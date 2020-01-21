GBT Is Expanding Its Autonomous Machines (Robotics) Research

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies, including its GopherInsight™ wireless mesh network technology platform and its Avant! AI, for both mobile and fixed solutions, announced that it is expanding its autonomous machines research, working on the development of a dynamic simulation program for robots.



With the requirement for complex, real-time information analysis, a dynamic simulation of autonomous machines is a must for advanced robotic systems development and prototyping. As part of GBT's on-going robotics R&D activities, the Company is developing a new robotics simulation program in order to enable better emulate real-time robot control and functionality.

A dynamic simulation for robots has strict requirements due to the fact that it is dealing with real world physical reality in real time. For example, an autonomous car has to identify dynamic environmental conditions in order to perform reasoning for possible responses; process the information rapidly to decide about the best solution; and execute it. A robust simulation computer program is a vital tool in order to simulate and test real-life situations.

GBT has begun working on a simulation program to emulate rigid and soft objects that are in contact with autonomous machines (Robots), in order to produce accurate, real-time decision making systems. Computation accuracy is a key feature, in order to enable comprehensive information about the detected objects and the relations between them. GBT's dynamic simulation program will create an accurate virtual world using its Avant! AI-based system, so it would be able to predict upcoming events, and execute feasible responses.

One of the major challenges for robots is the identification of deformable materials and soft surfaces which is one of the main targets of the new simulation program. This is a major safety factor for robotic vehicles, as in the example of identification of humans, either in stationary or motion. Another aspect is the simulation of rigid objects and their planetary parameters. Again in the case of autonomous vehicles these aspects are crucial in order to enable accurate identification of a constant changing, environment related objects. GBT plans to continue its R&D activities in the robotics domain, integrating its proprietary geolocation, radio technology and AI systems.

"As part of our robotics research and development efforts we decided to invest in the development of a robust dynamic simulation program," stated Danny Rittman, GBT CTO. "We are developing our own simulation methods and algorithms in order to emulate and test real-life situations. Our simulation includes the interaction of robots with the environment and its responding behavior in real time. A major part of the simulation will include the robot navigation activities within its environment based on GBT tracking system.”

“We are going to simulate real and predicted situations like collision risks and interactions between stationary and moving objects, like for example other robots. We create virtual objects in order to emulate real-life conditions and possible scenarios. Our dynamic simulation program includes a ranking system that will be based on reasoning, computational handling, stability, data processing and response time. The new program is planned to become part of our robotics research and development flow. It will be used for mobile like vehicles and drones, as for stationary robotic applications simulations, enabling the creation of advanced systems in the field."

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gopherprotocol.com/ ) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. GBT has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. GBT’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

https://www.avant-ai.net

About GBT Technologies, S.A.

GBT Technologies, S.A., a private Costa Rican corporation (GBT - http://gbttechnologies.com/ ) is a development-stage company in the business of the strategic management of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) digital communications processing for enterprises and startups; distributed ledger technology development, AI development and fintech software development and applications.

https://aggregatorv2.genesisexchange.io

