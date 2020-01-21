Global Industrial Agitators Industry
Industrial Agitators market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 7%. Top Mounted, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Top Mounted will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$57.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$49.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Top Mounted will reach a market size of US$135.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$451.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Dynamix Agitators Inc.; Ekato Holding GmbH; Mixer Direct; Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd.; Silverson Machines, Inc.; Spx Flow Inc.; Statiflo International Ltd.; Sulzer Ltd.; TACMINA CORPORATION; Xylem, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Agitators Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial Agitators Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Industrial Agitators Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Industrial Agitators Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Chemicals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Chemicals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Chemicals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Paint & Coatings (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Paint & Coatings (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Paint & Coatings (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Mineral (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 11: Mineral (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Mineral (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by
Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 13: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Cosmetics (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Cosmetics (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 21: Cosmetics (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Top Mounted (Mounting) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Top Mounted (Mounting) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Top Mounted (Mounting) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Side Mounted (Mounting) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Side Mounted (Mounting) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Side Mounted (Mounting) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Bottom Mounted (Mounting) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Bottom Mounted (Mounting) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Bottom Mounted (Mounting) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial Agitators Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 34: United States Industrial Agitators Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Industrial Agitators Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: Industrial Agitators Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Industrial Agitators Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Mounting: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Industrial Agitators Market in the United States by
Mounting: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Industrial Agitators Market Share
Breakdown by Mounting: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Industrial Agitators Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Industrial Agitators Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Industrial Agitators Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Canadian Industrial Agitators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Mounting: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Industrial Agitators Historic Market Review
by Mounting in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Industrial Agitators Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Mounting for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Agitators in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Industrial Agitators Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Industrial Agitators Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Market for Industrial Agitators: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mounting for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Industrial Agitators Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Mounting for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Industrial Agitators Market Share Analysis
by Mounting: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Industrial Agitators in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Industrial Agitators Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Industrial Agitators Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Chinese Industrial Agitators Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Mounting for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Industrial Agitators Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Mounting: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Industrial Agitators Market by Mounting:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial Agitators Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 58: European Industrial Agitators Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Industrial Agitators Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Industrial Agitators Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Industrial Agitators Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 62: Industrial Agitators Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: European Industrial Agitators Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Industrial Agitators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Mounting: 2018-2025
Table 65: Industrial Agitators Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Mounting: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Industrial Agitators Market Share Breakdown
by Mounting: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 67: Industrial Agitators Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Industrial Agitators Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Industrial Agitators Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Industrial Agitators Market in France by Mounting:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: French Industrial Agitators Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Mounting: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Industrial Agitators Market Share Analysis by
Mounting: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 73: Industrial Agitators Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Industrial Agitators Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Industrial Agitators Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Industrial Agitators Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mounting for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German Industrial Agitators Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Mounting: 2009-2017
Table 78: German Industrial Agitators Market Share Breakdown by
Mounting: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Demand for Industrial Agitators in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Industrial Agitators Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Industrial Agitators Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Italian Industrial Agitators Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Mounting for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Industrial Agitators Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Mounting: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Industrial Agitators Market by Mounting:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Agitators in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Industrial Agitators Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: Industrial Agitators Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Agitators:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Mounting for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Industrial Agitators Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mounting for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 90: United Kingdom Industrial Agitators Market Share
Analysis by Mounting: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Industrial Agitators Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Industrial Agitators Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 93: Spanish Industrial Agitators Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Spanish Industrial Agitators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Mounting: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Spanish Industrial Agitators Historic Market Review
by Mounting in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Industrial Agitators Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Mounting for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Industrial Agitators Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Industrial Agitators Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Industrial Agitators Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Russian Industrial Agitators Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Mounting: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Industrial Agitators Market in Russia by Mounting: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 102: Russian Industrial Agitators Market Share Breakdown
by Mounting: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Industrial Agitators Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 104: Industrial Agitators Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Industrial Agitators Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Rest of Europe Industrial Agitators Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mounting: 2018-2025
Table 107: Industrial Agitators Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Mounting: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Europe Industrial Agitators Market Share
Breakdown by Mounting: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Industrial Agitators Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 110: Industrial Agitators Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Industrial Agitators Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Industrial Agitators Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Industrial Agitators Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Industrial Agitators Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 115: Industrial Agitators Market in Asia-Pacific by
