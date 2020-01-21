High Performance Fluoropolymer (HPF) Market Insights and Projections to 2024 - Robust Growth in PV Installations Drives Demand

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Performance Fluoropolymer Market by Type (PTFE, FEP, PFA/MFA, ETFE), Form (Coating, Film & Membranes, Tubing) End-Use Industry (Industrial Processing, Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Medical), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global high-performance fluoropolymers (HPF) market size is estimated to be USD 3.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.9%. This growth is attributed to HPF's growing number of applications in various industries. Also, expansion across end-use industries is further driving the industry for HPF globally.

This report covers the HPF market and forecasts its market size until 2024. The market has been segmented based on type, form, end-use industry, and region. The report also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their positions in the market. The report also provides insights into the driving and restraining factors in the HPF market, along with opportunities and challenges across these industries.

It also includes profiles for top manufacturers in the market. The key companies profiled in this report include The Chemours Company (US), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), 3M (US), Solvay SA (Belgium), AGC (Japan), The Dongyue Group (China), Gujrat Fluorochemicals Ltd. (India), Halopolymer OJSC (Russia), Hubei Everflon polymer (China), and China Reform Culture Holdings Co. Ltd. (China).

Coatings accounted for the largest market share and are also estimated to be the fastest-growing segment



HPF possess excellent insulating properties, low surface energies, impermeability to gases, and high resistance to oils, UV radiation, chemicals, water, and corrosion. Owing to these excellent properties, HPFs, are used for architectural coatings, metallic coatings, wire & cable coatings, fibre coatings, and glass coatings, among other coating applications.



Increasing demand for coatings from various industries such as automobiles, industrial textiles, wires & cables, and industrial machinery, has created high demand for HPF's. Considering this scenario, the coatings segment is estimated to be the largest segment in the HPF market. Growth across various end-use industries of HPF's globally is the reason behind the fastest growth of HPF market in the coatings segment.



North America is the largest HPF market globally



In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share in the global HPF market. New application development, product innovation, and presence of a large number of end-use industries, such as industrial processing, transportation, and electronics & electrical, among others.



US emerged as the largest producer of oil & gas globally, which triggered the expansion across downstream process industries, which benefitted the HPF market. Also, the US and Mexico are amongst the top automotive manufacturers of HPF globally. Presence of full-fledged end-use industries is the major demand driver for HPF in North America.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global HPFS Market

4.2 HPFS Market in APAC, 2018

4.3 HPFS Market, By Type

4.4 HPFS Market, By Form

4.5 HPFS Market, By End-Use Industry

4.6 HPFS Market Share: Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Demand in the End-Use Industries

5.2.1.2 Robust Growth in PV Installations

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand in Emerging Countries of APAC

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of HPFS in Comparison to Other Conventional Materials

5.2.2.2 Environmental Sustainability

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets for Melt-Processable Fluoropolymers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Difficulty in Processing HPFS

5.2.4.2 Intense Price Competition From Chinese Manufacturers

5.2.4.3 Use of Reprocessed PTFE

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 HPFS Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 PTFE

6.2.1 Granular/Molded Powder

6.2.1.1 Granular PTFE is the Most Widely Used Form of PTFE Because of Its Low Price

6.2.2 Fine Powder

6.2.2.1 Extensive Performance Characteristics and Excellent Properties Increase the Demand for Fine Powder PTFE in Various Applications and End-Use Industries

6.2.3 Aqueous Dispersion

6.2.3.1 PTFE Aqueous Dispersion Can Be Used in Various Applications, Such as Dipping, Coating, and Spinning

6.2.4 Micronized Powder

6.2.4.1 Lower Molecular Weight Than PTFE is Boosting Micronized Powder Demand as an Additive in Various Applications

6.3 FEP

6.3.1 FEP is the Fastest-Growing Type of HPFS Because of Its Melt-Processable and Anti-Corrosion Properties

6.4 PFA/MFA

6.4.1 PFA/MFA are Resistant to High Temperature, Melting Point, and Greater Thermal Stability Because of Their Better Longevity and Flexibility Than FEP

6.5 ETFE

6.5.1 ETFE is Mainly Used as Films & Sheets, Wires & Cables, Tubes, and Coating Forms in Building & Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Chemicals, and Other Industries

6.6 Others



7 HPFS Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Coatings

7.2.1 Growing Demand for Architectural Fluoropolymer Coatings is the Key Driver of the HPFS Market, Globally

7.3 Films & Membranes

7.3.1 Increased Demand for Membranes in Water Treatment Industry Fuels the HPFS Market Growth for Films & Membranes HPFS

7.4 Tubes

7.4.1 Fluoropolymer Tubes have Versatile Applications in Various Industries, Including Medical & Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Water Treatment, and Food & Beverage

