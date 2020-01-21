$44B Command & Control Systems Market Outlook & Opportunity Assessment, 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Command and Control Systems Market by Application (Government & Defense, and Commercial), Solution (Hardware, Software, Services), Platform (Land, Airborne, Maritime, and Space), Installation Type, Installation Base, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global command and control systems market size is projected to grow from USD 33 billion in 2019 to USD 43.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2025.



This study covers the command and control systems market across various segments and sub-segments. It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on application, platform, solution, installation type, installation base, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Major players operating in the command and control systems market are Raytheon Company (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), The Boeing Company (US), L3Harris (US), Saab AB (Sweden), and Thales Group (France), among others.



Wide adoption of cloud computing and data storage solutions for C2, increased use of AI, among others, are expected to fuel the growth of the command and control systems market across the globe.



Some of the factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the command and control systems industry are modernizing existing military infrastructure, the need for situational awareness to drive operations, and increased use of battle management systems, among others. However, the high cost for the development and maintenance of command and control systems and subsystems are restraining the market growth.



The new installation segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising demand for full command and control systems.



Based on the installation type, the new installation segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the addition of new troops, vehicles, aircraft, ships, among others. The new installation of command and control systems, especially in the airborne platform, is driving the market. For example, in December 2019, the Australian Department of Defense (DoD) awarded Boeing Defence Australia a contract worth USD 119 million for the development of an air battlespace management capability system for the Royal Australian Air Force Base. Additionally, new command and control systems for dismounted soldiers are also driving the command and control systems market.



The software segment is expected to lead the command and control systems industry in 2019.



Based on the solution, the software segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the command and control systems market in 2019. Software development for Physical Security Information Management (PSIM), signaling & traffic management, infrastructure safety & security management, and military situational awareness are driving the market for command and control systems. Additionally, the development of cloud-based software platforms for advanced command and control is also driving the market. Cloud-based applications allow command centers to download and upload volumes of data at a high-speed. Cloud computing enables quick analysis of the data to gain insights.



The commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on the application, the commercial segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The use of command and control systems for ensuring the safety of industrial facilities, transportation, and critical infrastructure are some of the main drivers for the command and control systems market. Additionally, the development of smart cities is also fueling the growth of this market. The rise in global air traffic has also contributed to the increase in the number of command and control systems for transportation.



North America is estimated to account for the majority of the global command and control systems market share in 2019.



North America is expected to lead the command and control systems market in 2019. The market in the region is highly competitive, owing to the presence of a large number of system integrators, software developers, Original Component Manufacturers (OCMs) such as Raytheon Company (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), L3Harris (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and Collins Aerospace (US), among others. Increase in investment into space-based command and control, cloud-based command and control, use of artificial intelligence and modernization of dismounted soldiers to include rugged smart-wear technology, among others, are major factors contributing to the growth of the command and control systems market in North America during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Command and Control System Market

4.2 Command and Control System Market in Government & Defense, By Subapplication

4.3 Command and Control System Market in Military, By Subapplication

4.4 Command and Control System Market in Homeland Security & Cyber Protection, By Subapplication

4.5 Command and Control System Market in Commercial, By Subapplication

4.6 Command and Control System Market, By Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need for Enhanced Integrated Situational Awareness (SA) to Support Decision Making

5.2.1.2 Increasing Need for Interoperability Between Security Devices/Technologies

5.2.1.3 Modernization of Existing Military Infrastructure

5.2.1.4 Use of Space-Based Command and Control Infrastructure for Enhanced Connectivity and Mission Support

5.2.1.5 Increased Use of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and IoT to Assist Decision Making

5.2.1.6 Cloud Computing and Data Storage Solutions for C2

5.2.1.7 Increased Development of Smart Cities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Development and Maintenance Costs

5.2.2.2 Threats From Cyberattacks

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Demand for Integrated Command and Control Systems in Transportation, Healthcare, and Law Enforcement Sectors

5.2.3.2 Integration of Satellite-Based Geospatial Analytical Tools With C2 Systems

5.2.3.3 Integration of Electronic Warfare (EW) Protection Systems in C2 Systems

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Challenges in Data Storage and Analysis