Mounting: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Industrial Agitators Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Mounting: 2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Industrial Agitators Market Share
Analysis by Mounting: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Industrial Agitators Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Industrial Agitators Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: Industrial Agitators Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Industrial Agitators Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mounting
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Australian Industrial Agitators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Mounting: 2009-2017
Table 123: Australian Industrial Agitators Market Share
Breakdown by Mounting: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 124: Indian Industrial Agitators Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Industrial Agitators Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 126: Indian Industrial Agitators Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Indian Industrial Agitators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Mounting: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Indian Industrial Agitators Historic Market Review
by Mounting in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 129: Industrial Agitators Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Mounting for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Industrial Agitators Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Industrial Agitators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 132: Industrial Agitators Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Industrial Agitators Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mounting
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: South Korean Industrial Agitators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Mounting: 2009-2017
Table 135: Industrial Agitators Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Mounting: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Industrial Agitators in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Agitators Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 138: Industrial Agitators Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial
Agitators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Mounting for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Industrial Agitators Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mounting for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Agitators Market
Share Analysis by Mounting: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Industrial Agitators Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 143: Industrial Agitators Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Industrial Agitators Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Industrial Agitators in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Industrial Agitators Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Industrial Agitators Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Latin American Industrial Agitators Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Mounting for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Industrial Agitators Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Mounting: 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Industrial Agitators Market by
Mounting: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Industrial Agitators Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 152: Industrial Agitators Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Industrial Agitators Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Argentinean Industrial Agitators Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mounting: 2018-2025
Table 155: Industrial Agitators Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Mounting: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Argentinean Industrial Agitators Market Share
Breakdown by Mounting: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 157: Industrial Agitators Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Industrial Agitators Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Industrial Agitators Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 160: Industrial Agitators Market in Brazil by Mounting:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 161: Brazilian Industrial Agitators Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Mounting: 2009-2017
Table 162: Brazilian Industrial Agitators Market Share Analysis
by Mounting: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 163: Industrial Agitators Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Industrial Agitators Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 165: Industrial Agitators Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Industrial Agitators Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mounting for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Mexican Industrial Agitators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Mounting: 2009-2017
Table 168: Mexican Industrial Agitators Market Share Breakdown
by Mounting: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Industrial Agitators Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Industrial Agitators Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 171: Industrial Agitators Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Industrial Agitators Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mounting: 2018 to
2025
Table 173: Industrial Agitators Market in Rest of Latin America
by Mounting: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Industrial Agitators Market
Share Breakdown by Mounting: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Industrial Agitators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 176: Industrial Agitators Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Industrial Agitators Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Industrial Agitators Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 179: Industrial Agitators Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Industrial Agitators Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: The Middle East Industrial Agitators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mounting: 2018 to
2025
Table 182: The Middle East Industrial Agitators Historic Market
by Mounting in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: Industrial Agitators Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mounting for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Agitators in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Iranian Industrial Agitators Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: Industrial Agitators Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Iranian Market for Industrial Agitators: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mounting for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Industrial Agitators Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Mounting for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Iranian Industrial Agitators Market Share Analysis
by Mounting: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Industrial Agitators Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 191: Industrial Agitators Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Industrial Agitators Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Israeli Industrial Agitators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Mounting: 2018-2025
Table 194: Industrial Agitators Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Mounting: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Israeli Industrial Agitators Market Share Breakdown
by Mounting: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Agitators in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Industrial Agitators Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Industrial Agitators Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Industrial Agitators Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Mounting for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Industrial Agitators Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Mounting: 2009-2017
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Industrial Agitators Market by
Mounting: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Industrial Agitators Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Industrial Agitators Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 204: Industrial Agitators Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Industrial Agitators Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Mounting for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Industrial Agitators Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mounting: 2009-2017
Table 207: Industrial Agitators Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Mounting: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Industrial Agitators Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Industrial Agitators Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 210: Industrial Agitators Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Industrial Agitators Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Mounting for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Industrial Agitators Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mounting: 2009-2017
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Industrial Agitators Market
Share Breakdown by Mounting: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 214: African Industrial Agitators Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Industrial Agitators Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: Industrial Agitators Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: African Industrial Agitators Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Mounting: 2018 to 2025
Table 218: Industrial Agitators Market in Africa by Mounting: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 219: African Industrial Agitators Market Share Breakdown
by Mounting: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
DYNAMIX AGITATORS
EKATO HOLDING GMBH
MIXER DIRECT
PHILADELPHIA MIXING SOLUTIONS, LTD.
SPX FLOW
SILVERSON MACHINES
STATIFLO INTERNATIONAL
SULZER
TACMINA CORPORATION
XYLEM
V. CURATED RESEARCH
