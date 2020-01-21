Pfister Debuts Inspired, Sophisticated Collections at KBIS 2020

Leading Brand Delivers Unsurpassed Stylish Kitchen & Bath Accessories, New Designs and Concepts

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pfister , an industry leader in thoughtful, architectural design styles for every taste, is sharing innovative fixtures and products steeped in practical luxury and sophisticated design at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS 2020) , booth #N1973. The company is known for stylish and elegant, feature-packed pieces for the kitchen and bath including conceptual designs, bestselling product lines, and state-of-the-art integrated technologies.



“We are proud to maintain our position at the forefront of inspired style and functional luxury,” said Danyel Tiefenbacher, Pfister brand manager. “Visitors to our booth are invited to explore the juxtaposition of elegance and engineering, captivating design and careful construction. Pfister has been an industry innovator for more than 100 years and we invite show attendees to discover the breadth of our offerings for different applications, styles, and budgets.”

Pfister’s designers are constantly on the lookout for inspiration in fashion, nature, architecture, and other areas of design. They apply their creativity and passion to each new product that is presented with care to the audience including the latest faucets, tub fillers and shower columns debuting at KBIS 2020.

Chef This Out!

Users can bring out their inner chef with Neera™ , a soft, clean, semi-professional, culinary-style faucet. Neera’s transitional lines look beautiful in repose while the culinary pull-down option hints at contemporary flair. Boasting features that will appeal to both chefs and foodies alike, Neera flaunts a three-function spray head, forward-only handle design, and easy wipe clean nozzles. Also available in a standard pull-down option, Neera is available now in showrooms across the U.S. in polished chrome, stainless steel, matte black, and brushed gold.

Make Life Easier

The first-of-its-kind pull-down kitchen faucet with Pfister’s patented and versatile Top Pfit™ Technology, Miri™ makes installation faster and more convenient with an above-the-deck solution. Users can almost eliminate the discomfort and hard work of a traditional installation by simply inserting the faucet body through the top of the deck and using the included Top Pfit tool to tighten the bracket below the deck. The Spot Defense™ brushed nickel finish prevents the daily buildup of water spots and fingerprints, ensuring a clean, smooth look. Miri is available exclusively online at Amazon, Wayfair, and HomeDepot.com.

KBIS booth visitors can get up close and personal with Miri during Pfister’s in-booth Top Pfit Challenge game. The company invites volunteers to compete in a timed installation of the faucet. The winner of each round will receive a prize and the fastest daily contestant will be able to select one of the following: one (1) Pfister item of their choice from the Pfister catalog or a $250 Visa gift card.

Exploring New Concepts & Styles

Pfister introduces two new kitchen concept designs, LEEN™ and X-Tend™. Both feature a slimline, pull-out kitchen faucet with minimalist design and mass appeal.

LEEN’s sleek profile is a design evolution inspired by the growing trend of culinary faucets. Echoing the properties of steel, concrete, and glass, the ergonomic LEEN features clean lines. The exposed hose gives immediate access to 10” of hose length. It can easily be pulled out and extended to a full 33” for easy filling of pots or cleaning even large sinks. A magnetic docking system and side-mounted spray button makes LEEN easy and comfortable to use.

The contemporary concept pull-out faucet X-Tend is a statement piece with its combination of graceful lines, bold stature, and angles and facets inspired by bicycle frames and architectural lighting and furniture design. The faucet’s extended spout height enables easy clearance of kitchenware, while the lowered aerator height reduces splashing. The spray head unlocks effortlessly and easily retracts to the base for convenient one-handed operation.

Additional Inaugural Displays

Pfister’s showroom is further expanding its range of bath and kitchen fixtures by introducing Neera’s more traditional sister, Jolene. The Jolene is an on-trend, pull-down kitchen faucet available in polished chrome, stainless steel, matte black or brushed gold. In addition, Pfister highlights the all-brass Tenet Shower Column in its carefully curated Tenet Collection, an 88-piece showcase of thoughtful design. Beautiful in its simplicity, it suits any modern design aesthetic. Upgrade the shower without breaking any tile or replacing valves or trim. The Tenet Shower Column is available exclusively in the U.S. at Ferguson Showrooms in brushed gold, brushed nickel, polished chrome, and matte black.

To learn more about Pfister and its portfolio of styles and finishes, please visit http://www.pfisterfaucets.com/ .

About Pfister

Pfister is part of Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI), a major manufacturer and supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware and faucets with a portfolio of renowned brands, including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, and EZSET®. HHI is a leader in its key markets with #1 positions in U.S. residential locksets (Kwikset), Canada residential locksets (Weiser), U.S. luxury locksets (Baldwin), and U.S. builders’ hardware (National Hardware), and #3 in U.S. retail plumbing (Pfister). Headquartered in Orange County, California, HHI has a global sales force and operates manufacturing and distribution facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Asia.



HHI is a division of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Spectrum Brands is a global, diversified consumer products company and a leading supplier of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware and faucets, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, and auto care products. Spectrum Brands employs approximately 15,500 employees worldwide and sells to the top 25 global retailers with products in more than one million stores.

