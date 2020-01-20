There were 419 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,583 in the last 365 days.

OECTA MEDIA ADVISORY

OECTA President Liz Stuart joins Catholic teacher picket lines on Tuesday, January 21

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Because of the government’s unwillingness to abandon cuts to publicly funded education and negotiate a fair collective agreement, Catholic teachers across Ontario will be engaged in a full withdrawal of service on Tuesday, January 21. 

Media are invited as OECTA President Liz Stuart joins fellow Catholic teachers on picket lines at the following times and locations:

8:30 – 9:00 a.m.         Chaminade College School, 490 Queen’s Drive, Toronto 

11:15 – 11:45 a.m.     Father Michael Goetz Secondary School, 330 Central Parkway West, Mississauga

12:30 – 1:00 p.m.    Kaleed Rasheed Constituency Office, 1420 Burnhamthorpe Road East, Mississauga

*times are approximate and subject to change

- 30 -

OECTA represents the almost 45,000 professionals who teach all grades in publicly funded English Catholic schools in Ontario.

Michelle Despault, Director of Communications
Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association
416-925-2493 x 509
m.despault@catholicteachers.ca
