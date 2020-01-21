Slalom opens office in Fort Worth

This is Slalom's second office in Dallas-Fort Worth and its fourth in Texas

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom , the modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, today announced that it has opened an office in Fort Worth, Texas. This is Slalom’s second office in Dallas-Fort Worth and its fourth in the Lone Star State.

“Slalom’s ‘local focus with global scale’ model has always been well-received by our customers,” said John Hill, General Manager of Slalom’s Dallas and Fort Worth markets. “Our Fort Worth customers appreciate working with Fort Worth-based people who are passionate about both the work they do and the community in which they live. Launching an office here gives us the ability to match our Fort Worth employees, customers, and culture to continue building on Slalom’s people-first values.”



It’s a model that has worked well across Slalom. The company launched in Seattle with this vision in 2001, and has now grown to over 7,500 people across over 35 offices globally—and is continuing to grow quickly. Over 325 people call Slalom home in Dallas-Fort Worth today.



Knowing that Dallas and Fort Worth have distinct business and community cultures, Slalom will stay true to its local model by sourcing experienced professionals in their home city to help companies solve their biggest challenges. This expansion provides the opportunity for Slalom to focus on deepening relationships with clients on both sides of the metroplex while providing additional opportunities for consultants. The company also intends to bring the same spirit of community involvement to its dedicated Fort Worth presence.



“Slalom’s Fort Worth expansion further demonstrates our commitment to growing the local partnership between our clients and our people,” said Jaime Grassi, Managing Director and Fort Worth market leader. “I’m looking forward to sharing the outstanding Slalom culture and talent with Tarrant County.”



About Slalom

Slalom is a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In over 35 markets across the US and around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They're backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 7,500 employees. Slalom was named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2019 and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.​

Press contact: Ashley Miller, Senior Marketing Manager | ashley.miller@slalom.com | 214.901.8503