5.2.4.2 Asymmetrical Warfare

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Emerging Trends

6.2.1 Technology Integration and Product Enhancement

6.2.2 Big Data and Artificial Intelligence in Command and Control Systems

6.2.3 Tactical Cloud Applications

6.2.4 Open Architecture C2 Systems

6.2.5 C2 Systems for All Echelons

6.2.6 Geographic Information System (GIS) Based C2 Systems

6.3 Innovations & Patent Registrations

7 Command and Control System Market, By Installation Base

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fixed Command Centers

7.3 Deployable Command Centers

7.3.1 Mobile Land Command Centers

7.3.2 Mobile Airborne Command Centers

8 Command and Control System Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Government & Defense

8.2.1 Military

8.2.1.1 Battle Management

8.2.1.1.1 Increasing Use of Battle Management Systems for Real-Time Information Sharing is Driving the Market

8.2.1.2 Air and Missile Defense

8.2.1.2.1 Need for Early Warning Systems to Counter Aerial Threats is Driving the Market

8.2.1.3 Nuclear Defense

8.2.1.3.1 Upgradation and Modernization of Nuclear Command and Control Systems are Driving the Market

8.2.1.4 Combat Management

8.2.1.4.1 Modernization of Combat Management Systems is Driving the Market

8.2.1.5 Artillery Control

8.2.1.5.1 Need for A Centralized Structure for Artillery Control is Driving the Market

8.2.1.6 Space Asset Management

8.2.1.6.1 Need for Space Asset Management Control Satellites for Various Missions is Driving the Market

8.2.1.7 Defense Cybersecurity

8.2.1.7.1 Need for Robust Cybersecurity Solutions to Protect the Increasing Electronics Systems and Wearables Used By Soldiers is Driving the Market

8.2.1.8 Unmanned Control

8.2.1.8.1 Increasing Use of Uavs in Surveillance and Intelligence Gathering Applications is Driving the Unmanned Control Segment

8.2.2 Homeland Security & Cyber Protection

8.2.2.1 Disaster Management and First Responders

8.2.2.1.1 Use of Disaster Management Systems for Dispatching First Responders and Giving Instructions is Driving the Market

8.2.2.2 Public Safety & Law Enforcement

8.2.2.2.1 Public Safety & Law Enforcement Increasing Demand for Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Systems is Driving the Market

8.2.2.2.1.1 Integrated Command and Control Centers

8.2.2.2.1.2 Public Transport Command and Control Centers

8.2.2.2.1.3 Utilities Command and Control Centers

8.2.2.3 Government Critical Infrastructure Security

8.2.2.3.1 Need to Protect Critical Infrastructures Such as Metros and Railways is Driving the Market

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Industrial

8.3.1.1 Industrial Uses of Command and Control Systems Include Security Management of Various Manufacturing Facilities

8.3.2 Critical Infrastructure

8.3.2.1 Various Command & and Control Systems are Used for the Security Management of Critical Infrastructure

8.3.3 Transportation

8.3.3.1 Air Traffic Management

8.3.3.1.1 Increase in Passenger Traffic is Driving the Market of Air Traffic Management

8.3.3.2 Vessel Tracking Management

8.3.3.2.1 Increase in Commercial Shipping has Led to Investment in Vessel Tracking Systems

8.3.3.3 Metro and Rail Control Room Solutions

8.3.3.3.1 Metro Expansions in Various Countries are Driving the Market

8.3.4 Smart City Command Center

8.3.4.1 Increase in Investment in Smart Cities is Driving the Market

8.3.5 Ground Control Station for Space

8.3.5.1 Increase in Use of Constellations of Satellites for Missions is Driving the Demand for Ground Control Stations for Space

8.3.6 Others

9 Command and Control System Market, By Platform

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Land

9.2.1 Headquarters & Command Centers

9.2.1.1 Battalion Level Need for Situational-Awareness and Battlefield Management is Driving the Adoption of C2 Systems in Headquarters & Command Centers

9.2.1.1.1 Battalion Level

9.2.1.1.2 Platoon Level

9.2.1.1.3 Dismounted Soldiers

9.2.1.1.4 Joint Force

9.2.2 Vehicular

9.2.2.1 Increasing Use of Multi-Mission Vehicles for Reconnaissance and Target Acquisition is Driving the Vehicular Market

