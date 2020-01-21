Women in Communications Program Returns to Enterprise Connect 2020

The Conversation Continues Around Raising Awareness for Equal Career Opportunities in Enterprise IT

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Connect , the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, is pleased to announce that its Women in Communications program will return to the annual event taking place March 30th-April 2nd at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando.



Enterprise Connect 2020 provides opportunities for women in the industry to build their knowledge and personal networks via the Conference, Exhibit Hall and networking opportunities throughout the event.

Highlights of the Women in Communications program include:

Town Hall | Monday, March 30 th

Hear from a panel of leading women in IT/enterprise communications and collaboration, followed by an open forum that will get to the heart of topics that most affect panelists and attendees. This no-holds-barred discussion--what’s going right, what still needs to be done, and how everyone in the industry can contribute to the solutions--will kick off the Women in Communications program.





| Monday, March 30 Hear from a panel of leading women in IT/enterprise communications and collaboration, followed by an open forum that will get to the heart of topics that most affect panelists and attendees. This no-holds-barred discussion--what’s going right, what still needs to be done, and how everyone in the industry can contribute to the solutions--will kick off the Women in Communications program. Networking Reception | Monday, March 30 th

Network with top women business leaders in the enterprise communications industry to celebrate the significant advancements and accomplishments women professionals are making today and tomorrow.





| Monday, March 30 Network with top women business leaders in the enterprise communications industry to celebrate the significant advancements and accomplishments women professionals are making today and tomorrow. Spotlight Award | Submission Deadline – February 14th

Enterprise Connect will debut its first annual Spotlight Award program this year. The Spotlight Award is specifically intended to encourage and recognize women who have chosen to make a career as technologists or technology leaders in the enterprise. Anyone can submit a nomination—and nominations must be submitted by February 14. Learn more and find the link to the submission form here .

“The enterprise IT landscape is constantly evolving and in order to remain innovative we need a diverse workforce encompassing a wide range of ideas, knowledge and backgrounds,” said Beth Schultz, Enterprise Connect program co-chair and No Jitter editor. “The Women in Communications program is a platform to promote the advancement of women in enterprise technology.”

Enterprise Connect 2020 takes place March 30th – April 2nd at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando. For more information and to register for the event, visit www.enterpriseconnect.com/orlando .

About Enterprise Connect

For 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise Unified Communications and Collaboration in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry's vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise networks and communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys and a Webinar Series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com/orlando . Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech .

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech .

Media Contact:

Briana Pontremoli

Informa Tech

briana.pontremoli@informa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.