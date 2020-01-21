Consolidated Communications Adds Gateways and Security Enhancements to SD-WAN Offering

Tighter integration and closer gateway proximity result in reduced latency and improved customer performance

/EIN News/ -- MATTOON, Ill., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced its enhancement of SD-WAN, a software based technology solution that optimizes network performance using the Company’s private network and gateways. Consolidated added several new gateways to improve customer proximity, which reduces latency and results in better performance. Consolidated’s SD-WAN solution is based on VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud, recently named a leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure.



The solution integrates more tightly with the Company’s security and VoIP offerings. Customers benefit from layering in other advanced security and unified communications solutions that better meet the demands of their business.

By dynamically determining the optimal delivery path for traffic in the WAN, Consolidated’s sophisticated SD-WAN solution automatically manages bandwidth to make sure high priority applications and critical traffic continually perform at a high level. It’s a proven technology that results in an optimal user experience and provides benefits to customers by ensuring network uptime in a secure environment.

“SD-WAN offers businesses reliability and flexibility in connecting their critical branch operations,” said Doug Abolt, vice president of commercial product management at Consolidated Communications. “Our solution offers greater bandwidth, tighter security and access to their high priority applications, all with the visibility and support they need when they need it.”

“VMware is pleased to work with Consolidated Communications to provide an efficient, more secure SD-WAN solution that improves customer network performance,” said Sasha Emmerling, senior director, VeloCloud business unit, VMware. “VMware SD-WAN with its application performance, simplicity and automation and more secure hyperscale architecture delivers exceptional end user experience,” she added.

Consolidated’s SD-WAN solution is backed by an experienced team dedicated to providing a high level of service that meets the specific needs of business customers. Managed and co-managed solutions are available to fit any size business. Consolidated’s zero touch operations and easy maintenance means IT resources spend less time on configuration at each site, mitigating the risk of error.

“Consolidated Communications is committed to providing our customers an unparalleled experience with advanced solutions that improve uptime and boost performance,” added Abolt. “By combining SD-WAN with our complementary portfolio of services, including Security Services , Managed Services and our comprehensive Unified Communications solutions, we turn technology into solutions that move a business forward.”

Learn more about the benefits of Consolidated’s SD-WAN solution at www.consolidated.com/business/medium-enterprise/data-networking/sd-wan .

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 37,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

VMware, VMware SD-WAN and VeloCloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

Contact:

Sam Gett, Consolidated Communications

507-387-1866, samuel.gett@consolidated.com

Jennifer Spaude, Consolidated Communications

507-386-3765, jennifer.spaude@consolidated.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.