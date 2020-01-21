CaskCartel.com Celebrates Conor McGreggor’s Latest Come Back To The UFC with Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

Order Online | Get Delivered | Valentines Gifts | Dad Gifts | Holiday Gifts” — CaskCartel.com

US, January 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CaskCartel.com wants to know if you watched Conor’s McGreggor’s return to the UFC ring this past Saturday? If you did, what was in your glass? As your favorite UFC fighters line up to get their chance against the sport’s most famous name, get your liquor collection ready to “cheers,” and bet your way through McGreggor’s anticipated return in 2020. With CaskCartel.com by your side, prepare to be ready for award-winning bottles to accompany this year’s biggest UFC fights.

Blackened Whiskey

Blackened Whiskey is Metallica’s collaboration with Dave Pickerell. This whiskey is a blend of straight whiskeys finished In Black Brandy Casks. As both Metallica and the late Master Distiller Dave Pickerell know a thing or two about legendary careers, it seems perfect to sip on some Blackened Whiskey as you watch the most legendary face of the UFC’s comeback. This whiskey is the embodiment of the creative passion and confidence, something many McGregor fans find themselves loving. Conor’s story is inspirational, and his success is something CaskCartel.com pairs with Blackened Whiskey, so get ready to enjoy this pairing during Conor’s next match too.

Conor McGregor | Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

Nothing screams Conor McGregor more than his own Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. A blend of the finest golden grain and single malt, Proper No. Twelve's Triple Distilled Irish Whiskey’s ultra-smooth palate hints of vanilla, honey and toasted wood. As McGregor puts it, “I wanted to make an Irish whiskey emblematic of Irish culture as a whole, and something that would showcase the great skill we possess of distilling the best Whiskey in the entire world.” Proper Twelve is crafted at Ireland’s oldest distillery and is made with the Isle’s freshest spring water – it is pure liquid gold. Feel like the King of Ireland as you place your next winning bet sipping Conor McGregor’s own Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, now available for online ordering and doorstep delivery through CaskCartel.com.

Leadslingers Bourbon Whiskey

If you like rooting for the underdog when gambling against Conor McGregor, Leadslingers Bourbon Whiskey might be your unspoken sidekick. McGregor causes many opinions to be expressed after one of his fights, and the swiftness of this fight seems to have caused quite the call in count from other fighters and UFC fans. Keep the mood light despite the opinion with Leadslinger Bourbon Whiskey. This bourbon brings a light flavor from its single barrel aging process - this small batch whiskey melds sophistication and down home flavors. Delivering hints of oak, toffee and vanilla, its satisfying smooth finish will go down easy regardless of who you are cheering on. CaskCartel.com knows how to pair a good time, or fight, with the proper bottle - shop their 5,000 bottle selection now!

About Cask Cartel

Cask Cartel has become the greatest online marketplace for premium spirits. The company prides itself by operating with decades of customer service experience and a team of top tier individuals prized within the alcohol beverage industry. Cask Cartel has extensive partners and relationships with Producers, Brands and the Local Retailers which grant consumers online access to new arrivals, limited productions and allocated items. Their E-Premise Marketplace transforms the way premium spirits are shopped sold and fulfilled by combining a network of the largest range of liquor selections available online.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.