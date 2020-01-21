There were 640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,931 in the last 365 days.

IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – December 2019

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for December 2019. 

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.63 trillion at the end of December 2019. Assets increased by $3.6 billion or 0.2% compared to November 2019. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $2.9 billion in December 2019. 

ETF assets totalled $205.1 billion at the end of December 2019. Assets increased by $5.0 billion or 2.5% compared to November 2019. ETFs recorded net sales of $4.6 billion in December 2019.   

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class Dec. 2019 Nov. 2019 Dec. 2018 2019   2018  
Long-term Funds          
Balanced 1,873   803   (3,512 ) 2,757   418  
Equity (1,152 ) (1,151 ) (2,782 ) (13,768 ) (224 )
Bond 1,244   1,369   (2,915 ) 18,892   (6,810 )
Specialty 476   616   281   6,847   4,067  
Total Long-term Funds 2,441   1,636   (8,928 ) 14,728   (2,550 )
Total Money Market Funds 416   595   1,060   2,176   2,658  
Total 2,857   2,231   (7,869 ) 16,903   109  

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class Dec. 2019 Nov. 2019 Dec. 2018
Long-term Funds      
Balanced  821.8  820.9  737.1
Equity  532.5  531.5  460.0
Bond  218.2  217.5  180.2
Specialty  27.3  26.6  18.3
Total Long-term Funds  1,599.8  1,596.6  1,395.6
Total Money Market Funds  30.6  30.2  27.5
Total  1,630.4  1,626.8  1,423.1

*   Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class Dec. 2019 Nov. 2019 Dec. 2018 2019 2018  
Long-term Funds          
Balanced  182  93  74    1,867  1,237  
Equity  2,159  1,771  901    10,216  12,168  
Bond  1,614  1,522  1,238    12,059  5,705  
Specialty  102  361  (110 )  1,210  (237 )
Total Long-term Funds  4,057  3,748  2,103    25,352  18,874  
Total Money Market Funds  547  258  84    2,596  1,155  
Total  4,604  4,006  2,188    27,948  20,029  

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class Dec. 2019 Nov. 2019 Dec. 2018
Long-term Funds      
Balanced  4.9  4.7  2.6
Equity  126.2  123.4  97.6
Bond  65.8  64.5  52.2
Specialty  3.7  3.6  2.3
Total Long-term Funds  200.6  196.1  154.7
Total Money Market Funds  4.5  3.9  1.9
Total  205.1  200.1  156.6

*   Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC ETF data is complemented with data from Morningstar Canada Inc.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca

For more information please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca 
416-309-2317

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.