9.2.3 Commercial Installations

9.2.3.1 Increase in Global Automation and Remote Piloting has Driven the Demand for Centralized C2 Centers

9.3 Maritime

9.3.1 Ship-Based

9.3.1.1 Development of New Ships and Upgradation of Existing C2 Systems on Ships are Driving the Market

9.3.2 Coastal Security & Vessel Traffic Management

9.3.2.1 Use of Command and Control Systems in Vessel Traffic Management to Enable Efficient Maritime Operations is Driving the Market

9.3.2.1.1 Global Maritime Situational Awareness

9.3.2.1.2 Anti-Piracy

9.4 Airborne

9.4.1 Manned

9.4.1.1 Use of Manned Aircraft for Surveillance Activities is Driving the Market

9.4.2 Unmanned

9.4.2.1 Requirement of Control Centers to Operate Uavs to Gain Tactical Advantages are Driving the Market

9.5 Space

9.5.1 Satellite Operation Centers

9.5.1.1 Increased Use of Earth-Observation Satellites for Command and Control is Driving the Market

10 Command and Control System Market, By Solution

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hardware

10.2.1 IT Infrastructure

10.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Handheld Devices for Dismounted Soldiers is Driving the IT Infrastructure Segment

10.2.2 Communication Systems & Datalinks

10.2.2.1 Communication Systems and Datalink Systems Enhance the Interception and Processing Capabilities of Electronic Transmission and Assist Military Commanders Operations

10.2.3 Peripherals

10.2.3.1 Need for Rugged Computers for Increased Situational Awareness and Co-Ordination Among Commanders is Driving the Market for Peripherals

10.3 Software

10.3.1 Infrastructure Safety & Security Management

10.3.1.1 Increasing Use of Satellite-Based Systems and Artificial Intelligence to Monitor Critical Infrastructure is Driving the Market

10.3.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM)

10.3.2.1 Deployment of Cost-Effective Wireless Ip Based Solutions is Driving the Market

10.3.3 Signaling & Traffic Management

10.3.3.1 Use of Self-Adaptive Traffic Signal Control Systems in Smart Cities and Developed Countries is Driving the Market

10.3.4 Military Situational Awareness

10.3.4.1 Increasing Use of the Airborne Platform for Military Situational Awareness is Driving the Market

10.4 Services

10.4.1 System Integration & Engineering

10.4.1.1 Ongoing Upgrades to the C2 Systems of Countries are Driving the Market

10.4.2 Simulation & Training

10.4.2.1 Increased Use of Ar and Vr for Simulation & Training of Militaries is Expected to Drive the Market

10.4.3 Logistics & Maintenance

10.4.3.1 Constant Need for Maintenance and Replacement of Hardware Parts is Driving the Market

11 Command and Control System Market, By Installation Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 New Installation

11.2.1 Deployment of Advanced Command and Control Systems Across Commercial and Military Applications is Driving the Market

11.3 Upgradation

11.3.1 Constant Upgrades Need to Be Made to Keep Systems Up-To-Date and Resilient to Threats

12 Regional Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.6 South America

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Major Players, 2019

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.4.1 Visionary Leaders

13.4.2 Innovators

13.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.4.4 Emerging Companies

13.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.6 Business Strategy Excellence

13.7 Competitive Scenario

13.7.1 New Product Launches

13.7.2 Contracts

13.7.3 Expansions & Acquisitions

13.7.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Collaborations

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation

14.2 Raytheon Company

14.3 General Dynamics Corporation

14.4 Bae Systems

14.5 Leonardo S.p.A.

14.6 Thales Group

14.7 Northrop Grumman Corporation

14.8 Elbit Systems Ltd.

14.9 Rheinmetall AG

14.10 L3harris Technologies

14.11 Saab AB

14.12 Israel Aerospace Industries

14.13 Rockwell Collins

14.14 Systematic A/S

14.15 Airbus S.A.S.

14.16 Ultra Electronics

14.17 Kongsberg

14.18 Lig NEX1

14.19 Indra

14.20 TSG IT

14.21 Other Companies

14.21.1 Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

14.21.2 Blue Star Engineering and Electronics Ltd.

14.21.3 Excelerate

14.21.4 Matthews Specialty Vehicles

