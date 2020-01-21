There were 480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,752 in the last 365 days.

First Quantum Provides Notice of Third Quarter Results Release

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“the Company”) (TSX:FM) will release fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial and operating results on Thursday February 13, 2020 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday February 14, 2020 at 9:00 am (EST).

Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Date: February 14
Time: 9:00 am (EST); 2:00 pm (GMT); 6:00 am (PST)
Webcast: www.first-quantum.com
   
Dial in: North America (toll free): (877) 291-4570
  North America and international: (647) 788-4919
   
Replay: Available from noon (EST) on February 14, 2020 until 11:59 pm (EST) on March 7, 2020
  North America (toll free): (800) 585-8367
  North America and international: (416) 621-4642
   
Passcode: 7749416
   

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
G. Clive Newall
President

For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com

North American contact: Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577

United Kingdom contact: Clive Newall, President
Tel: +44 7802 721663
E-Mail: info@fqml.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.