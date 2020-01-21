BlueStone Advisors Launches Private Client Group

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueStone Advisors , a national insurance brokerage firm, today announced the launch of their Private Client Group to provide affluent and high net worth individuals and families with superior personal asset protection. The addition of the Private Client group was a natural extension to BlueStone’s core product offering; it allows the firm to serve its business owners on a personal level and expands the product offering beyond the commercial sector.



"The launch of our Private Client Group furthers our expansion into the personal lines space," said Tracie Rasmussen, CEO of BlueStone Advisors. "We are excited to bring our expertise to this important market segment, helping meet the growing insurance needs of affluent individuals and families."



Upon inception in 2012, BlueStone Advisors began as a boutique risk management and employee benefits consulting firm focused on alternative risk transfer and self-funded strategies for upper-middle market clients. In its 7th year, the company's experts are now able to help their clients personally as well as professionally. BlueStone’s expertise has broadened to include over 15 practice areas including employee benefits, professional liability, construction, manufacturing, cyber risk, logistics, private client, captives and more.

"As we have established ourselves in the commercial sector, we will continue to identify innovative ways to create custom insurance programs to protect the significant personal assets of the Private Client market grounded in BlueStone’s pragmatic financial approach," said Andrew Royce, President of BlueStone Advisors. "Our Private Clients appreciate that our advisors are true experts in insuring affluent and high net worth individual and families - protecting what matters most while looking after their bottom line."

BlueStone Advisors Private Client Group provides customized solutions for home, auto, personal collections, personal excess liability, secondary residences, jewelry, artwork, collectible cars, and additional exposures which are now accessible in 30 states, with plans to continue expansion through 2020. BlueStone Advisors also offers the agility and responsiveness of a broad network of insurance professionals who provide concierge claim service and one-on-one support from risk solution advisors.

To find out more, visit: https://www.bluestoneadvisors.com/private-client/



About BlueStone Advisors

As a rapidly growing insurance broker, BlueStone Advisors offers sophisticated risk management, employee benefits and captive strategies for privately held companies, and personal asset protection serving affluent individuals, families and family offices. Additional information can be found at http://www.bluestoneadvisors.com

