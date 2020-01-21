Is It a Cold or the Flu?

The flu almost always brings a fever, according to Exergen

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass. , Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), influenza-like illness activity is now widespread in 48 states, making this the worst flu season since 2003. From 2010 to 2019, the annual death rate from the flu has increased from approximately 12,000 deaths per year in 2011-2012 to 61,000 in 2018-2019.



As cold and flu season continues, Exergen Corporation, maker of the TemporalScanner thermometer, is educating people on how to tell the difference between a cold and the flu. While cold and flu symptoms are typically the same – sore throat, runny nose, fatigue – only the flu is accompanied by a fever.

“Since fever is really the only way to detect the flu, it’s important to have a reliable thermometer on hand that will give you a fast and accurate reading,” said Francesco Pompei, Ph.D., CEO of Exergen Corporation. “While flu vaccination is recommended by the CDC, it is not 100 percent effective – often less than 50 percent – so vigilance is important even if you have received a flu vaccine.”

The CDC advises those with concerns to contact their physician before going to the ER or hospital. This may protect someone who doesn’t have the flu and prevent the spread from those who do. It is important to monitor for symptoms, especially fever, on an ongoing basis.

For information on what to do if cold and flu symptoms arise, visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/treatment/takingcare.htm . Exergen has created an educational video on how to take your temperature correctly, which can be viewed by visiting www.exergen.com .

ABOUT EXERGEN CORPORATION

Exergen manufactures and markets two series of the TemporalScanner thermometer: a professional version for hospitals and clinics, and a consumer version sold in major retailers nationwide. More than two billion temperatures are taken each year with TemporalScanners. Used in thousands of hospitals and clinics across the country as well as in millions of homes, TemporalScanners are the #1 preference of pediatricians, #1 preference of nurses and #1 selling retail thermometer. The Exergen TemporalScanner's accuracy is supported by more than 80 peer-reviewed published studies covering all ages from preterm infants to geriatrics and all care areas from hospitals to homes. For additional information, visit www.exergen.com .

Contact: Sarah Ciuba

Rosica Communications

sarah@rosica.com

P: 201.843.5600

F: 201.957.7163

2-14 Fair Lawn Avenue

Fair Lawn, New Jersey 07410

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80f188a8-8145-405d-bfea-f301e1bb511b





Make sure your child doesn't have a fever To make sure your child- or anyone- does not have the flu, take their temperature to make sure they do not have a fever.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.