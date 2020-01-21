ePac Flexible Packaging’s Boston Plant Receives SQF Certification

Safe Quality Food Certification Assures Highest Industry Standards Are Met

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Mass., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePac Flexible Packaging, the industry leader in digital printing for flexible packaging, is pleased to announce that its Boston based manufacturing facility has received the Safe Quality Food (SQF) Program Certification. ePac Boston is the first ePac plant to receive this certification, recognized worldwide by retailers, brand owners, and food service providers as a rigorous and credible food safety and quality program. All ePac locations will eventually be certified.

The SQF certification will enable ePac Boston to meet the highest possible global food safety standards while demonstrating the company’s commitment to manufacturing excellence. Recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), the SQF certification and quality standards are designed to meet industry, customer, and regulatory requirements for all sectors of the food supply chain.

As a full-service printer/converter, ePac serves local and regional consumer packaged goods companies of all sizes, in particular, small and medium-sized businesses producing snacks, confection, natural and organic foods, pet food, herbal and nutritional supplements, and more. ePac ships orders in 10-15 business days, and offers sustainable film options with low minimums with the ability to order to demand to reduce inventory and obsolescence.

According to Tim Novak, Managing Partner of ePac Boston “Since we opened last year the reception to our unique value proposition has been great. Locally based small and medium-sized brands, many focused on offering healthy food choices, can now rapidly to go market with great packaging on par with global brands. SQF certification gives our customers the confidence that their packaging supplier is every bit as concerned about food safety as they are.”

Established in 2016, ePac is the leader in short and medium run-length, quick turn pouches and roll stock for brands of all sizes. ePac is a full-service flexible packaging provider, with pre-press, digital printing that produces true high definition graphics quality, lamination, and pouch making all performed at ePac sites across the US and Europe.

To learn more about ePac, visit ePacFlexibles.com.

Attachment

Carl Joachim ePac Flexible Packaging 561-573-7992 cjoachim@epacllc.com Tim Novak ePac Boston 617-716-6513 tnovak@epacllc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.