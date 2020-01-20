At Home Health Care Southbury CT: Local Caregiver Unveils Program for Live-in Care

Corporate Logo for Comfort Keepers

The local Comfort Keepers at home heath care Southbury CT team is now providing live in care to seniors and the elderly in the Southbury, CT area.

“This service is a way for seniors to have continual services, and it allows for a lower cost of care. It can be a lifesaver for some folks, said Mark McGoldrick” — Mark McGoldrick

SOUTHBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seniors and the elderly are clamoring to stay in their homes and live independently. Comfort Keepers® of Southbury CT has been working for many years to help seniors by providing the highest quality at home health care in Southbury and nearby communities.

The local Comfort Keepers at home health care Southbury CT team is now providing Live in care Southbury Ct caregivers to seniors and the elderly in the Southbury, CT area.

What is live in care?

Live-in care is just what it sounds like. One caregiver covers 24 hours of in home senior care. That caregiver works and sleeps in the senior’s home, making them available around the clock when most caregivers are not working. A separate bedroom must be available for the live in caregivers use.

“This service is a way for seniors to have continual services, and it allows for a lower cost of care. It can be a lifesaver for some folks, said Mark McGoldrick,” the local Comfort Keeper owners.

The caregiver is scheduled to be in the home for 24 hours. Sleeping times and breaks are provided for the caregiver. Each care plan developed for the senior is customized, and that plan guides whether someone covers when the live in caregiver is on planed breaks.

The live in care Southbury ct service provides peace of mind to family members and the senior that is receiving the care. Should a senior need help during the night, the local caregiver is there to help and help is always on hand.

The caregiver usually works 4 or 5 days a week, and when that person is not in the home, another caregiver is scheduled to cover the time and duties.

Comfort Keepers can help

If you or a loved one needs or could benefit from the live in care Southbury CT team, contact us to schedule a consultation with one of our care coordinators. We’ll provide you with more information on live in care or about receiving a free in home care assessment. You can reach us by phone at (203) 924-4949 or request information through this link.

This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC: a full-service digital marketing, public relations, advertising, and content marketing firm located in Wynnewood, PA.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.