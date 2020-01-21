IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – December 2019

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for December 2019.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.63 trillion at the end of December 2019. Assets increased by $3.6 billion or 0.2% compared to November 2019. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $2.9 billion in December 2019.

ETF assets totalled $205.1 billion at the end of December 2019. Assets increased by $5.0 billion or 2.5% compared to November 2019. ETFs recorded net sales of $4.6 billion in December 2019.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Dec. 2019 Nov. 2019 Dec. 2018 2019 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 1,873 803 (3,512 ) 2,757 418 Equity (1,152 ) (1,151 ) (2,782 ) (13,768 ) (224 ) Bond 1,244 1,369 (2,915 ) 18,892 (6,810 ) Specialty 476 616 281 6,847 4,067 Total Long-term Funds 2,441 1,636 (8,928 ) 14,728 (2,550 ) Total Money Market Funds 416 595 1,060 2,176 2,658 Total 2,857 2,231 (7,869 ) 16,903 109

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Dec. 2019 Nov. 2019 Dec. 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 821.8 820.9 737.1 Equity 532.5 531.5 460.0 Bond 218.2 217.5 180.2 Specialty 27.3 26.6 18.3 Total Long-term Funds 1,599.8 1,596.6 1,395.6 Total Money Market Funds 30.6 30.2 27.5 Total 1,630.4 1,626.8 1,423.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Dec. 2019 Nov. 2019 Dec. 2018 2019 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 182 93 74 1,867 1,237 Equity 2,159 1,771 901 10,216 12,168 Bond 1,614 1,522 1,238 12,059 5,705 Specialty 102 361 (110 ) 1,210 (237 ) Total Long-term Funds 4,057 3,748 2,103 25,352 18,874 Total Money Market Funds 547 258 84 2,596 1,155 Total 4,604 4,006 2,188 27,948 20,029

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Dec. 2019 Nov. 2019 Dec. 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 4.9 4.7 2.6 Equity 126.2 123.4 97.6 Bond 65.8 64.5 52.2 Specialty 3.7 3.6 2.3 Total Long-term Funds 200.6 196.1 154.7 Total Money Market Funds 4.5 3.9 1.9 Total 205.1 200.1 156.6

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC ETF data is complemented with data from Morningstar Canada Inc.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca .

For more information please contact:



Pira Kumarasamy

Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs

pkumarasamy@ific.ca

416-309-2317



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.