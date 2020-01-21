TILT Open Letter to Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQB: TLLTF), a foundational technology cannabis platform comprised of assets to support brands worldwide, released the following letter today from the Company’s interim Chief Executive Officer Mark Scatterday.



Dear Shareholders:

As we progress in 2020, we are moving forward with a reinvigorated sense of purpose and energy. Our vision is clear: TILT supports cannabis businesses across the globe through our portfolio of innovative technology companies. From software solutions to inhalation technology and more, TILT helps over 2,000 brands and retailers achieve success in this ever-changing industry. While 2019 was a challenging year for public companies in our industry, l am encouraged and reassured knowing that we have such a strong and supportive group of people working together with us and toward the same goals.

The new year is off to a great start, following on the heels of a productive fourth quarter. A few recent updates include:

The successful migration of Baker Technologies Inc. (“ Baker ”) clients into the Blackbird Logistics Corporation (“ Blackbird ”) platform quadruples existing clients across its software platform - right in time for the recent expansion of our product offering. This is an impressive feat, and with all these clients on a single software platform we have one of the largest footprints in the industry;

”) clients into the Blackbird Logistics Corporation (“ ”) platform quadruples existing clients across its software platform - right in time for the recent expansion of our product offering. This is an impressive feat, and with all these clients on a single software platform we have one of the largest footprints in the industry; Jupiter Research, LLC (“Jupiter”) releasing several new proprietary devices that we debuted in Las Vegas last month. We also have several new exciting opportunities on the horizon.

In support of our technology and innovation businesses, our plant touching assets continue to generate revenue and free cash flow which will help fund the expansion of Jupiter and Blackbird:

In Massachusetts, we are working closely with our operations and construction team in Taunton to finalize our Certificate of Occupancy. With this additional capacity online (50,000 square feet), we expect to double our cultivation footprint and increase our packaging space. We are expecting to see a significant increase in revenue from this effort once complete. We have also been working closely with our affiliate partners and the Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) to revise legacy supply and services agreements that are not in line with our refined business focus or our approach to social justice and advocacy. This resulted in our friend Elev8 Cannabis receiving its provisional licenses in Massachusetts, and while additional obstacles remain, brings us one step toward our own recreational licenses in the State.

In Ohio, our production facility is operational – we have purchased cannabis biomass from local providers and successfully produced cannabis products. We are finalizing our go-to-market strategy and expect revenue to follow shortly.

We will continue to innovate and lead the industry in supporting brands and retailers through our focus on technology and services. This continued progress shows the underlying and inherent value of TILT: a portfolio of complementary businesses driving growth across the global cannabis industry.



Sincerely,

Mark Scatterday

Interim Chief Executive Officer

About TILT

TILT Holdings serves cannabis brands worldwide through a strong network of portfolio companies committed to technological innovations that support long-term success. TILT services more than 2,000 brands and cannabis retailers across 33 states in the U.S., as well as in Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. As a market leader in cannabis technology and related products and services, the Company’s core assets include wholly-owned subsidiaries Jupiter, a company that focuses on the vast potential of inhalation through innovative design, development and manufacturing; Blackbird, a company that provides operations and software solutions for wholesale and retail distribution; and Baker, a CRM platform helping dispensaries grow their business. The Company also owns cannabis operations in states including Massachusetts, led by Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc.; and in Pennsylvania, led by Standard Farms, LLC. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with offices throughout the U.S., and London, TILT has over 400 employees and has sales in the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

Contact Information:

Joel Milton

SVP of Business Development

Phone: (303) 872-7255

Media Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

CMW Media

Phone: 858-264-6601

tiltholdings@cmwmedia.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward looking information may include, without limitation, expected financial outcomes in 2020, upcoming opportunities with Jupiter, securing a Certificate of Occupancy for the Taunton facility, the expected effects of the Certificate of Occupancy for the Taunton facility and general revenue, expected revenue from the Standard Farms operation, the opinions or beliefs of management, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of TILT, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments, the future operations, strengths and strategy of TILT. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are based upon certain material factors, assumptions and analyses that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including TILT’s experience and perceptions of historical trends, the use of proceeds of the Financing, the ability of TILT to maximize shareholder value, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances.

Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that they it be completed on the terms described above and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. TILT assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties, and there are a variety of material factors, many of which are beyond the control of TILT, and that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.