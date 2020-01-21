Wilsonart Surfaces Are Inspired by Nature but Engineered Beyond It

At KBIS 2020 Rethink Possibilities at Booth #N2053

/EIN News/ -- TEMPLE, Texas, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspiration, ideation and creation are all surfacing at Wilsonart, a world-class innovator of next-generation engineered surfaces. With surfaces for everything from fine hotels to modern offices to visionary homes, Wilsonart is always finding new ways—rethinking possibilities—to bring designers and clients trend-setting beauty as well as groundbreaking functionality and value. At the 2020 International Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas, Wilsonart showcases surfaces that draw inspiration from everywhere but are versatile enough to be used anywhere - countertops, cabinets, walls, and everything in between.

“Like vegan leather is to fashion, luxury laminates are the new aesthetic of an awakened design world that is mindful of conservation,” said Gwen Petter, Director of Design, Wilsonart. “We are committed to being exceptional stewards of our planet. Our broad product portfolio is made up of designs that are inspired by the world and nature around us and gives conscientious consumers the gorgeous choices they are looking for.”

Gleaming Quartz, sophisticated Solid Surface, silky smooth Traceless™ and luxurious Laminate – Wilsonart invites KBIS attendees to walk through a slab museum of surface heroes, to touch and feel them and ask themselves some simple questions: “What is the difference between these surfaces?” “What inspires me?” “Am I ready to rethink the possibilities?” The slab museum showcases Wilsonart’s breadth of striking surface materials that are engineered to perform just as beautifully as they look.

Wetwall, a Wilsonart Company, officially introduces Wetwall . With its water-proof core and patented technology, the European-inspired, DIY-friendly Wetwall panels provide an economical alternative to expensive tile or marble. Its easy-to-install tongue and groove system allows for groutless installation and inconspicuous seams, making for effortless care. Mimicking natural woods and large marble slabs, Wetwall patterns create classic and elegant experiences. Ideal for both wet and dry room applications, Wetwall can be used in areas of the home known for excessive moisture such as the bathroom, laundry room and mudroom. Thanks to easy installation using standard woodworking tools, it’s perfect for both homeowners and contractors. Exclusive Wetwall patterns will be available nationwide this Spring at Lowes.com and in select Lowe’s home stores. Showcased at the booth will be Lowe’s Marmafino pattern.



. With its water-proof core and patented technology, the European-inspired, DIY-friendly Wetwall panels provide an economical alternative to expensive tile or marble. Its easy-to-install tongue and groove system allows for groutless installation and inconspicuous seams, making for effortless care. Mimicking natural woods and large marble slabs, Wetwall patterns create classic and elegant experiences. Ideal for both wet and dry room applications, Wetwall can be used in areas of the home known for excessive moisture such as the bathroom, laundry room and mudroom. Thanks to easy installation using standard woodworking tools, it’s perfect for both homeowners and contractors. Exclusive Wetwall patterns will be available nationwide this Spring at and in select Lowe’s home stores. Showcased at the booth will be Lowe’s pattern. Award-winning Wilsonart ® THINSCAPE ™ Performance Tops are a European-inspired innovation that speak to the popularity of thin profiles. Installers love THINSCAPE Performance Tops because they are easier to work with than porcelain options. For consumers, they offer a luxury aesthetic at an economical price point. THINSCAPE Performance Tops are also engineered to be impact, scratch and moisture resistant. KBIS attendees can experience this for themselves on January 21 and 22 at 11:00, 1:30 and 3:30 when Delish Design gives a live, humorous cupcake decorating demonstration to illustrate THINSCAPE’S durability.



are a European-inspired innovation that speak to the popularity of thin profiles. Installers love THINSCAPE Performance Tops because they are easier to work with than porcelain options. For consumers, they offer a luxury aesthetic at an economical price point. are also engineered to be impact, scratch and moisture resistant. KBIS attendees can experience this for themselves on when Delish Design gives a live, humorous cupcake decorating demonstration to illustrate THINSCAPE’S durability. New quartz slabs to be previewed at KBIS and available this Spring include: Galera and Oberline both large-scale terrazzo quartz; Hanola Grey , a two-toned dark grey quartz design with undertones of brown and wispy white veins scattered throughout; Clouds Rest , a white and grey background accentuated by the darker grey veining and Hamoa , a warm grey background with swirling white veins throughout define this quartz countertop design.



and both large-scale terrazzo quartz; , a two-toned dark grey quartz design with undertones of brown and wispy white veins scattered throughout; , a white and grey background accentuated by the darker grey veining and , a warm grey background with swirling white veins throughout define this quartz countertop design. To be featured at KBIS this year is the new Cabinet Door Program that offers made-to-order cabinet doors and drawer fronts (in addition to the best-matched HPL, TFL Panels, and Edgeband). This new easy-to-specify program offers 20+ inventoried designs with no minimums required. The seamlessly coordinated, ready-to-install cabinetry doors are ideal for kitchens, bathrooms, closets, and commercial casework.

Wilsonart Booth Events on Tuesday and Wednesday

Events are happening throughout the day at Wilsonart’s booth #N2053 . Join us for:

10:30 TREND TALK with Designer Natalia Smith

11:00, 1:30 and 3:30 DELISH DESIGN and PERFORMANCE RECAP Live Demonstration

2:30 APPLICATION & DESIGN with Designer Gwen Petter

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

About Wilsonart

Wilsonart , a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Quartz, Solid Surface, Coordinated TFL and Edgebanding and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard™, Durcon®, KML®, Laminart®, Mermaid™, New Leaf, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore™, Technistone® and Wetwall brands, the company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

For more information and samples visit www.wilsonart.com or connect with us on Facebook , Houzz , Pinterest , Instagram , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Tammy Weadock

tammy.weadock@wilsonart.com

(254) 207-3444

@tammyweadock



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.