NEWMARKET, Ontario, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turf Care Products Canada announces organizational changes. Paul McLean, former CEO at CWB Maxium Financial and co-founder of Maxium Financial Services acquired Turf Care Products Canada in April of 2019. After 45 years at the helm of Canada's largest commercial turf equipment distributor, former President & CEO, Ron Craig made the decision to retire from Turf Care at the end of 2019. McLean's acquisition of Turf Care was a natural fit as he and Craig have a long-standing relationship and share many core values that have been integral to the success of both Maxium and Turf Care.



McLean has always aspired to “build an organizational culture that fosters creativity, inclusivity and a deep passion to develop long-term customer relationships.” “Success in business and life is all about relationships,” McLean says. This approach to putting the customer first and nurturing relationships mirrors what former President & CEO Ron Craig has strived to build at Turf Care over the past 45 years. Named Toro Distributor of the year in 2019, Turf Care’s dedication to customer satisfaction has driven them to become one of the largest distributors of commercial turf equipment in Canada. “There is no doubt that Ron has positioned the company and all of us for success as we enter the next chapter in our future together,” says McLean. “His dedication to each and every employee, customer and industry partner has Turf Care positioned as the golf industry leader.”

Tim Trimper, former VP of Golf, CWB Maxium Financial has been appointed President of Turf Care Products Canada, and Andrew Sunn, former VP of Finance at CWB Maxium Financial has assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer, succeeding John Jarman who retired at the end of 2019. After collaborating with the new management team for several months to ensure a smooth transition, Ron Craig stepped down, retiring from Turf Care in December 2019. Having worked closely with both Trimper and Sunn for more than 15 years, sharing many successes at Maxium, McLean is “extremely excited about our future together with the Turf Care team.”

An avid golfer, McLean is an ardent supporter of the golf community, serving as President of Golf Canada in 2015, and presently on the executive committee and board of the Golf Canada Foundation, in addition to serving on the boards of several other golf organizations.

In business for 45 years, with more than 120 employees, Turf Care is a leading Canadian distributor of turf equipment, irrigation systems, golf cars, parts, accessories, and low voltage lighting products, servicing over 5,000 customer relationships. With 6 locations across Ontario and Quebec, Turf Care is proud to serve golf courses, municipalities, corporations, contractors and dealers; offering a wide range of quality product lines including Toro, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Kioti, Bernhard, and others.

Tim Trimper, President, 905-836-0988 x7206

tim.trimper@turfcare.ca

Andrew Sunn, CFO, 905-836-0988 x7207

andrew.sunn@turfcare.ca

Paul McLean, Chief Executive Officer

paul.mclean@turfcare.ca

Email: inquiries@turfcare.ca





