2016 Michigan Trump Campaign Architects Endorse Whittney Williams for Congress

/EIN News/ -- CANTON, Mich., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three former members from the Donald J. Trump for President 2016 Michigan campaign staff – Scott Hagerstrom, Tim Lineberger, and Kevin Tatulyan – have endorsed Whittney Williams and her campaign for Michigan’s 11th Congressional District.



Attorney and former Trump Michigan State Director Scott Hagerstrom is Williams’ chief campaign strategist. Former Trump Michigan Communications Director Tim Lineberger, who also served in the Trump Administration as a political appointee at the U.S. Department of Labor, is Williams’ Communications Director. Former Trump Michigan Coalitions Director Kevin Tatulyan currently serves as Coalitions Vice Chair for the Michigan Republican Party.

“Like President Trump, Whittney is not a typical career politician and will never back down from a fight when it comes to standing up for America,” said Scott Hagerstrom. “I am inspired by her personal story, work ethic, and unwavering conservative values, and am proud to be part of her effort to defeat Haley Stevens.”

“I support Whittney because she is running on a pro-America, anti-socialist platform and is unashamed about who she is and what she stands for,” said Tim Lineberger. “She represents a complete and total rejection of identity politics and is exactly the type of leader the country needs at this time.”

“Whittney is a unique and authentic candidate that has an uncanny ability to connect with voters,” said Kevin Tatulyan. “She is a terrific representative of what the Republican party stands for and is the perfect candidate to take on Haley Stevens and win.”

“President Trump’s 2016 Michigan victory was a truly historic feat and it proved to be critical to the final outcome of the election,” said Whittney Williams. “I am honored to have the support of, and guidance from, the very same team that helped oversee one of the greatest political upsets ever.”

Tuesday, January 21st, 2020

