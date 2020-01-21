Contract Logistics Market | Top players DB Schenker, Geodis, Ryder System, XPO Logistics, Deutsche Post AG

Contract Logistics

Contract logistics market accounted for US$ 203.9 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% by 2025, to account for US$ 298.8 Bn by 2025.

US, January 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, January, 2020 – Contract Logistics Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Outsourcing and Insourcing); Services (Transportation, Warehousing, Packaging Processes and Solutions, Distribution, Production Logistics, and Aftermarket Logistics); and End-user (Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer, High-Tech, Industrial, Pharma & Healthcare, and Retail). The global contract logistics market accounted for US$ 203.9 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025, to account for US$ 298.8 Bn by 2025. Logistic industry can be considered as the wheel of globalization and competitive product availability for the increase in the number of global consumers. Asia-Pacific is the fastest emerging region owing to the economic development and dynamic business environment. Currently, Asia-Pacific is leading the global contract logistics market overtaking Europe.

Top key players profiled in the Contract Logistics Market include 1. Deutsche Post AG, 2. GEODIS, 3. DB Schenker, 4. Hitachi Transport System, Ltd., 5. Kuehne + Nagel International AG, 6. XPO Logistics, Inc., 7. Ryder System, Inc., 8. CEVA Logistics AG, 9. Neovia Logistics Services, LLC, 10. UPS Supply Chain Solutions

What is REGIONAL FRAMEWORK of Contract Logistics Market?

The growth in this region is attributed to the rising retail enactment, strong economic growth, and increase in disposable income. Moreover, the increase in urbanization and growth in middle-class population have supported the domestic consumption of fast-moving consumer goods, household items, and luxury items. As a result, an increase in retail sales in Asia-Pacific is augmenting the growth of contract logistics market in the region. Rapid growth in the e-commerce sector and rise in foreign direct investment is also attracting numerous non-asset entrants and existing players in this region and further drive the contract logistics market.

What are Scope of market for Contract Logistics?

Swift growth of manufacturing industry and their focus laid on core competencies, burgeoning needs for achieving cost efficiency, task optimizations & technological integrations pertaining to supply chain activities, and benefits in managing seasonal variations of products are projected to drive the market for contract logistics market during the forecast period. However, regional diversities and the complex nature of the supply chain may negatively impact the market for contract logistics in the near future. Moreover, the factor such as the unprecedented growth rate of the e-commerce sector and enhanced focus on risk management in the supply chains and increasing collaborations are projected to generate remarkable growth opportunity for the industry players. These factors drive the demands for efficient service and further fuel growth of contract logistics market.

Contract Logistics Market Segmentations?

The global contract logistics market has been segmented on the basis of type, services, and end user. On the basis of type, the contract logistics market is categorized into insourcing and outsourcing. Amongst them, insourcing is the dominant segment as many of the companies are shifting their insourcing the logistics services. On the basis of service, the market is classified into transportation, warehousing, packaging processes and solutions, distribution, production logistics, aftermarket logistics, and others. Transportation is the leading segment which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into aerospace, automotive, consumer, high-tech, industrial, pharma & healthcare, retail, and others. Amongst them, a retail segment dominated the market in 2017 with the market share of 26.8%, and it is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period.