7.5 Others



8 HPFS Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Industrial Processing

8.2.1 HPFS are Used for Extensive Applications of Films, Coatings, Liners, and Components in A Wide Range of Machinery and Equipment in the Industrial Processing End-Use Industry

8.3 Chemical Processing

8.3.1 HPFS are Widely Used in the Chemical Processing Industry, Owing to Their Excellent Resistance to Chemical Attacks

8.4 Oil & Gas

8.4.1 High Consumption of Seals, Gaskets, Encapsulation, Power Cables, and Tubing in the Oil & Gas Industry Drives the HPFS Market

8.5 Power Plants

8.5.1 Significant Growth in the Power Consumption, Globally, Drives the HPFS Market in the Power Plants Segment

8.6 Water Treatment

8.6.1 Expansion Across Water Treatment Industry, Especially in APAC and the Middle East & Africa, Drives the HPFS Market in This Segment

8.7 Food Processing

8.7.1 High Chemical and Heat Resistance of HPFS Make Them A Preferred Material of Food Processing Industry

8.8 Transportation

8.8.1 Automotive

8.8.1.1 Growth in the Production of Automobiles Across APAC to Drive the HPFS Market

8.8.2 Aerospace

8.8.2.1 Growing Production of Aeroplanes Across Europe and North America to Drive the Demand for HPFS

8.9 Electrical & Electronics

8.9.1 Telecommunication

8.9.1.1 Growth in the Consumption of Wire & Cable Across Telecommunication has Increased the Demand for HPFS

8.9.2 Semiconductors

8.9.2.1 HPF Films have Increased the Demand in Semiconductor Coatings, Which Will Drive the HPFS Market

8.9.3 Electronic Components

8.9.3.1 Coating of Electronic Components to Drive the HPFS Market Demand

8.9.4 Defence Electronics

8.9.4.1 Growing Spending on Defence Projects. Globally, to Drive the HPFS Demand

8.10 Medical

8.10.1 Medical Devices

8.10.1.1 Increased Consumption of Dental Implants, Disposables, Surgical Instruments, Therapeutics, and Diagnostic Equipment to Drive the HPFS Market, Globally

8.10.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

8.10.2.1 HPFS Market Across Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology is Majorly Driven By Expansion in This Industry, Globally

8.11 Others

8.11.1 Building & Construction

8.11.2 Consumer Household



9 HPFS Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Capacity Expansion Across Oil & Gas and Chemical Industry to Drive the HPFS Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Canada has A Highly Diversified Medical Industry That is Mostly Export-Oriented and Manufactures Equipment and Supplies, Which is Boosting the Growth of the HPFS Market

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Growing Automotive Oem Manufacturing is Favorable for the HPFS Market in Mexico

9.3 APAC

9.3.1 China

9.3.1.1 The Presence of Chemical, Automotive, Medical, Food & Beverage, and Electronics Industries is the Reason for China's Dominant Position in APAC HPFS Market

9.3.2 India

9.3.2.1 PTFE Segment Dominates India's HPFS Market

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.3.1 Automotive and Chemical Industries to Drive the Hfps Market in Japan

9.3.4 South Korea

9.3.4.1 South Korea is an Export-Oriented Economy and One of the Largest HPF Consumers in APAC

9.3.5 Rest of APAC

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.1.1 Germany Accounted for the Largest Share in the European HPFS Market

9.4.2 France

9.4.2.1 High Demand for Advanced Medical Devices is Expected to Increase the Demand for HPFS in the Country

9.4.3 UK

9.4.3.1 Construction Industry to Boost the HPFS Market in the UK

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.4.1 Transportation is One of the Major End-Use Industries in Italy Expected to Drive the HPFS Market

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.5.1 Spain is Forecast to Register the Fastest Growth in the HPFS Market of Europe

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia Accounted for the Largest Market Share in the RoW HPFS Market

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.2.1 The Chemical Industry of Brazil is Expected to Grow at Twice the Rate of the Overall Industrial Growth in the Country, Which is Expected to Increase the Demand for HPFS

9.5.3 Other Countries in RoW



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Emerging Companies

10.2.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.2.5 Business Strategy Excellence

10.3 Market Ranking of Key Players, 2018

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 New Product Launch

10.4.2 Expansion

10.4.3 Acquisition



11 Company Profiles

11.1 AGC

11.2 The Chemours Company

11.3 Daikin Industries

11.4 Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL)

11.5 3M

11.6 Solvay

11.7 Dongyue Group

11.8 China Reform Culture Holdings Co. Ltd.

11.9 Hubei Everflon Polymer

11.10 Halopolymer

11.11 Other Companies

11.11.1 Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry

11.11.2 Shamrock Technologies

11.11.3 Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.11.4 Juhua Group Corporation

11.11.5 Guangzhou Lichang Fluoroplastics Co. Ltd.

11.11.6 Hindustan Fluorocarbons Limited



