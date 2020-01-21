Indoor Farming Technology market worldwide is projected to grow by US$25. 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9. 2%. Aeroponics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Indoor Farming Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798829/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.8 Billion by the year 2025, Aeroponics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$864.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$747.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Aeroponics will reach a market size of US$164 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Agrilution GmbH; American Hydroponics; Argus Control Systems Ltd.; Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd; General Hydroponics; Hydrodynamics International, Inc.; Illumitex, Inc.; Logiqs B.V.; LumiGrow, Inc.; Netafim Ltd.; Philips Lighting Company; Richel Group SA; Vertical Farm Systems Pty Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798829/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Indoor Farming Technology Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Indoor Farming Technology Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Indoor Farming Technology Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Indoor Farming Technology Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Aeroponics (Growing System) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Aeroponics (Growing System) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Aeroponics (Growing System) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Soil-Based (Growing System) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Soil-Based (Growing System) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Soil-Based (Growing System) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Hydroponic (Growing System) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Hydroponic (Growing System) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Hydroponic (Growing System) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Aquaponic (Growing System) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Aquaponic (Growing System) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Aquaponic (Growing System) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Hybrid (Growing System) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Hybrid (Growing System) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Hybrid (Growing System) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Glass Or Poly Greenhouses (Facility Type) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Glass Or Poly Greenhouses (Facility Type) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Glass Or Poly Greenhouses (Facility Type) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 22: Indoor Vertical Farms (Facility Type) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Indoor Vertical Farms (Facility Type) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Indoor Vertical Farms (Facility Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Container Farms (Facility Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Container Farms (Facility Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Container Farms (Facility Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 28: Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) Systems (Facility

Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 29: Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) Systems (Facility

Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) Systems (Facility

Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Hardware (Component) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Hardware (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Hardware (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Software & Services (Component) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 35: Software & Services (Component) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Software & Services (Component) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Fruits & Vegetables (Crop Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Fruits & Vegetables (Crop Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Fruits & Vegetables (Crop Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 40: Herbs & Microgreens (Crop Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 41: Herbs & Microgreens (Crop Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 42: Herbs & Microgreens (Crop Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Flowers & Ornamentals (Crop Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 44: Flowers & Ornamentals (Crop Type) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 45: Flowers & Ornamentals (Crop Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 46: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 48: Other Crop Types (Crop Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Indoor Farming Technology Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 49: United States Indoor Farming Technology Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Growing System:

2018 to 2025

Table 50: Indoor Farming Technology Market in the United States

by Growing System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 51: United States Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Growing System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: United States Indoor Farming Technology Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 53: Indoor Farming Technology Market in the United States

by Facility Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 54: United States Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Facility Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: United States Indoor Farming Technology Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 56: Indoor Farming Technology Market in the United States

by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 57: United States Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: United States Indoor Farming Technology Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 59: Indoor Farming Technology Market in the United States

by Crop Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 60: United States Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 61: Canadian Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Growing System: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Canadian Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market

Review by Growing System in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 63: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Growing System for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 64: Canadian Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Canadian Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market

Review by Facility Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 66: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Facility Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 67: Canadian Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Canadian Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market

Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 69: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 70: Canadian Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Canadian Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market

Review by Crop Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 72: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 73: Japanese Market for Indoor Farming Technology: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Growing

System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Growing System for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: Japanese Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Analysis by Growing System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Japanese Market for Indoor Farming Technology: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Facility Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Facility Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: Japanese Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Analysis by Facility Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Japanese Market for Indoor Farming Technology: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: Japanese Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Japanese Market for Indoor Farming Technology: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: Japanese Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Analysis by Crop Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 85: Chinese Indoor Farming Technology Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Growing System for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Growing System: 2009-2017

Table 87: Chinese Indoor Farming Technology Market by Growing

System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Chinese Indoor Farming Technology Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Facility Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: Chinese Indoor Farming Technology Market by Facility

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Chinese Indoor Farming Technology Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 93: Chinese Indoor Farming Technology Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 94: Chinese Indoor Farming Technology Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: Chinese Indoor Farming Technology Market by Crop

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Indoor Farming Technology Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 97: European Indoor Farming Technology Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: European Indoor Farming Technology Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: European Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Growing System: 2018-2025

Table 101: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Europe in US$

Million by Growing System: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: European Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Growing System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: European Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2018-2025

Table 104: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Europe in US$

Million by Facility Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: European Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Facility Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: European Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 107: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Europe in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: European Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: European Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2018-2025

Table 110: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Europe in US$

Million by Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 111: European Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 112: Indoor Farming Technology Market in France by

Growing System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: French Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Growing System: 2009-2017

Table 114: French Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Analysis by Growing System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Indoor Farming Technology Market in France by

Facility Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: French Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: French Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Analysis by Facility Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Indoor Farming Technology Market in France by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: French Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 120: French Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Indoor Farming Technology Market in France by Crop

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 122: French Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: French Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Analysis by Crop Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 124: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Growing

System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: German Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Growing System: 2009-2017

Table 126: German Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Growing System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Facility

