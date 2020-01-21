Gladstone Commercial Corporation Completes Lease Extension at Office Property in Missouri

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD) (“Gladstone Commercial”) announced today that it completed the extension of its existing lease with T-Mobile USA, Inc. (“T-Mobile”) at its 2645 N. Airport Plaza Avenue office property in Springfield, MO. T-Mobile will occupy the entire building for an additional five years through May 31, 2026.

Gladstone Commercial purchased the property in June 2011. In 2018, Gladstone Commercial expanded the property’s parking lot to help facilitate additional growth for T-Mobile. T-Mobile is an S&P 500 company and a leading communication services provider. “Our excellent ongoing relationship with the T-Mobile team in Springfield led to their decision to extend their lease for another five years,” stated Buzz Cooper, Senior Managing Director and head of the South Central Region for Gladstone Commercial.

“It has been a pleasure to work with T-Mobile’s personnel and cement their future in a building that works well for them,” added Perry Finney, Senior Asset Manager for Gladstone Commercial. “This extension contributes to a greater weighted average lease term on our portfolio.”

About Gladstone Commercial (Nasdaq: GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of September 30, 2019, Gladstone Commercial’s real estate portfolio consisted of 109 properties located in 24 states, totaling approximately 13.1 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com

