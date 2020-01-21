Vaginal Specula Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020-2027

Vaginal Specula Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product Type, Usage, Material, Application, End User and Geography

PUNE, INDIA, January 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research study of ‘Vaginal Specula Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, Usage, Material, Application, and End User.’ The global vaginal specula market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,094.57 Mn in 2027 from US$ 801.78 Mn in 2018. The vaginal specula market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends predominating in the global vaginal specula market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

Cervical cancer is one of those diseases having a higher possibility of prevention and treatment. Cervical cancer can be restricted using HPV vaccination and managed effectively. However, cervical cancer remains one of the severe threats to women's health globally. According to the data published by the WHO in 2018, cervical cancer is the fourth most frequent cancer in the female population. Annually, over 500,000 women are diagnosed with this cancer type, causing over 270,000 deaths, and more than 75% of cases occur in Africa and India. Therefore, increasing awareness about this cancer among women, and easy prevention and treatment are encouraging more women to undergo diagnosis as well as take treatment if the results of diagnosis are positive.

The List of Companies

1. Cooper Companies, Inc.

2. Welch Allyn (Hill Rom)

3. BD

4. B. Braun Melsungen AG

5. Teleflex Incorporated

6. Integra Lifesciences

7. Steris

8. Robinson Healthcare

9. Dynarex Corporation

10. OBP Medical Corporation

Market Insights

Rise in Number of Cervical Cancer Incidences

Rising Numbers of Diagnostics Services for Women’s Health

In response to the increasing number of problems about women's health worldwide, the healthcare industry is offering various advanced technological products for the diagnosis and treatment of gynecological problems. Due to the advancements in the healthcare sector, specifically in medical devices, have enabled players to provide the best equipment, devices, and systems. Also, these advancements have enabled researchers to introduce minimal invasive gynecological surgeries. Thus, the availability of various modern gynecological devices is driving market growth.

Product Type Insights

The global vaginal specula market, based on the product type, was segmented into two blade, one blade and three blade. In 2018, the two blade segment accounted for the largest market share in the global vaginal specula market. The growth of the two blade segment is expected to grow due to rising product development that has allowed to integrate lighting in the specula that offers vide visibility to doctor to diagnose and treat in the pelvic region.