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: German Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2009-2017

Table 129: German Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Facility Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: German Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 132: German Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: German Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2009-2017

Table 135: German Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 136: Italian Indoor Farming Technology Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Growing System for the Period

2018-2025

Table 137: Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Growing System: 2009-2017

Table 138: Italian Indoor Farming Technology Market by Growing

System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Italian Indoor Farming Technology Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Facility Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 140: Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2009-2017

Table 141: Italian Indoor Farming Technology Market by Facility

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Italian Indoor Farming Technology Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 144: Italian Indoor Farming Technology Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 145: Italian Indoor Farming Technology Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Crop Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Italian Indoor Farming Technology Market by Crop

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Indoor Farming Technology:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Growing System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Indoor Farming Technology Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Growing

System for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: United Kingdom Indoor Farming Technology Market

Share Analysis by Growing System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: United Kingdom Market for Indoor Farming Technology:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Facility Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Indoor Farming Technology Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Facility

Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: United Kingdom Indoor Farming Technology Market

Share Analysis by Facility Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: United Kingdom Market for Indoor Farming Technology:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Indoor Farming Technology Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: United Kingdom Indoor Farming Technology Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: United Kingdom Market for Indoor Farming Technology:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crop

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Indoor Farming Technology Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 159: United Kingdom Indoor Farming Technology Market

Share Analysis by Crop Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 160: Spanish Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Growing System: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Spanish Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market

Review by Growing System in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Growing System for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 163: Spanish Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Spanish Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market

Review by Facility Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Facility Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 166: Spanish Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Spanish Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market

Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 169: Spanish Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Spanish Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market

Review by Crop Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 172: Russian Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Growing System: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Russia by

Growing System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 174: Russian Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Growing System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Russian Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Russia by

Facility Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 177: Russian Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Facility Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Russian Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Russia by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 180: Russian Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Russian Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Russia by Crop

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 183: Russian Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 184: Rest of Europe Indoor Farming Technology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Growing System:

2018-2025

Table 185: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Growing System: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Europe Indoor Farming Technology Market

Share Breakdown by Growing System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Europe Indoor Farming Technology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Facility Type:

2018-2025

Table 188: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Facility Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Europe Indoor Farming Technology Market

Share Breakdown by Facility Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Europe Indoor Farming Technology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 191: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 192: Rest of Europe Indoor Farming Technology Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Rest of Europe Indoor Farming Technology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2018-2025

Table 194: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Crop Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Europe Indoor Farming Technology Market

Share Breakdown by Crop Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 196: Asia-Pacific Indoor Farming Technology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 197: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Asia-Pacific Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Asia-Pacific by

Growing System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Asia-Pacific Indoor Farming Technology Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Growing System: 2009-2017

Table 201: Asia-Pacific Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Analysis by Growing System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Asia-Pacific by

Facility Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Asia-Pacific Indoor Farming Technology Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Asia-Pacific Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Analysis by Facility Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Asia-Pacific Indoor Farming Technology Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 207: Asia-Pacific Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Asia-Pacific by

Crop Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Asia-Pacific Indoor Farming Technology Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2009-2017

Table 210: Asia-Pacific Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Analysis by Crop Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 211: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Growing System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Australian Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Growing System: 2009-2017

Table 213: Australian Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Growing System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Facility Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Australian Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2009-2017

Table 216: Australian Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Facility Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Australian Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 219: Australian Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Australian Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2009-2017

Table 222: Australian Indoor Farming Technology Market Share

Breakdown by Crop Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 223: Indian Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Growing System: 2018 to 2025

Table 224: Indian Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market

Review by Growing System in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 225: Indoor Farming Technology Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Growing System for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 226: Indian Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 227: Indian Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market

Review by Facility Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 228: Indoor Farming Technology Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Facility Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 229: Indian Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 230: Indian Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market

Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 231: Indoor Farming Technology Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 232: Indian Indoor Farming Technology Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 233: Indian Indoor Farming Technology Historic Market

Review by Crop Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 234: Indoor Farming Technology Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Crop Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 235: Indoor Farming Technology Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Growing System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 236: South Korean Indoor Farming Technology Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Growing System: 2009-2017

Table 237: Indoor Farming Technology Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Growing System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Indoor Farming Technology Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Facility Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 239: South Korean Indoor Farming Technology Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Facility Type: 2009-2017

Table 240: Indoor Farming Technology Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Facility Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 241: Indoor Farming Technology Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 242: South Korean Indoor Farming Technology Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 243: Indoor Farming Technology Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: Indoor Farming Technology Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crop

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 245: South Korean Indoor Farming Technology Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Crop Type: 2009-2017

Table 246: Indoor Farming Technology Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Crop Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 247: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Indoor Farming

Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Growing System for the Period 2018-2025

Table 248: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Growing

System for the Period 2009-2017

Table 249: Rest of Asia-Pacific Indoor Farming Technology

Market Share Analysis by Growing System: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 250: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Indoor Farming

Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Facility Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 251: Indoor Farming Technology Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Facility Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 252: Rest of Asia-Pacific Indoor Farming Technology



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798829/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.