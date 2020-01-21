There were 617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,901 in the last 365 days.

Global Impact Resistant Glass Industry

Impact Resistant Glass market worldwide is projected to grow by US$13. 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 5%. Polyvinyl Butyral, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Impact Resistant Glass Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798815/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.9 Billion by the year 2025, Polyvinyl Butyral will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$478.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$405.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polyvinyl Butyral will reach a market size of US$790.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.; Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc.; Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.; Central Glass Co., Ltd.; China Luoyang Float Glass Group Co., Ltd.; CSG Holding Co. Ltd.; Euroglas GmbH; Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd; Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.; Guardian Industries Corporation; Gulf Glass Industries; Jinjing Group; Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.; Qingdao Kangdeli Industrial & Trading Co., Ltd.; Saint-Gobain Group; Sangalli Group; Scheuten Glas Nederland BV; SCHOTT AG; Sisecam Group; Syracuse Glass Company; Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation; Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions, LLC; Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V.; Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798815/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Impact Resistant Glass Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Impact Resistant Glass Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Impact Resistant Glass Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Construction & Infrastructure (End-Use) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 5: Construction & Infrastructure (End-Use) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Construction & Infrastructure (End-Use) Distribution
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 8: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 9: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Polyvinyl Butyral (Interlayer) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Polyvinyl Butyral (Interlayer) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Polyvinyl Butyral (Interlayer) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Ionoplast Polymer (Interlayer) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Ionoplast Polymer (Interlayer) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Ionoplast Polymer (Interlayer) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Interlayer) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Interlayer) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Interlayer) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 22: Other Interlayers (Interlayer) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Other Interlayers (Interlayer) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Other Interlayers (Interlayer) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Impact Resistant Glass Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Table 25: United States Impact Resistant Glass Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Impact Resistant Glass Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Impact Resistant Glass Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Impact Resistant Glass Market in the United States by
Interlayer: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Impact Resistant Glass Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Canadian Impact Resistant Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market
Review by Interlayer in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Interlayer for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Impact
Resistant Glass in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Impact Resistant Glass Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Market for Impact Resistant Glass: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Interlayer
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayer for the Period
2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis
by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Impact Resistant Glass in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Impact Resistant Glass Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Chinese Impact Resistant Glass Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Interlayer for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Impact Resistant Glass Market by Interlayer:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Impact Resistant Glass Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Impact Resistant Glass Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Impact Resistant Glass Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 53: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Impact Resistant Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2018-2025
Table 56: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Europe in US$
Million by Interlayer: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Impact Resistant Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Impact Resistant Glass Market in France by
Interlayer: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis
by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Impact Resistant Glass Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayer
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown
by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Demand for Impact Resistant Glass in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Impact Resistant Glass Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Italian Impact Resistant Glass Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Interlayer for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Impact Resistant Glass Market by Interlayer:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Impact Resistant Glass in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Impact Resistant Glass Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Impact Resistant Glass:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Interlayer for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Impact Resistant Glass Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayer for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Analysis by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Impact Resistant Glass Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Spanish Impact Resistant Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market Review
by Interlayer in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Interlayer for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Impact Resistant Glass Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Impact Resistant Glass Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Impact Resistant Glass Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Russia by
Interlayer: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown
by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Impact Resistant Glass Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 95: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Impact Resistant Glass Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2018-2025
Table 98: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Interlayer: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Impact Resistant Glass Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Impact Resistant Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 106: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Asia-Pacific by
Interlayer: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Analysis by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Impact Resistant Glass Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayer
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Impact Resistant Glass Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Impact Resistant Glass Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Indian Impact Resistant Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market Review
by Interlayer in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Impact Resistant Glass Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Interlayer for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Impact Resistant Glass Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 123: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Impact Resistant Glass Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayer
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2009-2017
Table 126: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Impact Resistant Glass in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Impact Resistant Glass Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 129: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Impact Resistant
Glass: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Interlayer for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Interlayer for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Impact Resistant Glass Market
Share Analysis by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Impact Resistant Glass Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 134: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Impact Resistant Glass Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Impact Resistant Glass in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Impact Resistant Glass Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Latin American Impact Resistant Glass Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Interlayer for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Impact Resistant Glass Market by
Interlayer: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Impact Resistant Glass Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 143: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Impact Resistant Glass Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2018-2025
Table 146: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Interlayer: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Impact Resistant Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 151: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Brazil by
Interlayer: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Analysis by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Impact Resistant Glass Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayer
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Impact Resistant Glass Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Impact Resistant Glass Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Impact Resistant Glass Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2018 to
2025
Table 164: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Rest of Latin
America by Interlayer: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Impact Resistant Glass Market
Share Breakdown by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Impact Resistant Glass Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 167: Impact Resistant Glass Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Impact Resistant Glass Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 170: Impact Resistant Glass Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Impact Resistant Glass Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2018 to
2025
Table 173: The Middle East Impact Resistant Glass Historic
Market by Interlayer in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Impact Resistant Glass Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Interlayer for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Impact
Resistant Glass in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Iranian Impact Resistant Glass Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 177: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Market for Impact Resistant Glass: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Interlayer
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayer for the Period
2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis
by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Impact Resistant Glass Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 182: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli Impact Resistant Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2018-2025
Table 185: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Israel in US$
Million by Interlayer: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Impact Resistant Glass in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Impact Resistant Glass Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Impact Resistant Glass Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Interlayer for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Impact Resistant Glass Market by
Interlayer: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Impact Resistant Glass Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Impact Resistant Glass Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Impact Resistant Glass Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Interlayer for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Impact Resistant Glass Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2009-2017
Table 198: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Impact Resistant Glass Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Interlayer for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Impact Resistant Glass Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Impact Resistant Glass Market
Share Breakdown by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African Impact Resistant Glass Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Impact Resistant Glass Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Impact Resistant Glass Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Africa by
Interlayer: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

ASAHI GLASS
CSG HOLDING
CARDINAL GLASS INDUSTRIES
CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V.
CENTRAL GLASS
CHINA LUOYANG FLOAT GLASS GROUP
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA
EUROGLAS GMBH
FUSO GLASS INDIA PVT.
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP
GUARDIAN INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
GULF GLASS INDUSTRIES
JINJING GROUP
NIPPON SHEET GLASS
QINGDAO KANGDELI INDUSTRIAL & TRADING CO., LTD.
SCHOTT AG
SANGALLI GROUP
SCHEUTEN GLAS
SYRACUSE GLASS COMPANY
TAIWAN GLASS INDUSTRY CORPORATION
TRULITE GLASS & ALUMINUM SOLUTIONS
VITRO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS
SISECAM GROUP

V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798815/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.