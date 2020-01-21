/EIN News/ -- STMicroelectronics Joins Zigbee Alliance Board of Directors

DAVIS, California – January 21, 2020 – The Zigbee Alliance , an organization of hundreds of companies creating, maintaining, and delivering open, global standards for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has joined its Board of Directors. Along with other Zigbee Alliance promoter member companies, ST is set to play a vital role in the adoption and evolution of Zigbee, aiming to simplify development for manufacturers and increase device compatibility for consumers.

“In both the consumer and industrial markets, demand for reliable IoT connectivity is expanding fast and the trend towards wireless technologies is growing tremendously – whether in smart-home solutions, asset-tracking production tools, or building control,” said Hakim Jaafar, Head of Marketing for Wireless Microcontrollers at STMicroelectronics. “As a leading and trusted Arm® Cortex®-M supplier to both top OEMs and the mass market committed to propagate Zigbee technology in its 2.4GHz product roadmap, ST supports the mission of the Zigbee Alliance and joined the board to share our expertise and help continue the Alliance’s success.”

The inclusion of wireless technologies in ST’s microcontroller product portfolio delivers key benefits for greater flexibility in device architecture and faster transition for the mass market to add connectivity. With the evolution of the connectivity and IoT markets, the STM32 MCU/MPU products include strong integrated security mechanisms to guarantee IP and privacy protection.

ST’s membership at the Zigbee Alliance Board of Directors aims to bring more visibility to the technology and accelerate new product developments with improved interoperability and cross-technology compatibility.

“STMicroelectronics plays an important role in powering next-generation IoT devices, and their leadership will be a great value-add at the board level and within working groups as we work diligently to create communication and connection standards that can be cast across continents,” said Tobin Richardson, President and CEO, Zigbee Alliance. “As we head into 2020, it’s extremely encouraging to see the impressive collection of global tech organizations like ST that are committed to cooperation and interested in taking a seat at the Alliance table.”

For more information about the Zigbee Alliance, its open IoT technologies, Project Connected Home over IP , or how to get involved to bring about good change for the industry, visit www.zigbeealliance.org .

About the Zigbee Alliance

The Zigbee Alliance is the foundation and future of the Internet of Things. Established in 2002, our wide-ranging global membership collaborates to create and evolve universal open standards for the products transforming the way we live, work, and play. With our members’ deep and diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full suite of open IoT solutions – including the recently announced Project Connected Home over IP – we are leading the movement toward a more intuitive, imaginative, and useful world. The Zigbee Alliance board of directors is comprised of executives from Amazon, Apple, Comcast, Google, IKEA, The Kroger Co., LEEDARSON, Legrand, Lutron Electronics, MMB Networks, NXP Semiconductors, Resideo, Schneider Electric, Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), Silicon Labs, SmartThings, Somfy, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments , and Wulian. www.zigbeealliance.org www.connectedhomeip.com

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2018, the Company’s net revenues were $9.66 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

Media Contacts:

Heather Chesterman

PR for the Zigbee Alliance

hchesterman@zigbee.org

+1-714-389-5588

Michael Markowitz

Director Technical Media Relations

STMicroelectronics

michael.markowitz@st.com

+1-781-591-0354

