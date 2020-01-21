Mountain America and the Utah Jazz “Pass it Along” to Utah Parent Center

/EIN News/ -- SANDY, Utah , Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union and the Utah Jazz are pleased to announce Utah Parent Center as this season’s third recipient of “Pass It Along,” a program featuring fan-nominated opportunities that rewards five local charitable organizations with $5,000 each. With this month’s donation, “Pass It Along” has contributed $170,000 to local nonprofits since its inception in 2013.



The Utah Parent Center helps parents provide children, youth, and young adults with disabilities the opportunity to live included and productive lives as members of the community. It accomplishes its mission by providing accurate information, empathetic peer support, valuable training, and effective advocacy based on the concept of parents helping parents.



“Our caring and trained staff at the Utah Parent Center are also parents themselves of children with disabilities, so we know what it's like not to have the tools you need to help your child,” says Jennie Dopp, development coordinator at Utah Parent Center. “While we serve 25,000 individuals a year, we know there are 151,000 throughout Utah who could benefit from our services. This gift will allow us to build capacity and to reach additional children and families in Utah. Thank you for your generosity, for seeing value in our mission and helping us bring hope to Utah families.”



"Utah Parent Center provides parents with the tools and resources needed to become an advocate for their child. In turn, parents develop a care plan unique to their child's needs," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "Thank you, Utah Parent Center, for the vital role you play in improving the lives of so many community members."

The Utah Parent Center received tickets to January 18 Utah Jazz game against the Sacramento Kings, where representatives from Mountain America Credit Union and the Jazz presented a $5,000 check to Utah Parent Center.

Fans are encouraged to nominate local charitable groups that they feel go above and beyond in giving back to the community via www.utahjazz.com/passitalong. One winner is announced each month, from November through March 2020, for a total of $25,000 donated to five deserving organizations.

This season’s first two “Pass It Along” recipients were USANA Kids Eat and Operation Warm.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 870,000 members and $9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com.

About the Utah Jazz

Founded as the 18th member of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1974, and located in Salt Lake City since 1979, the Utah Jazz are committed to excellence as a team and in the community. On the court, the Jazz are the second-winningest team in the NBA over the last 30 years, having won nine division titles and two Western Conference championships along with 16 seasons of 50-plus wins, and are supported by one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. Away from the court, the Jazz are very active in the local community and have assisted a multitude of organizations and worthy causes by way of charitable donations, service and grants through Larry H. Miller Charities. The Utah Jazz also operate the Junior Jazz program, the largest and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, featuring more than 60,000 players and an additional 13,000 volunteers who take part annually across seven states. For more information on the Utah Jazz, visit www.utahjazz.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c01eb2a-84e7-471a-8ae5-dd1c4991c065

Media Contact: Tony Rasmussen 801-325-6430 trasmussen@macu.com

