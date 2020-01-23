CaskCartel.com Features Edinburgh Rhubarb & Ginger Gin Liqueur in Their End of January 2020 Spirits Highlight

Order Online | Get Delivered | Valentines Gifts | Super Bowl Parties | Holiday Gifts” — CaskCartel.com

US, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As CaskCartel.com remains America’s largest online premium spirits marketplace, it should be no surprise that they remain on the pulse of all things liquor-related. This means when you shop with Cask Cartel, you’re ensured premium quality products from limited edition releases and top-of-the-line favorites. As the end of January 2020 comes to a close, keep your new year fresh with CaskCartel.com’s spirits highlights. Shop with Cask Cartel and enjoy the best choice of liquors for your upcoming year.

Edinburgh Rhubarb & Ginger Gin Liqueur

Edinburgh Rhubarb & Ginger Gin Liqueur is a combination of spring rhubarb, macerated in oriental ginger and lemon zest before being infused with Edinburgh Gin. Best served in a long drink with lemonade this warming rhubarb and ginger liqueur brings spring to your upcoming February. Whether you’re thinking of a cocktail for Valentine’s Day or simply love a good gin and tonic, don’t miss out on trying this Edinburgh Gin Liqueur. The palate is elegant and light with an incredibly smooth and classic finish. CaskCartel.com understands good liquor, and this Rhubarb & Ginger Gin is top of the line. Shop online today and enjoy doorstep delivery when you order through Cask Cartel.

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Whether served neat, on the rocks or as a shot, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey stands alone in both taste and quality. With an innovative twist on whiskey and peanut butter, enjoy the bold and loud flavors of whiskey combined with the rich and smooth irresistible nature of peanut butter. As dependable as your late night cravings, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey elevates any cocktail to a new year, new me taste. Get your hands on some peanut butter goodness by purchasing now through CaskCartel.com. It’s best to indulge this sweet treat as soon as you can than to miss out any longer.

Moonshiners Tim Smiths | Climax Moonshine - Original

With a clean and natural taste alongside a subtle sweetness and bold defiance comes Moonshiners Tim Smiths | Climax Moonshine - Original. The original recipe is distilled from corn, rye and barley malt, an ode to the basics of good moonshine making. Stick to your roots as the roaring twenties have just begun with your own bottle of Climax Moonshine. Tim Smith knows what good, pure and strong should taste like, and his Moonshiners Original is no different. Get your liquor shelf supplied with the real deal when you order online through CaskCartel.com, and make every 2020 cocktail something worth sipping.

About Cask Cartel

Cask Cartel has become the greatest online marketplace for premium spirits. The company prides itself by operating with decades of customer service experience and a team of top tier individuals prized within the alcohol beverage industry. Cask Cartel has extensive partners and relationships with Producers, Brands and the Local Retailers which grant consumers online access to new arrivals, limited productions and allocated items. Their E-Premise Marketplace transforms the way premium spirits are shopped sold and fulfilled by combining a network of the largest range of liquor selections available online.





