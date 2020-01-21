MaisonBrison Communications Opens Toronto Office with Senior Hire

Chris Makuch added to team to lead firm expansion in Ontario and Western Canada

Mr. Makuch is a veteran executive with over 20 years experience in corporate governance, shareholder identification and shareholder engagement strategies

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaisonBrison Communications Inc. (“MB”) today announced the appointment of investor relations veteran Chris Makuch as Vice President, effective January 6th 2020.

Mr. Makuch has over 20 years of experience in corporate governance, shareholder identification and shareholder engagement strategies. He is a past Board member of CIRI Ontario, is a frequent speaker / contributor on corporate governance, shareholder rights and proxy voting issues and is a published author on the subject.

Mr. Makuch will be based out of MaisonBrison’s recently established Toronto office.

“I am very pleased that Chris has joined our team. His proven expertise adds to our capabilities in advisory services in corporate governance matters and shareholder activism, increasingly relevant issues in Canadian financial markets. The addition of Chris to spearhead our newly opened Toronto office will further enable us to expand our service offering beyond Quebec, where MaisonBrison has earned an enviable reputation for decades of investor relations advisory among small- and mid-cap companies,” stated MaisonBrison President, Pierre Boucher.

“MaisonBrison has obtained its market leader position in Quebec for investor relations advisory services, due to the consistent quality of its offering and experience of its advisors. Throughout our 37-year history we have serviced a growing number of global companies. The Toronto office with Chris’ addition further enhances our offering and our opportunity for expansion throughout Canada,” commented Rick Leckner, Founder.

MaisonBrison Profile

MaisonBrison is a leading Canadian investor relations advisory and strategic communications firm with operations and clients in Montreal and Toronto. Our client base consists of small and medium cap companies publicly listed in Canadian financial markets and on NASDAQ.

Our team is composed of former sell-side equity analysts and former heads of investor relations with a combined 90 years of work experience, which brings to clients a deep understanding of business and financial operations, strategy and capital markets intelligence.

Contact Information:

Pierre Boucher, CPA, CMA

President

MaisonBrison Communications

514-731-0000

www.maisonbrison.com



