BLAST! Network Takes Off for eQuest Customers with some Impressive Numbers for 2019

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today eQuest announced its annual candidate performance results for its popular BLAST! Network. The network is a group of job boards, career sites, search engines, and other unique sites – rolled into one - where eQuest customers can post jobs. Each posted job is delivered to the entire network to increase job visibility and to increase candidate resume flow.

eQuest is the only company offering this type of service that monitors the effectiveness of each site in the network, adds and replaces as needed, and manipulates each job prior to delivery to increase rankings and viewability. The process is patent pending and does not affect the look of the job.

For a 12 month period over 6.7 million candidates read jobs posted through the BLAST! network while approximately 950,000 candidates completed applications. Many customers reported a 300% increase in candidate volume after putting BLAST! into production.

Candidates responded in greater percentages to jobs in the following employment functions:

Retail/ Business Support

Merchandising / Loss Prevention

Sales and Sales Related

Truck Drivers

Administrative Support

Customer Service

Healthcare

Management

Operations and Logistics

Finance and Banking

Hospitality

Legal

Human Resources

IT Related / Software Development

Maintenance / Mechanic

Engineering

Life, Physical and Social Science

Marketing, Media and Advertising

Bookkeeping, Accounting, and Auditing

Restaurant / Food Services

Construction and Related Workers

“Our users have been most successful when utilizing BLAST! as a job board strategy enhancement,” said Jeff Stoia, eQuest’s sales account manager for the mid-west region. “Although some companies use it as a single candidate source more and more companies and staffing agencies use it to cover all possible candidate contact points – added to their existing job boards. At one hire it pays for itself.”

eQuest’s BLAST! is available in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

For more details on BLAST! go to: https://www.equest.com/blast-network/

About eQuest

eQuest is the world’s dominant and most-utilized job posting distribution company. Its primary customer base consists of the majority of the Global Fortune 500. It also provides job deliveries on behalf of the world’s largest Applicant Tracking Systems, Enterprise Resource Planning systems, and job boards — managing thousands of companies through these channels. Present job posting deliveries average 250 million annually. Its Big Data for HR division consults companies wanting to take advantage of its corporate intelligence and predictive analysis services. Other products include consulting, Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program and audit protection, technology services, data analytics, interactive media representation, and various predictive tools. www.equest.com

Media Contact May Ton May.ton@Quest.com



