:

Chris Taylor, 408 674-1238

Vice President, Corporate Marketing

ctaylor@talend.com



