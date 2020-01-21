Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Industry
In Vitro Toxicology Testing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 3%. Assays, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798821/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.1 Billion by the year 2025, Assays will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$123.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$107 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Assays will reach a market size of US$192.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$955.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Catalent, Inc.; Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.; Covance, Inc.; Cyprotex PLC; Eurofins Scientific SE; GE Healthcare; Gentronix Ltd.; MB Research Laboratories; Merck KgaA; Promega Corporation; Qiagen NV; SGS SA; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798821/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
In Vitro Toxicology Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Assays (Products) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Assays (Products) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Assays (Products) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Services (Products) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Services (Products) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Services (Products) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Reagents & Labware (Products) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Reagents & Labware (Products) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Reagents & Labware (Products) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Cell Culture Technologies (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Cell Culture Technologies (Technology) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Cell Culture Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: High-Throughput Technologies (Technology) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: High-Throughput Technologies (Technology) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: High-Throughput Technologies (Technology) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Cellular Imaging Technologies (Technology) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Cellular Imaging Technologies (Technology) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Cellular Imaging Technologies (Technology) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 22: Toxicogenomics (Technology) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Toxicogenomics (Technology) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Toxicogenomics (Technology) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 25: United States In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Products: 2018 to
2025
Table 26: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the United
States by Products: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 27: United States In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Share Breakdown by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million in
the United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 29: United States In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 30: United States In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market
Review by Products in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Products for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 34: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis in Canada
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 35: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2009-2017
Table 36: Canadian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for In Vitro Toxicology Testing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Products for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Products for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Analysis by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for In Vitro
Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 41: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Japan in US$
Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Products for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Products: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market by
Products: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 46: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 47: Chinese In Vitro Toxicology Testing Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 48: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2018-2025
Table 53: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Europe in US$
Million by Products: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 56: European In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 57: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in France by
Products: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: French In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Products: 2009-2017
Table 60: French In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Analysis by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: French In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 62: French In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 63: French In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Products
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Products: 2009-2017
Table 66: German In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: German In Vitro Toxicology Testing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 68: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Germany: A
Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: German In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Products for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Products: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market by
Products: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 73: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 74: Italian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 75: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for In Vitro Toxicology
Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Products for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Products for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Share Analysis by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for In
Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 80: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market
Review by Products in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 84: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Products for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 85: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis in Spain
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 86: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Spain: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Spanish In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Products: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Russia by
Products: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million in
Russia by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 92: Russian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2018-2025
Table 95: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Products: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Share Breakdown by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 98: Rest of Europe In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 99: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 101: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Asia-Pacific
by Products: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Products: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Share Analysis by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Products for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Products: 2009-2017
Table 111: Australian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Australian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 113: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Australia: A
Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market
Review by Products in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Products for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 118: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis in India
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 119: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in India:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2009-2017
Table 120: Indian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Products for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Products: 2009-2017
Table 123: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 126: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for In Vitro Toxicology
Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Products for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Products for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Market Share Analysis by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 131: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 134: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 136: Latin American In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Products for the Period
2018-2025
Table 137: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Products: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
by Products: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 139: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 140: Latin American In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 141: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Latin America
: Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2018-2025
Table 143: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Products: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 146: Argentinean In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 147: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Argentina:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Brazil by
Products: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Products: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Analysis by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Brazilian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Products
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Products: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Mexican In Vitro Toxicology Testing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 158: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Mexico: A
Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Products:
2018 to 2025
Table 161: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of Latin
America by Products: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Market Share Breakdown by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million in
Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 164: Rest of Latin America In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 167: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2018 to
2025
Table 170: The Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic
Market by Products in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Products for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 173: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the Middle
East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for In Vitro Toxicology Testing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Products for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Products for the Period
2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Analysis by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for In Vitro
Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 179: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Iran in US$
Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Products: 2018-2025
Table 182: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Israel in US$
Million by Products: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 185: Israeli In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 186: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Israel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Products for the Period
2018-2025
Table 188: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Products: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market by
Products: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 190: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 191: Saudi Arabian In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 192: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Saudi Arabia:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Products for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Products: 2009-2017
Table 195: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Products: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 196: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 198: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Products for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Products: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Market Share Breakdown by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Rest of Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 203: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Rest of Middle
East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East In Vitro Toxicology Testing
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Products: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in Africa by
Products: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: African In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Products: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market in US$ Million in
Africa by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 209: African In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 210: African In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES
CATALENT
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL
COVANCE
CYPROTEX PLC
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
GENTRONIX
MB RESEARCH LABORATORIES
MERCK KGAA
PROMEGA CORPORATION
QIAGEN NV
SGS SA
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798821/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.