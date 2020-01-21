Global Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Industry
Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 7%. Spiral Freezer, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798827/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.5 Billion by the year 2025, Spiral Freezer will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$268.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$229.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Spiral Freezer will reach a market size of US$386.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Air Liquide SA; Air Products And Chemicals, Inc.; Cryogenic Systems Equipment; GEA Group AG; JBT Corporation; Linde AG; Marel; Messer Group GmbH; Octofrost Group; PATKOL Plc.; Scanico A/S; Starfrost
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798827/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
IQF: The Future of Food Preservation
Rising Consumer Awareness Fuels Demand for IQF Fruits and
Vegetables
Increasing Demand for Herbs Spurring the Use of IQF Technology
Cryoline CW (CRYOWAVE) and OctoFrost? IQF - Advancements in IQF
Technology
Global Competitor Market Shares
Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Spiral Freezer (Equipment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Spiral Freezer (Equipment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Spiral Freezer (Equipment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Tunnel Freezer (Equipment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Tunnel Freezer (Equipment) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Tunnel Freezer (Equipment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Box Freezer (Equipment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Box Freezer (Equipment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Box Freezer (Equipment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Equipment (Equipment) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Equipment (Equipment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Equipment (Equipment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Pre-processing (Processing Stages) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Pre-processing (Processing Stages) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Pre-processing (Processing Stages) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Freezing (Processing Stages) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Freezing (Processing Stages) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Freezing (Processing Stages) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Packaging (Processing Stages) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Packaging (Processing Stages) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Packaging (Processing Stages) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Mechanical (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Mechanical (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Mechanical (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Cryogenic (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Cryogenic (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Cryogenic (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to
2025
Table 32: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in the United
States by Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 33: United States Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Processing Stages:
2018 to 2025
Table 35: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in the United
States by Processing Stages: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Share Breakdown by Processing Stages: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in US$ Million
in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 38: United States Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to
2025
Table 41: Canadian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic
Market Review by Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Processing Stages:
2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic
Market Review by Processing Stages in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Processing Stages for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Analysis in
Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 47: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Individual Quick Freezing (IQF):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share
Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Market for Individual Quick Freezing (IQF):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Processing Stages for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Processing Stages for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share
Analysis by Processing Stages: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Individual
Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 56: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Japan in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market by
Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 61: Chinese Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Processing Stages for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Processing Stages:
2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market by
Processing Stages: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 64: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 65: Chinese Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 66: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 67: European Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 68: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018-2025
Table 71: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: European Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Processing Stages:
2018-2025
Table 74: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Processing Stages: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share
Breakdown by Processing Stages: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 77: European Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 78: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
FRANCE
Table 79: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in France by
Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: French Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share
Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in France by
Processing Stages: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: French Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Processing Stages: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share
Analysis by Processing Stages: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: French Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 86: French Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 88: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 90: German Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Processing Stages for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Processing Stages: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share
Breakdown by Processing Stages: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: German Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 95: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Germany: A
Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 96: German Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 97: Italian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market by
Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 100: Italian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Processing Stages for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Processing Stages:
2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market by
Processing Stages: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 103: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 104: Italian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 105: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Individual Quick Freezing
(IQF): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Market Share Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Individual Quick Freezing
(IQF): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Processing Stages for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Processing
Stages for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Market Share Analysis by Processing Stages: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 113: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 114: United Kingdom Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 115: Spanish Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to
2025
Table 116: Spanish Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic
Market Review by Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 118: Spanish Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Processing Stages:
2018 to 2025
Table 119: Spanish Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic
Market Review by Processing Stages in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Processing Stages for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Analysis in
Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 122: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Spain:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2009-2017
Table 123: Spanish Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 124: Russian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to
2025
Table 125: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Russia by
Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 126: Russian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Russian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Processing Stages:
2018 to 2025
Table 128: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Russia by
Processing Stages: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 129: Russian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share
Breakdown by Processing Stages: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in US$
Million in Russia by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 131: Russian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 132: Russian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment:
2018-2025
Table 134: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Equipment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Market Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Europe Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Processing
Stages: 2018-2025
Table 137: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Processing Stages: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Market Share Breakdown by Processing Stages: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 139: Rest of Europe Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 140: Rest of Europe Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 141: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009,
2019, and 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 143: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Share Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Processing Stages: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Processing Stages:
2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Share Analysis by Processing Stages: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Asia-Pacific Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 154: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Australian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 156: Australian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Processing Stages for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Australian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Processing Stages: 2009-2017
Table 159: Australian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Share Breakdown by Processing Stages: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Australian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 161: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Australia:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 162: Australian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 163: Indian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to
2025
Table 164: Indian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic
Market Review by Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 166: Indian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Processing Stages:
2018 to 2025
Table 167: Indian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic
Market Review by Processing Stages in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Processing Stages for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Analysis in
India in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 170: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in India:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2009-2017
Table 171: Indian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 172: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: South Korean Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 174: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Processing Stages for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Processing Stages:
2009-2017
Table 177: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Processing Stages: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 178: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 180: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Individual Quick
Freezing (IQF): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Equipment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Market Share Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Individual Quick
Freezing (IQF): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Processing Stages for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Processing Stages for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Market Share Analysis by Processing Stages: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 188: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 190: Latin American Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 191: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Latin American Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 193: Latin American Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Equipment:
2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Market by Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 196: Latin American Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Processing Stages for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Processing Stages:
2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Market by Processing Stages: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 200: Latin American Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 201: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Latin
America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 202: Argentinean Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018-2025
Table 203: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 204: Argentinean Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Argentinean Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Processing Stages:
2018-2025
Table 206: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Processing Stages: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Argentinean Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Share Breakdown by Processing Stages: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Argentinean Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 209: Argentinean Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 210: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Argentina:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
BRAZIL
Table 211: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Brazil by
Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Brazilian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 213: Brazilian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Share Analysis by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Brazil by
Processing Stages: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Brazilian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Processing Stages: 2009-2017
Table 216: Brazilian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Share Analysis by Processing Stages: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Brazilian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 218: Brazilian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 219: Brazilian Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 220: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 221: Mexican Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 222: Mexican Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share
Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Processing Stages for the Period 2018-2025
Table 224: Mexican Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Processing Stages: 2009-2017
Table 225: Mexican Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share
Breakdown by Processing Stages: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Mexican Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 227: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Mexico: A
Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 228: Mexican Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Individual Quick Freezing
(IQF) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 230: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Rest of
Latin America by Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Individual Quick Freezing
(IQF) Market Share Breakdown by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Individual Quick Freezing
(IQF) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Processing Stages: 2018 to 2025
Table 233: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in Rest of
Latin America by Processing Stages: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Individual Quick Freezing
(IQF) Market Share Breakdown by Processing Stages: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 235: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in US$
Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 236: Rest of Latin America Individual Quick Freezing
(IQF) Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Individual Quick Freezing
(IQF) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 238: The Middle East Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 239: Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 240: The Middle East Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 241: The Middle East Individual Quick Freezing (IQF)
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798827/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.