The High Commission of India cordially invites all Indian nationals, Persons of Indian origin and Friends of India in Tanzania to the flag hoisting ceremony on the occasion of 71st Republic Day of India on Sunday, 26th January 2020 at 07.15 a.m at the High Commission of India, Shaaban Robert Street (opposite JNICC), Dar es Salaam. High Commissioner, Shri Sanjiv Kohli will unfurl the National Flag and address the gathering. After a brief cultural programme, refreshments will be served.



