ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP and Quality Medical Management Services, LLC Unveils its National Corporate Headquarters

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown, NY, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In December 2019, ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP® (ENTA) proudly announced a major milestone with the launch of its new affiliate, QMMS USA, LLC - Quality Medical Management Services USA, LLC., a business services support company. Quality Medical Management Services USA (QMMS USA) offers superior healthcare consultancy services in the area of medical staff operations, practice management, ancillary service revenue enhancement, compliance, records management, and business applications. On the heels of the announcement of its formation, QMMS USA is proud to unveil its national headquarters located in Tarrytown, New York, which can be experienced through a new virtual tour video.

This beautiful 40,000 square-foot space is the home of the QMMS USA senior leadership team, along with nearly 300 of its subsidiary ENT and Allergy Associates’ employees. It features 25+ offices and 200+ cubicles, state-of-the-art electronic and technologically based resources, and room for the 100+ agents of ENTA’s in-house call center, which fields over 40,000 weekly calls from patients seeking everything from appointments to prescriptions to other medical information.

Robert Glazer, EVP and CEO of QMMS USA stated, “This beautiful corporate headquarters is the personification of the QMMS USA mission. It is here where we house QMMS’ wealth of practice management acumen, organizational experience, and cutting-edge medical applications, as assembled by ENTA over the past 20 years. The high-powered services QMMS USA is prepared to deliver can be seen in action throughout the halls and offices of this space. This include the integration of back-office management in the area of medical staff operations, practice management, ancillary service revenue enhancement, compliance, records management, and business applications. It will all live and thrive here in Tarrytown, NY.”

Robert Green, President and Chairman of the Board of QMMS USA, added, “Other than our physicians, there is nothing more important to the vitality of our Practice than the support of a staff of dedicated professionals who literally allow ENTA to succeed. These folks, who now number nearly 300 and are so critical yet often times completely invisible to our patients, deserve to work in an environment that is conducive to doing the best job possible…and that includes sufficient space and resources. Our growth over the recent past has demanded that we increase the size of our various departments. That is why we are making such a substantial investment in our new facility, and that is why I could not be happier with this space.”

About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 46 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society. For more information, visit www.entandallergy.com

About QMMS USA, LLC:

Backed by over 20 years of experience, Quality Medical Management Services USA (QMMS USA) offers healthcare consultancy services in the area of medical staff operations, practice management, ancillary service revenue enhancement, compliance, records management, and business applications. QMMS USA provides a seasoned team to offer leading edge healthcare business management. QMMS USA implements best practices throughout to ensure success. Formore information, visit www.qmmsusa.com.

