CANFEU gathers 600 young people in Bengo

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 21 - More than 600 young people will participate on February 17 to 22, in the province of Bengo, in the 17th edition of the National Holiday Camping for University Students (CANFEU), organized by the MPLA youth organization (JMPLA).,

This was announced last Monday, in Luanda, by the first national secretary of the JMPLA, Crispiniano dos Santos, during the launching ceremony of activities related to this multidisciplinary event, open to young people from other political affiliations and all social background.

The youth leader predicts that around 100,000 people will visit the venue.

At CANFEU Bengo/2020, participants will address the “State of socio-economic development of the host province", the “Strategic plan to fight corruption”, “The participation of youths in increasing domestic production”, and “The challenges of higher education in Angola".

There is also an approach on the “Integrated Intervention Plan in Municipalities” (PIIM) and “Youth participation”, “The challenges of institutionalizing local governments in Angola”, “Youth and social networks” and “Proposal for law on volunteering”, among others.

The idea of CANFEU, taking place under the motto “University Youth, United for the New Challenges”, is to give the university students community an opportunity to discover the northern province of Bengo and inculcate the spirit of national unity and cohesion in youth, in face of the new challenges.

With this event, JMPLA intends to promote youth volunteering, patriotism, dedication to study, work and the spirit of love for others, to analyze the state of higher education in Angola, in addition to reflecting on the participation of youth in increasing the domestic production.

On the occasion, the first national secretary of JMPLA reaffirmed the organization's full support for the programme and the measures planned and being implemented by the government, led by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

The last edition of CANFEU took place in the province of Malanje from 22 to 25 February 2018.

