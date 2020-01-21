Transportation Services Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023

Summary Global Transportation Services industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry group size (value 2014-18, and forecast to 2023).

The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry group.



Key Highlights

- The transportation services industry consists of the air, marine, rail, and road freight sectors.

- The air freight sector is valued as the revenues generated by airlines from the transportation of cargo and mail by air, either on dedicated freighter aircraft or as belly cargo on passenger aircraft. Scheduled and charter services are both included.

- The marine freight sector is defined as consisting of revenues generated from freight transportation by ship of container and dry bulk cargo, by sea and ocean going vessels.

- The rail freight sector is valued as the revenues generated from freight transportation by rail.

- The road freight sector is valued as revenues generated from freight transportation by road.

- For all sectors, domestic and international carriage is included. To avoid double-counting in regional and global markets, international freight revenues are assigned to the country of origin.

- Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2018 annual average exchange rates.

- The global transportation services industry group is expected to generate total revenues of $2,427.5bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% between 2014 and 2018.

- WTO economists expect merchandise trade volume growth to fall to 2.6% in 2019 — down from 3.0% in 2018. This could have a significant impact on the volume of transported goods and therefore reduce the demand for transportation services.

- The road segment is expected to be the industry group’s most lucrative in 2018, with total revenues of $1,640.1bn, equivalent to 67.6% of the industry group’s overall value.



